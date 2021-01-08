Friday, January 8, 2021

👉What To Expect In 2021: Mayhem, Manipulation, Stock Market Crash & More Tyranny

👉What To Expect In 2021: Mayhem, Manipulation, Stock Market Crash & More Tyranny What To Expect In 2021: Mayhem, Manipulation, Stock Market Crash & More Tyranny Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The truly pitiful part is that the only difference likely to come about with Biden instead of Trump is the velocity of the hand cart to hell we are riding on. The destination remains the same. The economy is rife with uncertainty. The bungling of the pandemic management in the US will have negative economic consequences beyond 2022. Weak growth is baked in the cake of the US economy. Trump has more jobs destroyed and more applicants for unemployment insurance on his watch than any president since the Second World War. Our mismanagement of the pandemic will be written about in history books as the beginning of the end of the American empire. Not only did we shut down businesses and not help them survive, but we gave trillions of stimulus money to businesses that didn't need it and to consumers who didn't lose a penny of income, and they used that stimulus to splurge on Chinese made durable goods. Meanwhile, our small businesses closed forever, leaving a huge void in the economy. China is laughing at us. Because of how poorly the US has handled the pandemic, projections now are that China will overtake the US as the world's largest economy five years sooner than previously thought. Unless there is some miraculous intercession, what is occurring now is The End of The American Empire. I don't expect a full recovery until sufficient vaccination enables relative herd immunity to allow a return to full consumption and production. Maybe 12 to 18 months from now. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The US loses 140,000 jobs in December. The first decline in eight months stems from a record pandemic surge. Clearly, another great number judging from pre-market action. The market is 100% momentum (aka sentiment) driven at this point. Fundamentals don't matter until they do. Do you think the sycophants at the Fed, who understandably wanted to protect the credit market from completely seizing up, ever stop to think and realize what a monster they've created? They haven't in the past. Now the FOMC will print more and more free money to push the stock market higher and higher. Who needs a job just buy stock index futures. Little to no risk. Why is there little to know the risk, because the FOMC with its magic money-making machine won't let the markets correct. I don't think the gravity of what has been lost has even started to be felt. The stock market melting up may sound good, but it's based on pumping stimulus to people to buy Xboxes and phones from amazon. I'm not so sure big business is going to let that money start flowing back to small businesses on the main street. I'm more worried about how big business will influence the government to keep the economy centralized. We have bigger problems coming. Really bad earning reports coming and the loss of our small business base. I look forward to either a market meltdown or permanent unemployment and permanent stimulus/UBI. I hope I'm wrong. I believe this is the beginning of the Biden depression. As he does all he can to reverse the progress Trump had made, he will destroy the jobs of the most vulnerable workers in the country. This is probably a good time to nurse a strong cash position for several reasons. Not the least of which is the coming democratic administration. Democrats will overturn every trade deal Trump made. Be prepared for more Americans across the board to lose jobs as immigration skyrockets and companies move to China, Mexico, and even Canada. Will Biden open the US market to cars made in China too? The stock market can still perform well, even if we revert back to the low labor participation rates of the Obama era. All it takes is a hint of the government borrowing massive amounts and spending it, and the markets take off. There will be plenty of borrowing & spending coming. The Stockmarket is already too much ballooned up; why so greedy? Money does not grow out of nowhere. A whacked market valuation will ultimately translate into crazy inflation later. Average Joes will have to pay more for food, shelters, and medication. How much will their earnings left for their kids' education?? Don't we see those mobs in your parliament are actually those average Joes??? Many investors are already on high alert, ready to flee before a major correction. Since the pandemic, a few consecutive down days have triggered corrections. The buy the dip crowd starts to filter back in at 5% and come in strong at 10%, carrying the market back up. In my opinion the trigger for a waterfall decline will simply be when the buy-the-dip crowd is mostly in combined with a few days in the red. It doesn't matter the news/reason. It's momentum. Once the dippers (a.k.a bears) are in deep, even as few as three or four red days could change momentum, and without enough to buy in, you have a waterfall. Might be a while, maybe when the dollar goes down further. Once everyone and their mother are in, there is no more cash on the sidelines to jump in on a slight dip. The slight dip becomes a slightly larger dip and so on until some do a pump fake and then bolts for the exit....like lemmings, everyone will follow. That will mark the watershed event. However, there is one major X factor. A large (~1 Trillion) stimulus package pushed through in the next month or so will once again inject a fresh round of buy-ins. If the stimulus fixes come in regularly from here on out (say all of 2021), 2021 stands to be a great year for returns in the market. 2022 might be an entirely different story. Again, it's all about the extra money folks have coupled with the TINA and FOMO phenomenon. Since TINA and FOMO are going nowhere, the only objective variable is the stimulus. You might think that the economy is objectively predictable. But the act of predicting affects the outcome. This is just one interpretation out of many of Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle. The average between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic predictions may be an example of split the difference thinking. The compromise between the highest and the lowest. That the answer lies somewhere in the middle, the problem here is that we haven't asked the question yet. The thing is that reality has a way of surprising us. Even the experts. There is an old saying that "money isn't everything." It isn't, but it's also nothing. If we assume that economics is only about money, then we have already jumped the track. Money and numbers go together like love and marriage, as anyone that has ever played with a spreadsheet program can tell you. Economics is about resources. Money is another resource. Once you call what we are in a recession, you have triggered a psychological effect. If you compare our economic condition to the Depression of the 1930s, you will have triggered another psychological effect. The Great Depression is still within living memory. People in their nineties can still remember living during the Great Depression as children. Their children are the baby boom generation. All this is to ask the question, "What is normal?" Is economic growth 'normal'? Just because we have grown up thinking that it is, doesn't mean that it is. The longer this goes on, the more painful the pop will be. All of those fools grinning ear to ear about their paper wealth are like Wile Coyote, who has just run off the cliff but haven't looked down yet. The idea that stocks in public companies are a good hedge against hyperinflation is a silly fantasy. The fact remains, whenever we've had hyperinflation in history, wages have NEVER inflated at the same rate as goods/services. So without a corresponding increase in wages, who do these investors think is going to pay for all of the inflated goods and services that the public companies are selling? Companies won’t grow or produce many goods if the financial system collapses - which is clearly a distinct possibility. It almost went down in 2008 and again in 2020. I don’t know if central banks can hold off the next one. Each successive collapse seems to require a response that is an order of magnitude greater than the previous one. The system is so leveraged now that it won’t take much for the whole thing to snap. I can’t believe the masses have let the policymakers of the world take us to this point! Venezuela, a complete basket case country whose economy collapsed, and yet their major stock market index only goes up. Why? Simple, money printing CAN always prevail and cause a rise in nominal if not real terms. We don't have examples of this in US history, hate to say it, but this time REALLY IS different. All these Perma bears could be right, but just take a hypothetical, if the value of the dollar declines 50%, all else being equal, shouldn't stocks go up 100%? But maybe valuations are extreme, I agree, so perhaps stocks only go up 50% or 25% or 10%, and you are losing money in REAL terms, but the market is still going up, and by selling or worse shorting, you are getting hammered along the way. Maybe gold and bitcoin skyrocket, maybe not. I like companies because they are productive assets that create jobs, innovate, make the world a better place, and hopefully grow over time. Bitcoin is just pure speculation that doesn't add value to the world. The game has changed equals “it’s different this time.” Free market forces are a couple of trillion times more powerful than all central banks combined. If central banks keep trying to prevent free-market outcomes by printing endless “unearned” money, the entirety of the global/ monetary/financial systems will completely collapse. We are very close to that moment. Money printing may appear to solve some problems on a very short-term basis. But long-term, money printing destroys the real economy. We are destroying our future at a very fast rate. The crash is coming unlike anything seen before. All this money printing is killing the economy. We will pay for these mistakes for decades to come. We are now entering the new great depression. I hope this bubble is about to end. The best thing that could happen to this market bubble is a crash of epic proportions to put fear, risk, and fundamentals back in the driver's seat and build the next bull phase properly. In 25+ years of being in the financial industry, this market, the analysts, the Feds, and so many stocks are so off the rails that it's now making dot-com look like a walk in the park. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
