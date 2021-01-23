Saturday, January 23, 2021

👉Robert Kiyosaki Dire Warning : Hyper Inflation with Biden and Yellen

👉Robert Kiyosaki Dire Warning : Hyper Inflation with Biden and Yellen Robert Kiyosaki is warning about the coming inflation in America. "I don't know how much longer this financial system can last. Lenin said years and years ago that the best way to kill capitalism is to debauch the currency," Kiyosaki said in a recent interview. "I think the end is coming. Historically we had the Weimar republic; what happened in 1918 with the treaty of Versailles; Germany was forced to pay reparations to England and France; that led to hyperinflation. The Weimar republic just printed as much money as possible, and that's where the funny story comes of a woman who goes to the supermarket with a with a wheelbarrow full of cash, she goes inside to pay for her pork chop, and when she comes out, they stole her wheelbarrow and left the cash, Kiyosaki added. They've crushed the economy with this corvette shutdown right now. How many little guys are going out of business! It's sad. One of the key things to watch is the destruction in the production of commodities, that's what happened in the Weimar Republic, and that's what's happening to America today. Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan accelerates inflation. We are already feeling rising prices all around. The rising cost of housing, healthcare, college, and other asset prices,all this feels a lot like the start of rising inflation. Raising wages will only try to get people by these high prices. Biden will cause more job loss sending American workers pink slips. The infinite stimulus will never cure the economy. All it will do is destroy the dollar and ultimately make the disaster that's much worse for the poor and middle class. And since we have such a historically large amount of debt, we can’t handle historically normal interest rates. To have central banks conduct ever more expansionary monetary policy based entirely on debt is politicians’ go-to solution today, as it marks the path of least resistance. Creating ever more money is convenient because this way, virtually any interest group can be financially sedated. Meanwhile, savers get crucified by inflation. Inflation is when your salary at the end of the year is 3% less than it was at the beginning of the year, then your company offers you a similar percentage pay increase and calls it a raise. About 40-42% of US workers earn less than $15 an hour, according to two sources. Biden wants to raise the minimum wage. This will result in layoffs and, or inflation. Not to mention that the $15/hr folks will be paying more into Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes. The $15/hr folks may also get pushed out of the safety net programs because their income is too high to qualify, resulting in the loss of subsidized free child care. We’re about to suffer the consequences of all this inflation in a way that’s far greater than what was expected. It’s going to be a death spiral of inflation where the more inflation we get, the more inflation the Fed is forced to create. The problem is the government doesn’t seem to understand the difference between money that is actually earned by being productive and money you get just because the Federal Reserve or some other central bank conjures out of thin air. When you’re productive, you’re helping to grow the economy. When the Fed prints money, all they’re doing is distorting the economy and increasing the cost of living. If and when the Fed is threatening to raise interest rates in response to inflation, bonds with longer maturities will get crucified. That has already started to happen with Treasuries and investment-grade corporates. What goes up must come down. Simple explanation and reasoning for what seems to be coming. Whether bear or bull, at this juncture, the bubbles in the economy keep expanding, and it seems as though inflation (among other issues) may be the pin that pops them. The wage-cost spiral has broken, and increases we are seeing in inflation arise from.#1, The pandemic caused supply shortages; and #2, one time impulses from Fed stimulus programs and Government spending programs. The crisis that's coming is going to be far worse than anything that was experienced in 2008. Venezuela has the world's largest known oil reserves, and as you guys know, oil is the base of every economic activity, oil is also called the black gold, which means it is a very profitable business ,with higher returns. So if the oil has colossal demand, then how a country with vast reserves can fail so badly? As inflation rises, the Venezuelan government took some decisions which backfired and escalated the problem rather than countering it. Now in Venezuela, there is only one major problem that is hurting the economy, and that is 'hyperinflation.' This is what happens when a nation's currency depreciates beyond recovery. In 1923, The Weimar republic, with its currency effectively worthless (the exchange rate in December of that year was one dollar to 4,200,000,000,000 marks), the economy was all but reduced to a barter economy. Expensive cigars, artworks, and jewels were routinely exchanged for staples such as bread; a cinema ticket could be bought for a lump of coal; and a bottle of paraffin for a silk shirt. People watched helplessly as their life savings disappeared and their loved ones starved. Germany's finances descended into chaos, with severe social unrest in its wake. Money may no longer be physically printed and distributed in the voluminous quantities of 1923. However, quantitative easing, that modern euphemism for surreptitious deficit financing in an electronic era, can no less become an assault on monetary discipline. Whatever the reason for a country's deficit - necessity or profligacy, unwillingness to tax, or blindness to expenditure - it is beguiling to suppose that if the day of reckoning is postponed, economic recovery will come in time to prevent higher unemployment or deeper recession. What if it does not? Germany in 1923 provides a vivid, compelling, sobering moral tale. The important consideration this time around is going to be inflation. And I think inflation is the primary factor that everybody should take into consideration when trying to formulate an investment strategy. It hasn’t been until recently that the government was able to borrow for 30 years at 4%. That is a historically low cost of debt. But again, your cost of borrowing should commensurate with your risk and how much you’ve already borrowed. So, given the fact that we have so much more debt now than we had in the past, America is a worse credit risk now than it was in the past — not necessarily a risk of default because as long as we have a printing press, we don’t have to default — the risk is inflation. The risk is that we print a bunch of money because we owe so much debt. We can’t raise taxes on the population to cover the debt. So, we have to print money, which is exactly what we’re doing, which is why commodity prices are rising. And that’s why bond prices are falling. That’s why the dollar is falling. The US government has borrowed so much money to try to delay the day of reckoning for so long and kicked the can down the road as we’ve gone deeper and deeper into debt, now that we have a national debt that’s approaching $30 trillion, there is no way that the US government can finance that. Repaying the debt is completely impossible — not with money that has any real purchasing power. When the government taxes you to pay for its spending, it literally takes your money. Your money it takes just comes right out of your paycheck if it’s an income tax. The government takes your money, and then they give that money to somebody else. And now somebody else spends the money that you earned. You can’t spend it because the government took it and gave it to somebody else. So, your standard of living, your purchasing power, is diminished because you have less money to spend. But when the government doesn’t raise your taxes, if it just prints money and then gives it to that same individual to spend, your purchasing power, at least in dollar terms, hasn’t been diminished. But now you have another guy or gal who is given all this cash that can now go out and spend it. And so what happens is that person competes with you to buy stuff and prices are bid higher. And so the result of that type of taxation is that prices go up. Everything becomes more expensive. So, instead of the government taking your money, the government takes the purchasing power of your money. And that’s a tax. Inflation comes when demand outstrips supply, assuming a free market and a perfect vacuum. It’s essentially a bidding war for the same level of production. Or what a shrewd business owner will do to prices when they realize they have no competition. More money floating around an economy helps, but inflation only occurs at the point of purchase. Inflationary pressures intensified as supplier delays, and shortages pushed input prices higher. I just want to add that it’s not just companies that face inflation on two sides – individuals are squeezed the same way. Individuals pay suppliers (payments for food, clothing, taxes, etc.) and also have to worry about what they can get away with charging their own customers – i.e., their employers. The details are different, but the principle is the same. Once you start thinking of yourself as running your own business – no matter what you do or who pays you – many useful ideas from the business world carry right over to the personal financial world. And vice versa. Anyway, the inflation is out there, and the Fed is deliberately stoking higher inflation expectations (2% is now an asymmetric goal), so a lot of practices predicated on a stable dollar need to be thrown out and rethought. Finally, going back to Ben Franklin is the idea that the real measure of an economy is not GDP, not profits, but the collective output of all the labor and the resulting quality of life. It’s harder to measure that is something other than dollars, but it’s possible to measure some of it, and it’d be valuable to consider it. Many goods and services can be measured in units rather than dollars. Leisure hours would be another metric. And so on. The best metric of inflation might then be whether those quality of life metrics are improved (or not) by whatever combination of supply and demand price changes occur. It's not necessarily the case that price changes themselves are bad. What's driving prices for industrial metals, for agricultural commodities, it's not strong economic growth. We do not have record growth. In fact, we still have the pandemic. What's driving commodity prices higher is the record growth in the money supply. The Fed is cranking out money like it's going out of style. The federal reserve has failed in its charter for over a century! We need to dismantle and remove the ruling class and take back our country! 