Prepare for Bank Runs & Bank Failures in 2021

Prepare for Bank Runs & Bank Failures in 2021 America’s Banking Crisis, A Financial Tsunami Approaching. Broken supply chains, record unemployment, failing small businesses, tsunami of bankruptcies. All of these factors are serious and could mire the United States in a deep, prolonged recession. But there's another threat to the economy too. It lurks on the balance sheets of the big banks, and it could be cataclysmic. Imagine if, in addition to all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, you woke up one morning to find that the financial sector had collapsed. The intensifying American banking crisis threatens the stability of its economy and the world’s. America’s subprime mortgage losses have swelled into a full-blown financial crisis—and banks and citizens alike are bracing for the perfect storm. Simply put, America’s banks are staring into a financial abyss. The global financial stability has been shaken, and America is facing a growing economic crisis that could make the 1930s look like “good times.” The U.S. banking system is on the verge of disaster, as banks have recorded over $100 billion in losses, with hundreds of billions more forecasted. Time for chickens to come home to roost on Yellen's head. MMT for all and to all, a good night. All the major banks are complete garbage, Goldman, Wells Fargo, Citi, JP Morgan, Visa, MasterCard, Bank of America. While nowhere near as ugly as Wells Fargo's dismal results, moments ago Bank of America reported results that, while beating on the bottom line, left quite a bit to be desired, mostly as a result of disappointing sales and trading results, particularly in FICC, which declined 5% as weaker trading performance in macro products and mortgages outweighed gains in credit. Bank of America's total loans unexpectedly declined Year-over-year, down 4%. This is hardly encouraging for those who look at loans and leases as an indicator of overall economic health. Loans in the business segment fell 2%. FICC Unexpectedly Slides, but the bank tries to mask weakness with massive reserve release, buyback. The REPO market chaos pre-pandemic didn't go away; it just put a mask on. I am sure millions of individuals and businesses failing to make debt and rent payments are really helping with liquidity. These banks have so much exposure they should be penny stocks by now, but everyone knows they will get bailed out by the Fed. This total fraud accounting. Commercial lenders, like BAC, WFC, maybe JP Morgan, are bankrupt, insolvent. Also, CapitalOne and Discover (DFS). They've been doing credit card deferrals since March and reporting rosy results because those skipped payments keep 30, 60, 90-day delinquencies from occurring. Avalanche of bad loans coming soon. They'll be wiped out. This will result in a run on banks so large that it would impair the FDIC would be one of the worst financial disasters in American history. It would be an economic crisis on the scale of the Great Depression (or greater), and it would likely be accompanied by additional weaknesses in the stock and commodities markets. Probably more Fed injections, though. Tread carefully. Controller of Currency changed the rules for nonperforming loans to reduce the loan loss provisions. In the end, it will be like an avalanche of losses later this year unless the Federal Reserve buys up their nonperforming loans. Remember when the Fed temporarily reduced the reserve ratio requirement to zero back in early 2020? I remember. This entire fractional reserve fiat Ponzi scheme is a dead man walking (lurching). The collapse is inevitable. The big risk in the medium to long-run is that interest rates have been low for 12 years. We recovered from 2008, and interest rates didn't go up. All of this is artificial, and they will have to continue to be low for the foreseeable future. The problem with this is that it completely distorts the pricing of risk. It is time to force the breakup of the Too Big To Fail banks (because they simply won’t stop with the manipulation and abuse, despite near-death experiences and huge bailouts). And the more you learn about the inside baseball of banking, the more you realize that in modern practice, concentrated banking has become more and more an arm of the State anyway. But, one reason why efforts may fail is because of a lack of focus or insisting on an everything Revolution rather than making a tightly focused case by single, incremental steps. No Congressperson has to wait four years and run for President in order to file tightly focused bills and use the mainstream media advantage to push for them. Millions of others converted the phantom bubble equity in their houses into genuine debt through cash-out refinancing and also subsequently failed to repay their debts. The Financial sector would have loved the government to give bailout loans to homeowners instead of the financial sector. That way, the homeowners could have repaid their debts to the banks, and there would have been no bank crisis. The problem for the government was that giving bailout loans to homeowners instead of financial institutions would have meant that those homeowners would have just owed the government the money that they were unable to repay to the financial sector. Today, the financial problems resulting from the pandemic could become even worse if large banks are allowed to take dangerous risks. A bank fails when it can’t meet its financial obligations to creditors and depositors. This could occur because the bank in question has become insolvent or because it no longer has enough liquid assets to fulfill its payment obligations. The most common cause of bank failure occurs when the value of the bank’s assets falls to below the market value of the bank’s liabilities or obligations to creditors and depositors. This might happen because the bank loses too much on its investments, especially if it loses a large amount in one area. It’s not always possible to predict when a bank will fail. When a bank fails, it may try to borrow money from other, solvent banks in order to pay its depositors. If the failing bank cannot pay its depositors, a bank panic might ensue in which depositors run on the bank in an attempt to get their money back. This can make the situation worse for the failing bank by shrinking its liquid assets as depositors withdraw them from the bank. This is called a bank run. In recent times, the FDIC has taken over failing banks in the U.S. in order to ensure that depositors maintain access to their funds and prevent a bank panic. Since the creation of the FDIC, the federal government has insured bank deposits in the U.S. up to $250,000. When a bank fails, the FDIC takes the reins and will either sell the failed bank to another, more solvent bank or take over the operation of the bank itself. Ideally, depositors who have money in the failed bank will experience no change in their experience of using the bank; they’ll still have access to their money and should be able to use their debit cards and checks as normal. When the failed bank is sold to another bank, they automatically become customers of that bank and may receive new checks and debit cards. All institutions involved in fractional-reserve banking are bankrupt; as their liabilities exceed their assets. That is the nature of fractional reserve banking. Bankrupt entities (companies) can remain in business, avert failure as long as creditors don’t demand repayment of their debts. A bank’s creditors are called “depositors.” If enough depositors demand the bank fulfill its contractual obligations to return the deposits, depositors will force the bank into bankruptcy, and it will fail unless it obtains outside money to pay depositors or the government considers the bank to be more important than the rights of depositors and outlaws the asking for your deposit be returned. Why do depositors demand repayment? Many reasons. They may become aware of stupid decisions made by bank management that will make repayment less likely in the future. Depositors may become concerned because other banks have failed. People who have borrowed from the bank may become unable to repay what they borrowed, and depositors become aware. Banks fail because confidence is lost. Why do you lose confidence in someone? One reason, with millions of specifics. But the big banks are also members of the regional Federal Reserve Banks and own the Federal Reserve. They control the money supply, so they are in control of the U.S. and are the rulers. So their trading losses have been bailed out by themselves, the bank-owned Federal Reserve, while they show losses from bad loans, but can bailout these loans at any time. Glass-Steagall. All you ever need to fix the mess. We had good honest banking and a sound stock market until it was repealed. 60 years worth. This Banking System is corrupt and criminal and has to Go! 