Prepare for The 2021 Housing Market Crash and Economic Collapse

👉Prepare for The 2021 Housing Market Crash and Economic Collapse Bubbles, houses, stocks, bitcoins are revealing strong inflation. Too much money in circulation! We are in a world of hurt! The stock market and housing market are in incredible bubbles, and when they pop, it will be fugly! The value of every dollar in your wallet dropped by 7% last year alone because the Federal Reserve printed over three trillion dollars worth of money unsupported by GDP. Let's throw more money at a problem and wonder why our dollar buys less and less as a result of too much cash on a stagnant economy. The dollar is down 7% for the year. That comes directly out of your wallet. Jeff Bezos thanks you for your contribution. The Federal Reserve Board is draining your wallet at the rate of 7% a year in order to bail out businesses that have no reason to exist. The only reason Amazon exists is because they do not pay for the environmental damage they cause. Buying a product from China because it's one penny less than the same product you can buy across the street is only possible because the price of fuel does not incorporate the cost of climate change. Jeff Bezos has shutdown governors to thank for his trillions. The 1% will concentrate more wealth as more people in the middle class will continue to slip into poverty. This was obvious nine months ago. When the Governors strangled private businesses (versus large corporations that were largely left alone because of their tax dollars being needed by the government), the threat to homeownership should have been on everyone's mind. Stay safe evidently means you lose your home. Then what do they do? The wealth transfer from the middle class to the politically connected will accelerate. Mom and Pop were shutdowns. They weren't big enough to be able to afford lobbyists. Trillions more in dollars created by government decree. Just what we need! The government always needs to take action to fix the problems it creates. It makes things worse, making for further calls to take action. Rinse, and repeat. Local banks and my congressman's office insist that there are no funds for landlords. This housing bubble bust will be much worse than in 2010 because prices and debt loads are much higher. It might be a good time to short banks. Oops, scratch that thought because the Treasury Department will just print more fiat currency, continuing to devalue the dollar. The government lockdowns in response to the pandemic, has hastened the deflation of the commercial real estate bubble. According to CoStar Group, an estimated $126 billion in commercial real estate will be forced to sell at distressed prices over the next two years. That will eclipse the amount of distressed commercial property sold during the first two years after the 2008 financial crisis. And all of that printing will result in hyperinflation, those criminal pricks could've turned it around in 2008, but no, they couldn't do that. They couldn't have short-term pain, and now the problem is far worse than 2008, so the pain will last a decade maybe more, after everything but silver and gold bubble pops. The Fed has been printing endless amounts of money since 2000. The past three presidents have been addicted to debt. The chickens will come home soon, and you don't want to be long anything. Dump trillions of free money to Wall Street; the market should be up. Now we need some thrown at the main street. $6 trillion for them, $600 for you, see how it works! In other words, a big fat mess. Look for a painfully long recession, bordering a depression and collapsing the middle class. The Treasury will be printing money and borrowing from China just as interest rates start a steady rise into double digits. Either Venezuelan socialism or Cuban rebellion awaits us. The banksters and mortgage servicing companies are allowed to suppress the actual delinquency numbers as long as those debtors are considered "under government forbearance," be it local or Federal. The reality is that once these limitations are lifted, all hell is going to break loose. Allowing mass evictions will not help anyone. The reason home prices are increasing by record amounts is because of low-interest rates. Zero Fed rate and their money printing put money into the pockets of investors who are picking up real estate like nobody's business. You think you own your home, come to the next downturn, and you might find out you are renting. The bad news is that the low-interest rates, low inventory, and high demand for better work from home accommodations have driven up housing prices to unsustainable levels. As soon as the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures start to ratchet up inflation, interest rates will rise, and housing prices will plummet. Heck, even a modest recovery with normal inflation and normal interest rates will bring the housing market crashing down. The bubble started summer of 2020, as low-interest rates sparked a buying frenzy. The prices were very high at the same time. Sadly, those who bought last year will regret it because prices will only come down, and interest rates will remain low because the Fed cannot raise rates. Regardless, the idea of paying $250,000+ for a house is insanity. It’s a chain around the neck that lasts 30-years. This system is made to keep you enslaved, and hopefully, by the time you paid it off, you aren’t diagnosed with dementia. Translate Mortgage = death pledge. Work from home is not permanent for most people. What happens when those people who moved to rural areas had to come back to the office? That's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. Some companies like Twitter told their employees that they could work at home indefinitely, but one would assume others will want their workers to come back. Residential real estate is completely supported/propped up by the Federal government and Federal Reserve banking system via debt. Even more so than health care, student loans, agriculture, etc., Price discovery isn't allowed to happen. Using rising home prices as a way to accumulate wealth has been a successful strategy for decades, except for the hiccup in 2008. If it stops working, there will be a whole lot of Americans who find themselves a whole lot less wealthy than they thought they were or would be. Leverage works in startling ways. If you put 10% down on a $250K house and it goes up 10%, you've doubled your money. If you put 10% down on a $250K house and it goes down 10%, you've lost all your money. Buying a home and getting a college degree were tickets to the middle class for generations of Americans. Past results do not guarantee future performance. The government doesn't care about small businesspeople. They'll be perfectly happy to let every one of these small landlords go bankrupt, so their hedge fund buddies can swoop in and buy their properties for next to nothing. Ultra-low interest rates have not helped home buyers. What it did do was inflate home prices, thus property taxes, and resulted in buyers being bigger debt slaves. Homebuyers today assume the economy will be robust for their next 30-40 year mortgage, and prices only go up. Just wait until the bubble pops, and their 20% or more they put down disappears when they get foreclosed on. Raise rates and stop the madness and destruction of the younger generations. The only people that benefit from this are people who bought years ago. Those days are over. It is wrong to destroy the younger generations. The hyperinflation caused by the trillions in new debt and fiscal stimulus will wipe out older people with savings too. The Fed is out of control. The Fed is destroying our nation and our economy by keeping interest rates where they are. Raise the rates and let natural selection run its course. Not every homeowner, business owner, a person has a god-given right to live over-extended and let the taxpayers pick up his/her burden. If you are not financially literate and cannot pay your debt, you should lose your asset. Simple as that. Over-extend and pretend has been the game all around, not just in housing, for a number of decades. The pretend economy with everybody acting like believe, but not really, but putting on that face so that others think they believe and everybody pretends so long they forget what is real. It has been the government's goal since the 2008 crash to right side upside down homes. They have accomplished it by printing money and lowering interest rates. The problem is that now many will never be able to afford a home because many salaries did not keep pace with home prices. -- Before that, it was Clinton and Bush Jr that pushed for everyone to own a home, which leads to the financial crisis of 2008. So in the full circle, the government at its best screwed the ones they were trying to help and many of the younger generations. The Great Banking Coup of 2008 made owning a home and rental property hazardous to one's financial health for the small operator/owner. Buy a rental house, some used furniture, appliances, etc., and ZIP! Now your renters don't have jobs and can't pay rent. As well as yourself may be out of work and can't pay the mortgage on your own house, let alone the mortgages on the rental, or 2, or 3, that you may own. But don't fret; JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and the other CEO's are concerned for you. Too Big To Fail made people like me angry last time. Didn't matter though, they had the power to force it on us. They will again this time too. The new forbearance extension is not for multifamily homes. Only single-family homes are covered on the new extension. I think some multifamily homes will be coming on the market shortly in the next six months. Landlords have too much equity and will pay the 15% capital gains. The reality of our situation is that our empire is disintegrating around us, and there is nothing we can do now to stop it. This must be how it felt to be in Rome before the fall. And wait till Biden takes over. Dark Winter is coming. Biden said so himself. Lifeguard and the Mouthmaiden will drag America into the abyss to please their Chinese Masters. Biden and Kamala are going to cause the economy to nosedive as they also raise taxes, and new policies and regulations that take away more earnings and gas prices will go up. The politicians and the rich elite will enjoy more money while the rest of America struggles to make ends meet. Pay your rent or buy a tent.
