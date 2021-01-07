Thursday, January 7, 2021

👉2021 The Year The Chickens Come Home To Roost, Deficit, Debt & The Stock Market !!

👉2021 The Year The Chickens Come Home To Roost, Deficit, Debt & The Stock Market !! The next Great Depression is already here and now, no more waiting. Cue the stats – Unemployment, Zero Growth, Negative real rates, Bankruptcies, and Business Failures. The economy is rife with uncertainty. The stock market is just a game for the rich to enrich themselves further. We are in a low-interest high debt vortex created by the swirling ineptitude of progressive politics. The consequences of debt slavery. Borrow money to pay the interest on the money you borrowed to pay the interest. More debt, more bubbles, ah, but don't worry; we may not be around when that is all due again! The DEBT kills growth. It's that simple. The snake eats its' tail. It is past its' intestines. Once it is at its' stomach, well, the undigested bonds are the definition of hyperinflation, the great reset. All on track for Total Slavery. We print money out of the air, and it's our great-grandchildren who have the debt to pay. They better be hard works or face a whip. And as the dollar continues to decline, imports will continue to get more expensive, sending the trade deficit into new record-high territory. The United States' trade deficit surged to its highest level in more than 14 years in November as businesses boosted imports to replenish inventories, offsetting a rise in exports. The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap widened 8.0% to $68.1 billion in November, the highest level since August 2006. The stock market is NOT the economy! The Fed just prints money, bails out companies then the companies just buy back their stocks. This is a fraud that CAN'T last forever. Unless the Fed can print Gold, which is not going to happen; the whole thing will explode soon; I mean really how high can the Deficit go??? We have already added nearly 4 TRILLION since 2017. The markets are a bet on the economic future. When the Fed manufactures currency, it decreases the price of credit and inflates the price of stocks. Like during the government created the 2008 recession, the Fed is manufacturing trillions of dollars during this government-created recession to create at least the illusion of economic growth. The Fed has certainly kept the market afloat for the moment. People see the government stepping in and injecting liquidity, and many believe the government is opening their vast vault of wealth to come to the aid of the citizenry. That's not what's happening. They are printing Monopoly money. The government doesn't even have that sort of wealth contrary to popular opinion. I worry about artificially depressing rates. In essence, the Federal government transferred $2T to the private sector in the form of tax cuts. That money was used by businesses to buy back stock and by wealthy investors to buy stock. This policy is driven by the notion that those who control capital are job creators. They're obviously not. Poor people spend money; rich people accumulate more. The way out of the current predicament is for the US to retrieve all or part of its $2T outlay and redirect those funds to an innovative jobs program with infrastructure enhancement at its core. The Fed has already given business an equivalent of 13% of the GNP and getting ready to give business another 14%. I wouldn't be worried if I got a check for 27% of my annual income. If the pandemic continues for a while longer, and it shows no signs of not, I suspect the bottom will drop out, and we'll see another Black Monday. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. The FED is a Private Enterprise established, Owned, and run for the Benefit of the BANKSTERS. Theft and Fraud have been their mantra from their inception. The FED is attempting to stimulate the economy by increasing the Money Supply. They are behind the existing Economic destruction, the Money Printing, and the lack of Growth/Stimulation / Velocity. If the FED can create an additional 4 Trillion Dollars and not see any so-called Stimulation. One has to consider where the money goes and to what purpose. With the Rhetoric around how the FED can continue to inflate the money supply without consequence (other than debasement), then one has to contend why would they continue ( refer to the definition of Insanity)……then look the other way to find what their motive is. What is key to all of this is the actions of those who operate from out of the shadows along with those Central Banks of the world. They are the ones who are responsible for the ebbs and flows in global economics. They create the Booms and the Busts. They move money in cycles to suit. They have bankrupted AMERICA and the globe. The Central Banks of this world have been acting on this since before 2008 .About the same time they knew that they would have to keep the patient alive (on life support) through endless money printing. A lot of the debt is government debt. Unless we (at least partially) default on that debt, someone (including you and me) will have to pay it back. However, we don’t have the wherewithal to pay it all back. If we try, the economy will tank even worse than it will otherwise. Then, it will be even harder to make payments on that debt. Perhaps we could try to increase our taxes. But that would compound the problem of trying to rehabilitate the economy. The U.S. government and the Fed are too ignorant to implement policies that actually promote real economic growth. Therefore, money velocity will continue to decline. Until (something) causes enough loss of faith in the dollar that people stop trying to hold so much of it. Then money velocity and inflation will explode as people try to lighten up on their holdings of dollars and switch to holding more of their wealth in other forms. It is borrowers, not lenders, who default on the debt; defaults hurt lenders more than borrowers. We should try to protect our real wealth against inflation by holding our savings in real estate and precious metals. Nevertheless, we should hold some cash to maintain “optionality” in a chaotic economy. Moreover, deflation may come before inflation—another plus for holding some cash. If the banksters are searching for a match that will ignite money velocity, that match is simply their constant printing of trillions and trillions of more and more dollars. This will have the effect of scaring people into losing confidence in the infinite mountain of dollars being produced, and they will begin to buy gold. Buying gold (as the public is doing now) “will ignite the money velocity match” (and hence the inflation that then drives the price of silver upward)!! Currency can and does disappear. I refer to the well-known account of Weimar Germany (Adam Ferguson) – When Money Dies. I referenced this almost a decade ago as the go-to source of what to expect in Hyperinflation. In this precise and accurate narrative – we witness how a Debt Burdened Germany inflates away its DEBT to such an extent that it effectively defaults 100% on its debt, whilst concurrently creating the Hyperinflationary scenario—effectively killing the currency to allow the recreation of an alternate without any debt burden. The path that the FED Reserve is on is not dissimilar to what Weimar Germany experienced. Extrapolation of the future is not too difficult – even (and especially) given the nature of the King Dollar Regime. Instead of one Country, we have the Global Economy. The entire stock market is a giant Ponzi lottery game, and the only way that the big banks and investors rigging the market to claim their jackpot is to crash it. And they will do so when they get enough fish into their nets. they are just waiting for the ripe time to pull up their jackpot. (probably will be due to some unexpected "news" or if you notice the media talks in two ways. They will suddenly start talking about how there is a currency crisis, and the fed needs to cut back severely their QE and raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve will pump so much liquidity in the markets (starting with the rates and bonds market but eventually creeping to ETFs and finally stocks) that prices will still rise. Asset inflation, justified or not. The Fed pumps money in; companies use the money to prop up the stock price. This is why every three months, there's a market dip - there are rules about buybacks round earnings updates. The dollar debt has to be inflated away as it is impossible to repay. But if everyone is doing the same thing with their currency, then does anyone care? It's like people on the deck of the Titanic making wagers as to who will drown first. It's all going down baby! The sheer amount of dollars needed to create, sustain, and grow the debt all but guarantee that the dollar is toast. Just look at the growth of debt relative to GDP. You can't run the printer 24/7 and expect it to go anywhere else. This supposed candle is a tiny blip on what is otherwise a devastating and continuous journey to what is almost certainly going to be the death of the US Dollar. The dollar is trash and will go to ZERO! It reflects the crimes and theft by our private central bankers and our bought and paid for a treasonous and corrupt government. Smart money will pour into commodities. This year is a particularly bad time to have your money tied up in the stock market. There's trouble on the horizon for the stock market in 2021. We're sitting on one of the most overvalued, speculative stock markets of all time. It's no secret that the pandemic has had lasting effects on our economy. Let's talk about three key reasons that show the market is artificially inflated. The Buffett Indicator looks at overvaluations in the stock market. Based on the historical ratio, the Buffett Indicator shows the stock market is currently 184.2% over GDP. The Buffett Indicator says that if you invest in stocks, you can expect a NEGATIVE return of 3.3% per year. Corporate debt is a huge indicator of a company's viability in the future. If you dig deep enough, you can see that a lot of these companies are borrowing from the Federal Reserve. They're buying shares and artificially inflating the value of their stocks. These are fake valuations. At some point, the Federal Reserve will have to stop buying corporate debt and junk bonds. If you look at their balance sheets, the debt keeps growing. They can't continue to print money without inflation. So what's a smart investor to do? Take a long, hard look at the stocks you own. If you're not happy with their true performance, I suggest looking elsewhere for investments. Take the money out of the speculative market, and instead take control into your own hands. Consider investing in a self-directed account and let your money work for you. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN