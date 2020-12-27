Sunday, December 27, 2020

👉Top 4 Reasons why Tents Cities are Popping up All Over America & Millions of Americans retire Poor Over 50 million Americans are unemployed, and the US economy is in free fall. There is a slow-motion disaster unfolding in many large U.S. cities as homeless numbers, already growing in recent years, spike during the global pandemic. Before the pandemic, people were already living paycheck to paycheck, and now they lost their job. I think it's going to be an even a bigger problem soon. It's so easy to lose your job and end up on the street.Most people are going to become homeless soon because of automation and AI, and robotics are going to replace the human labor force, and all of our economic systems are built off of the human labor force. The homelessness issue is getting worse and spreading. San Francisco for example has become plagued by homelessness, addiction, and property crime. The tents have completely taken over sidewalks. It's a complete breakdown.It's horrific. Many businesses are having a hard time and losing customers because they are not allowed to do anything about homeless people being in front of their businesses. Thousands chronically homeless individuals migrate to San Francisco every year because the city's became a sanctuary for public camping,drug use and property crime. Have you ever heard of gentrification,San Francisco was its prototype, and New York City was its copycat. When rent in the slums is unaffordable without a hoard of roommates pitching in on your $2000 studio apartment rent is acceptable, that creates HOMELESSNESS. And the homeless creates despair. And despair creates deaths of despair ( alcoholism, heroin abuse, mental illness due to stress and pathological confusion, and deviant behavior due to constant public humiliation that quickly erodes any minute sense of shame one still grips onto). San Francisco has a burgeoning homeless problem because NOBODY CAN AFFORD TO EVEN RENT THERE. It's the most expensive city in the USA. Why? Because rich plutocrats drive up prices to the highest bidder. There's an exodus now from the overpriced large cities in California to other areas. They sell their little shitty one-bedroom house for $600k, and they now realize that makes you able to out purchase any normal person outside California for a McMansion with a few acres to boot. The housing crisis was started decades ago by local politicians.Their anti-development sentiment has gotten them to where they are today. The city officials with a record-high budget that they spend billions on homelessness and other ineffective measures;forcing people to become drug addicts, creating lawlessness, and shutting down the mental institutions that are necessary. The local progressive leaders has gotten San Francisco to this mess. Now with a massive budget shortfall, they are doing everything in their power to push out companies, further exacerbating the problem. Their tax base is fleeing. What we need are more long term solutions. Housing the homeless in hotels do not work in the long term. That is putting a bandaid on someone that stepped over a landmine. We need long term housing for the homeless; we need addict care, we need mental help; we need to prosecute drug dealing and supply, and more. We have a board of supervisors that is more progressive than ever, and the conditions are worse than ever. Do people not see the correlation? How do San Francisco voters continue to vote for these progressive politicians? How is Hilary Ronen running unopposed? Considering most live in the moment rather than plan; how many would have been in the same circumstance without the pandemic ? Reports say that more than half the Americans over 55 will retire poor in 2021. I am sure it's going to be a lot higher than half ;because. #1. Lots of 50+ Americans are burning through retirement savings because of Co-vid unemployment & lockdowns. #2. US Federal Debt is going to exceed $27T this year, will run multi-trillion dollar deficits for the next decade. #3. There is no entitlement savings, and either the Fed is going to inflate the dollar or entitlements will have to be slashed to a fraction of the promises made to future retirees. And finally,#4. We are in a long term economic decline as lots of service jobs are likely to be permanently gone as retail transitions from brink & mortar to online sales. Also most major companies are now in junk bond status, having used stock buybacks for more than a decade. This will make it difficult increase production & hire more workers. I suspect several major US companies to go bankrupt or bought out. I expect unemployment to remain very high over the next decade (until the Fed prints so much that the dollar takes a nose dive). We're going to see a lot of retirees living with their adult children, just as young adults are living with their parents now. $20,000 goes a long way in a shared household. The relative poverty of those due to retirement is directly related to the loss of higher-paying jobs due to bad trade deals starting with NAFTA. Higher paying factory jobs went out of the US. These were replaced with lower-paying service jobs. Admission of 35 million legal immigrants and who knows how many illegal immigrants has also suppressed US wages. You can thank the globalists. It is not the fault of a covid recession that people 55 and over may retire poor. Poor money management, low earning skill or desire, or the lack of future planning ability are probably the biggest reasons people will not have the funds they wish they had in retirement. The covid issue is just another speed bump, but not the biggest reason for the vast majority of people nearing retirement. There are some very obvious reasons for this. When you sink every dime you own into your house and don't save anything ;you will retire very poor or you will not be able to retire at all. Owning and paying off a home within your means does provide some security and protection from severe inflation should it ever return. If you have no savings.There is no retirement. Social security is at risk now. So is medicare. If you are lucky, you might be able to work part-time. until we lock down social security and it's funding as well as health care costs, retirement and retirement savings will be a moving target. No one can accurately gauge the necessary cash flow to retire. No one can guess the investing environment and returns. And no one can guess inflation. Lack of financial education is what's behind this. I understand bad luck and sometimes bad things happen to good people. But if you enter your 50s without your financial house in order- and yes, God forbid, that includes the emergency that is virtually guaranteed to happen at least once a decade, and you are still surprised?- then that is on you. Don't blame me, that's what EVERY generation of Americans before the Boomers would have said, too. But who cares what those people think, right? We NEED our smartphones and Netflix and annual vacations. Right, I forgot, we hate those generations, and America was never great. Those generations would never have blamed anyone but themselves. Because blaming external factors allows us to perceive us as victims- a very profitable racket for the two political parties. So while we benefit from that generational inheritance, like all second to third generations, we squandered it complaining about police brutality and reparations and unfair college loans for sociology degrees. For many years people have been warned about not saving enough for later. That the average 401K had a ridiculously small amount in it after years of working.In most cases it was people who lived for today only, never saved, lived beyond their means. They wanted instant gratification and got it. And the cost for that was they might not have much later. There are no tears or sympathy from those of us who did always live within our means, maxed out savings, and did not have instant gratification in all things.It was largely poor choices, and insufficient planning, complacency and unwillingness to put in the hours and time to get the skills, trades, degrees, certifications for opportunities to move up. It is a very individual choice, and had very little to do with the pandemic. When everyone was going to Disneyworld and sending their kids to ridiculously expensive colleges to major in Theatre, smart people were putting a little money aside every week to save for retirement. Now, these same people are complaining that they haven't put aside enough for retirement and want the government to bail them out for their poor planning. Now I'm afraid that if Biden gets elected, there will be nothing that will be off-limits, including plundering everyone's 401K plans. With Biden as President we will have to pay more taxes and maybe even not lose trillions of dollars of debt each year on the national budget. The last general budget surplus (a not unified budget surplus) was in 1957. The national debt doubled every 8-10 years regardless of which party was in office. However, starting in 2000, the deficits have ballooned. There is no free lunch. You cannot get something from nothing. The only promise a politician can make is to take someone else's hard-earned money and give it to someone else. Trying to make all equal monetarily reduces all to the lowest common denominator. I should have the right to choose where I give money to help people who need it. The government does not choose wisely. It is not the government's role to be a benefactor but to spend tax dollars wisely on those items that cannot be done by companies or individuals. The trick is to have zero debt and a lifestyle that lives below your means. Big houses, expensive cars, and lots of mortgage and credit card debt, along with car and student loans, can sink any sort of decent income level. Reduce or remove your debts first, then worry about savings. Once the debt is gone, accumulating savings is much easier to accomplish. If you're going to retire poor, don't do it in a high-cost-of-living state like California. The key to survival is to leave places like that so that your lower income and assets go farther in a more livable state. Better yet, leave the country. Currently the options are limited. But once that changes, there are places in the world where you can live a modest, comfortable life on a social security check. There are many nice locations, outside of the U.S., where a retired couple could have a much more decent life with $20,000 a year. And, if they have a house in the U.S., it can be rented and that alone will possibly cover most, if not all, of their living expenses abroad. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
