Wednesday, December 30, 2020

👉The Great Crack Up Boom is Coming -- Stimulus Money & Power

👉The Great Crack Up Boom is Coming -- Stimulus Money & Power The Great Crack Up Boom is Coming -- Stimulus Money & Power Fifty million Americans on food stamps, but the markets are at an all-time high! Tomorrow the weirdest economy ever will get another adrenaline rush! Helicopter money! MMT money! Free money! What is there not to like? What could possibly go wrong? For the billionaires, nothing can go wrong. The Rich will get Richer! Regardless of the political party, The wealthy have created the best government money can buy. There appears to be a disconnect from Wall Street to reality. Just saying the word "stimulus" and stocks go up, as well as food prices, unemployment, and small business bankruptcies. Printing machines about to overheat. Free money forever. There has never been a government that could resist printing their own destruction. America, Printing and borrowing its way to true prosperity. The current bill as it is , is truly laden with PORK. They always serve their stimulus on a bed of pork. The fat makes it tasty. It's all borrowed money, added to the annual deficit and collective national debt. It is created out of thin air, and we do not have it. I already complained about the airlines in another video. Either they go bankrupt, or the taxpayers should own them. But yeah separate or not, there should not be anything for any other country when people in your own country are suffering.There is no justifiable reason to squander my tax money on foreign countries, no matter what the intended purpose is; with millions of Americans jobless, standing in food lines, and unable to pay rent. The Stimulus should be about helping Americans recover. Why not just transfer some of the foreign aid money built into the bill to the American people instead; thus avoiding even more spending? That's not going to happen, though, because much of that foreign aid money makes its way back into the pockets of American politicians. Politicians don't want the plebs dipping into their stack. Money for the reincarnation of the Dalai lama. Pork, you say. 5500 pages long. Not a single congressman or senator could possibly have read this bill in its entirety before voting on it. “There is no distinctly American criminal class – except Congress.” Mark Twain. Just as true as the day Mark Twain said it. Politics is all about power and money. Why do so many 70 and 80-year-olds still run and want to be re-elected? It's not because they really want to help Americans;No. For Power and Money. They want more. We somehow need to remove a lot of money from politics and also prevent people from cashing in based on their experiences. We also need term limits to prevent the power-hungry ones. Remember Gingrich's Contract with America during the 1994 campaign? Term limits were included in the proposed Contract - but never passed - imagine that? Nothing will change unless we can reduce power and money influencers. They are using COVID19 relief to push through unappetizing poison pills. They don't care about the poor and needy. All they care about rich, ultra-wealthy, and wealthy corporations. Who needs an Economy. Treasury should buy Every Qualified Citizen Bitcoins and shares in S&P and DJI, then keep on printing, and Everyone can be millionaires. With enough stimulus, we can get the job rate down to zero. The United States of Zimbabwe? TULIPS FOR EVERYONE! The governments have corrupted our children, distorted our reason and through the Fed have robbed us of our common cents. It's not free money. It is taxpayer money going back to taxpayers. It is like a big tax cut. This crisis was put out by design by the Bankers, and the top 10% got richer than ever before. The fun cherry on the sundae is that the same bill includes TAX INCREASES on all but the ultra-wealthy that vest in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027. So that means that while you already pay a higher rate than the ultra-wealthy do, you will pay more and more over the next several years, as the ultra-wealthy keep their tax rates at the same level. Regardless of political party, The wealthy have created the best government money can buy. Very sad state of America!! The pandemic just accelerated things a little. Global wage arbitrage has rendered huge swaths of the population only marginally employable, and impending automation is going to take care of the rest. I was already expecting to see UBI within the next 5-10 years; now I am guessing we'll see it before the next election cycle. Here's the secret, if you're a trader: don't view it as a good thing or a bad thing. Simply ask yourself what effect it's going to have and on what areas of the economy, and invest accordingly. The secret to making money is dispassion. When the Senate says effe you and it ends up being just 600$ for the Sheep, the market will continue its RIGGED march higher as if nothing happened. The Fed prints money and the bankers get richer. Billions for the Deep State and a few peanuts for the peasants. And all the global Central Banks FIAT DEBT dumping deluge rolls on under cover of the current pandemic cover. The eventual Ponzi implosion/hyper-inflation ushering in The Great Reset AFTER the Power That Be's current covert REAL asset consolidation/theft facilitated by the lock-down. Since March, global monetary authorities have purchased $1.3 billion in assets every hour. But Larry Summers says checks to the peasants will overheat the economy. 80% of American households have some kind of debt. Obviously, 80% of the money sent to households will be used to pay down debt. Who would go out and spend the money when they have debt hanging over their head? But most people in the US don't see past their next paycheck. They will take 10% and add 90% to their debt load just to keep going. So, when will the next stimulus be released? This one clearly is not enough. Going to have to have more and more in greater doses. The roller coaster is inching closer and closer to the top of the tracks. Once the spigot is open, it stays open. MMT is certain to crush the once-mighty US Dollar. And sooner than later. The dollar has objectively collapsed in 2020. It is down 40% Year to date against silver and 22% Year to date against gold. By the time most wake up from their $2000 binge, it will be too late. So, when we have eaten the last turnip, and there are no more turnip gardens as it is no longer profitable to produce, what next? Depreciating the US Dollar (petrodollar) by handouts. Enables the top corporations and wealthy to acquire tangible assets and increased political and economic power, at least temporarily. Reduces the value of US debt owed to foreigners. Induces foreigners to seek more US Dollars so long as they can be compelled by sanctions and military bases to use (Swift) US Dollars for international trade and finance. Pacifies (bribes) US residents for now. While some will use any handout cash to purchase food and guns, others too proud to accept handouts will certainly refuse and send back any payments or tax breaks offered by the government, federal or local. This government and their foreign wars, foreign aid, excess, wasteful spending, NAFTA, trade deficits have screwed the average American in duplicity. Who's to blame, all of the suits in both political parties and their special interests. There will be a time when the dollar becomes worthless, and the country will either need to become enslaved or tell everyone to f off, and we'll all be farmers and ranchers--which would not be a bad thing. They are going to keep it levitated until the new currency system is implemented and at that point evaluate the whole circus to the new normal. If the Jan 5th Georgia Senate runoff turns from “two red” to “two blue” due to a shift in outcome predictions from the $2,000 vs. $600 direct stimulus “team red” fiasco. 2021 could be very different than the current Wall Street, “gridlock utopia.” Just imagine a $2,000/month UI, per person, printing about $500 billion each round. What kind of effect would a $6 trillion per year direct consumer stimulus induce to our Fed centrally planned economy? Not judging as I have no idea what is “right or wrong” as that is subjective at best. Yet objectively, the odds just went up today that 2021 could turn out nothing like Wall Street is predicting… on the basis of future tax policy, fiscal policy, stimulus policy, currency devaluation effects, etc.… The truth is just about everything in America is defacto collusion for price-fixing. So any UBI without mandated price control would mean squat. A loaf of bread would simply go to $2000 overnight, and that monthly check would get you one day of wheat sandwiches. (The so-called “black market” is the only place where capitalist competition actually occurs.) You would need a complete seizure of all business and personal activity to have any income safety net, and rest assured, that would bring out the civil conflict in an instant. The problem is the government doesn’t seem to understand the difference between money that is actually earned by being productive and money you get just because the Federal Reserve or some other central bank conjures out of thin air. When you’re productive, you’re helping to grow the economy. When the Fed prints money, all they’re doing is distorting the economy and increasing the cost of living. At this point, it will be a black swan event that causes the powder keg of uncertainty to ignite and explode in a debt supernova. I believe the black swan event will be something completely out of left field, such as mandatory inoculation or a gun buyback program (similar to what happened in Australia). This whole economy is built upon tettering confidence that is exponentially eroding . It won’t take much to destroy confidence and have the whole thing come crashing down in a massive cracks up boom! I have a VERY strong opinion that the only modern play when it comes to investing is to be a stubborn, unwavering contrarian. Do the complete opposite of the masses, always! It’s not easy as it takes a gut-wrenching iron will while those around you get filthy rich off fantasy fiat. The rub is you will be rewarded handsomely in the future without compromising your own integrity and morals. Our financial/monetary life support system has an expiration date. We just don't know what it is just yet. Hoard gold while it's cheap!!
