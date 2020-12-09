Wednesday, December 9, 2020

👉More than 110K Restaurants Permanently Shuttered, While Fast Food Chains are Thriving !!

👉More than 110K Restaurants Permanently Shuttered, While Fast Food Chains are Thriving !! The pandemic has hit all small businesses hard, but few have been as pummeled as the restaurant industry. And so, with great sadness we're seeing the demise of our favorite restaurants. Ten thousand of America's restaurants are expected to close in the next three weeks. About 17% of America's restaurants have already permanently closed this year, with thousands more on the brink according to a new report. The National Restaurant Association said Monday that 10,000 restaurants could close in the next three weeks, in addition to the 110,000 that have already shuttered in 2020. The pandemic did not close these restaurants. The local and state governments' response to the pandemic did. It was the Government Restrictions. This was a precision shot into the heart of the US service Industry. If you can destroy the self-reliant US middle class, you destroy the American idea of a sovereign nation-state. In comes the globalist reset. It's not only the restaurants but also other industries. Airlines are also going bankrupt, and pilots are going out of work. Before this pandemic, whoever heard of pilots having no jobs? The demand was greater than supply. And now, in just a few months, pilots are turning to janitors, deliverymen, even homeless. The Mom and Pop businesses closing are the ones that really hurt everyone and places the most, loss of history and culture. To the high-end folks, whatever, they always can move on to the next celebrity investors. The full-service restaurants being decimated, while the fast-food restaurants are finding ways to expand their business and survive amid the pandemic. Thousands of full-service, mom and pop restaurants are closing down, but fast food is thriving. The USA was already unique in its sad state of restaurants, most of which were sheety chains serving disgusting processed plastic food. I was shocked, every town has the same crap. Obviously not talking New York City or Los Angeles, but all the bits in between for sure. Now the already few independent owners will give way to even more corporate eateries that have nothing to do with food and everything to do with profit. Stealth food control. In the Soviet Union, they did not have any eateries that the common people could go to, but the elites had the Party kanteens . Get rid of the many food eateries, then control the sale of food through only the big white box stores. Next, it will be ration cards and meat once a year. China is on a diet. Food's going to be a problem next year. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. We bailed out the banks. We bail out the airlines every time they trip. Won't bail out these restaurants because they aren't too big to fail. It's not the virus's fault; it's our callous senators in lobbyist pockets. Send all small businesses broke and allow big businesses to thrive! The money went to companies run by lobbyists, friends, and banks. Very little went to people who actually needed it-hence small businesses closing. The damage done to America's small businesses, their employees, and the owners and families of both is shocking and devastating. But the larger corporations and chains got millions in assistance and tax cuts while the small businesses and the masses are given chump change to fend for themselves during the pandemic. This is what they want. They want the little guys to close up; it's political propaganda. It's wrong. My prayers to these people that are affected! The point of all this is to choke the economy into bankruptcy so some form of the Defense Production Act can be used to start nationalizing parts of the economy to keep them going producing goods and providing services. This will usher in the concept of central planning authorities that are used by the communists to control everything in China. Once we get the vaccine rolled out, you will see the press started reporting about a horrible mutation of the virus, which the vaccine will not work on, leading to more lock-downs and finally economic collapse and nationalization of large swaths of the economy. When that happens, that's when the equitable outcomes will be distributed to people that have Zuckerberg's proper social credit score. Jobs and careers in those industries will be redistributed based on social credit scores . People with poor social credit scores will be assigned to re-education camps like they are doing right now in Hong Kong. Your property will be foreclosed on to pay for your re-education, so you will lose EVERYTHING, including your loved ones. Your re-education is not planned to be successful, and it will take time for the infrastructure to come online to dispose of you. But those who do make it out will be assigned to live in a 12 x 12 room with shared facilities and next door to whatever factory/facility you're assigned to. Personal property will be foreclosed on in order to finance this nationalization with the mammonites on Wallstreet, and it will be based largely on the re-education scam, which will go by the social credit scheme to be implemented. The idea is to eventually outlaw personal property so that all property can be redistributed by the state to guaranty equitable outcomes. And now for the bad news. The bad news is that you sit by and do nothing about it. You're in a train car on your way to re-education (trains can go where roads don't go making it easy to hide your location from society so the busses you board will take you to the trains). Locked into a sit/stand position immobilized by bars over your shoulders and under your crotch; designed to break you psychologically and because you sat by and did nothing and now have lost everything including your loved ones ;you break very easily. The problem with small business owners and others is that they do not recognize the state and Federal Governments as the Enemy. These organizations now intend small business owner's destruction, yet these business people cannot see the handwriting on the wall. This leaves them complicit in their own destruction. Large businesses that are hand in glove with the state should be countered by all means available. It is not necessarily good news that large businesses will face easier circumstances. This will make them accessories and pawns of the state in its war against the American people; however, many jobs are saved in the shorter run. Small businesses should reopen, drop the restrictions, and resume business. The sheriffs of at least two counties in California are showing resistance. Calls should be made for support to such minded people, others like them, and to all others who will help to resist police enforcement of state official's commands. These outrageous and illicit decrees need to be faced down now. All efforts should be made to force these officials from office. International banker's debt-based currency system is now in the process of self-destructing. Their minions in government and financial society who think that currency is valuable in and of itself are totally clueless. They lend their support in return for poker chips soon to be worthless. The CONTROL they try to deliver the bankers is purely to let the bankers keep the assets they've accumulated from the issuance of unbacked debt while writing off their liabilities. MOREOVER, through the Great Reset, they hope to acquire YOUR assets at zero cost to them in return for...soon to be worthless poker chips. Here's how this fraud works. The Treasury writes Sovereign Debt, which is collateralized by YOUR ASSETS. The Central Banks book the Sovereign Debt as an ASSET. Then they create a Liability entry equal to the face value of that debt. They provide the debt to cronies (Primary Dealers, Blackrock, et al.) who receive zero risk wealth in the form of fees for the service, which have magnified value due to the Cantillion effect. No currency is created to pay the interest. The government provides the currency to an Army of contractors and cronies at inflated, often plainly fraudulent prices, in return for 'Services' which are often wholly fictional, who live in locales close to the Capitol. Next, the government taxes you so they can pay interest on debt underwritten by YOUR ASSETS, which does not benefit YOU. As soon as the first debt payment is made, the bankers buy tangible assets with it. Before 2008 they rolled it into new loans at leverage equal to their maximum allowed fractional reserve ratio. But since 2008, they've known the scheme was done and have focused on buying all the assets. Because no currency was ever created to pay this interest, it means the balance of the debt, collateralized with YOUR ASSETS, is henceforth unpayable because there does not exist enough currency with which to pay it. So, the government issues NEW SOVEREIGN DEBT to pay the OLD SOVEREIGN DEBT, still collateralized with YOUR ASSETS and not issued for ANY BENEFIT TO YOU. This results in a compound interest rate on the debt secured by YOUR ASSETS. Today we are at the inflection point where the amount of NEW debts to create enough currency to make the OLD debts + Interest payable becomes infinity essentially. That is why the system is collapsing. That is why each new issuance of new currency is a multiple of the one before - because the compound interest on the original debt is growing at an exponential rate as compared to the value of the collateral, due to compound interest as a result of multiple refinancing's. The bankers have proposed you simply give your assets to them in return for a BUI that consists of more currency, backed by nothing, in return for PERMANENT SERFDOM. It is nothing but a wealth transfer scheme from everyone who works to a tiny minority of bankers, government, and finance cronies. This house of cards can only be kept afloat with more stimulus. Every six months or so. We are teetering now if something massive doesn’t get done. Which most likely after 1/20 it will be. There is no turning back on this policy. This is all part of the Great Reset, which using lockdowns and the pandemic destroying as many businesses as possible to bring the population to their knees both financially and psychologically and then roll out their New World Order where only a few large box stores and some online like Amazon will be allowed to survive. They then plan on rebuilding the economy using the Green Agenda. It is interesting how some entities like the BIS, WHO, CDC, and the banks all act like they are surprised and giving warnings when, in fact, they are all part of the cause. This second wave is to finish off the remaining small and medium-sized businesses and some large ones which are also targeted to be destroyed. Banks, wall street, big business, etc. all backing this, and now they are ranting that we need to implement the Great Reset. Now they are realizing the true agenda, and one part of this is no need for banks as private debt is canceled, ownership of assets transferred to the UN including excess cash or liquid assets, forced vaccinations, no need to borrow or banks to lend nor to deposit money as it will be on your smartphone with Big Tech getting a piece of every transaction, UBI replacing former incomes and existing pensions which will be much lower than the former with reduced disposable income and reduced GDP, massive tax increases also reducing disposable income more and reducing GDP more, loss of freedom and of course the destruction of financial markets especially equities as Schwab's Stakeholder Economics " uses revenue for social and environmental causes instead of reinvesting for growth and dividend distribution. This is what the Great Reset is all about — altering the entire system because it is about to collapse anyway." "If there is to be no debt, then you do not need banks!" As the existing system is collapsing and they try to roll out their Great Reset, the WEF will fail and destroy western culture and its economies with it before being stopped according to the models at AE. The globalists no longer care to hide anything as it is all in our faces, but they still have no respect for themselves or us as they lie 24/7 taking western culture and its values down with them.
