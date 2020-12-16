Wednesday, December 16, 2020

👉Mass Eviction Apocalypse Looms as the Moratorium Ends Decembre 31st

👉Mass Eviction Apocalypse Looms as the Moratorium Ends Decembre 31st America is facing an eviction crisis, an eviction apocalypse. With the CARES Act set to expire, millions of people could face losing their homes. It will be the most severe housing crisis in its history. According to the latest analysis of weekly US Census data, as federal, state, and local protections and resources expire and in the absence of robust and swift intervention, an estimated 30–40 million people in America could be at risk of eviction next month. Many property owners, who lack the credit or financial ability to cover rental payment arrears, will struggle to pay their mortgages and property taxes and maintain properties. Currently, over 18 million Americans are behind on their mortgage or rent payments. Millions in America are facing an eviction crisis of historic proportions, according to housing experts. While the CDC has placed a moratorium on evictions, many are left behind by loopholes, and the unpaid rent keeps piling up. Nearly a third of Americans didn't pay their housing costs last month. Now local, state, and federal moratoria on evictions originally put in place during the pandemic are expiring. While landlords may be sympathetic to tenants' needs, communities face hardships when rent goes unpaid. A movement to cancel rent has been growing as the patchwork of solutions across the country leaves many renters falling through the cracks. Americans are facing an eviction crisis. 28 million evicted, disillusioned, angry people with their spouses and children. Desperate, betrayed by their government. They were working and making the payments until government took away their jobs with the lockdowns. That's a big mob with nothing to lose, ripe for agitation. The government won't allow that many people to be thrown out on the street, no way. Or will they? Who is going to rent the apartments that people get kicked out of? Who's going to buy the foreclosed homes? How are the courts going to be able to process 28 million eviction notices? The rabbit hole just keeps getting deeper and deeper. We are the richest country, and yet people are going hungry, homeless, and jobless!! They knew full well this would happen. They knew the immense humanitarian crisis they would cause with extended lockdown. And the homelessness crisis which is enormous in itself is just a tiny fraction of the harm done. They knew, and they did it anyways. They did it on purpose. They now have the opportunity to completely restructure the world in their image. First, they take your job and leave you out of work. Then they set it up, so you lose your home. Next, they will survey homes of those who have not been kicked out and allocate new homeless to those homes. The plans are already documented and ready to go. Get prepared for your new roommates! Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. Most small rental property owners won't be able to own the property with no rent coming in. This is the problem with a society structured on debt and people trying to borrow their way into wealth. It cannot withstand any interruption of cash flow and has no resilience. It may prove the fatal flaw in the American system of bank driven everything. The big elephant in the room is that most landlords are small business people. They're not getting rich, and most have their own mortgages to pay on the rental properties. What's going to happen is that, without some recognition of the dire straits that suspension of eviction presents, many of these landlords are going to default on their rental property mortgages. Then what happens? The same thing that happened in 2008-2010: Wall Streeters, hedge funds, and private equity will buy the foreclosed properties and then jack up the rents. We've seen this movie before. If they can’t pay rent, landlords can’t pay the bank. When that happens, the banks own the property and kick people out anyway. The time to own housing rental properties is over. When the landlord can be legally stiffed by the tenants, who pays the mortgage? If the mortgage goes into foreclosure, what becomes the status of the tenants? The landlord loses his investment. Nobody is talking about his loss. Bailed out banks are ready to buy your non-bailed out real estates on the cheap! The Landlord retains his property, that he no longer has rent income for, and has taxes to pay, as well as other loans. His property in this time of crisis,is probably going down in value;and could actually depreciate under cost paid for the building. The landlord, also has to find tenants for the building….. Well… not only is this impratical with all the businesses that are closing their doors, chances are the landlord may not see any new tenant for years, and / or, will have to end up with much less revenue per year. The real answer is to end this nightmare. The costs are now so great already, that we will never see a reopening. Unemployment will continue to remain high, and new businesses are unlikely to just appear out of nowhere. New business has even higher costs than those that were established. Many businesses also have the right to buy their own property. It is not like they were forced to rent!!. The choice to own or to rent is made by many every day. Renting was never designed to be the better choice, and everyone should retain some accountability for their own choices. The long term impacts on the rental market from this legislation would be devastating as well. Rent will skyrocket as momand pop and other smaller rental property owners get out of the game and sell their properties to avoid something like this in the future. Most small rental property owners won't be able to own the property with no rent coming in--real estate taxes aren't being forgiven, so in many states, that alone would force owners to sell to get out from under the liability. It's a tough situation all the way around. The government has helped the tenants for months, and yet nothing has been done for the landlords. The government should of never halted evictions, the hold up is what will eventually end up being mass evictions. Any extension will just make it worse in the long run. Same with extra money for unemployment, many not wanting to go back to work as they are better off on unemployment. If the government can't be fair they should stay out o such situations. The CARES Act handed trillions in funds or tax breaks to oil companies, the airline industry, which alone got $50 billion in stimulus money, the cruise ship industry, a $170 billion windfall for the real estate industry, private equity firms, lobbying groups, whose political action committees have given $191 million in campaign contributions to politicians in the last two decades, the meat industry and corporations that have moved offshore to avoid U.S. taxes. The act allowed the largest corporations to gobble up money that was supposed to go to keep small businesses solvent to pay workers. It gave 80 percent of tax breaks under the stimulus package to millionaires and allowed the wealthiest to get stimulus checks that average $1.7 million. The CARES Act also authorized $454 billion for the Treasury Department’s Exchange Stabilization Fund; a massive slush fund doled out by their cronies to corporations that, when leveraged 10 to 1, can be used to create a staggering $4.5 trillion in assets. The act authorized the Fed to give $1.5 trillion in loans to Wall Street, which no one expects will ever be paid back. American billionaires have gotten $434 billion richer since the pandemic. Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, whose corporation Amazon paid no federal taxes last year, alone added $34.6 billion to his personal wealth since the pandemic started. How long can you expect people to watch their children go hungry? How long can you expect people to watch their loved ones suffer and die because they can’t get medical care? How long can you expect people to be abused by lawless police and a court system designed to railroad the poor into jails and prisons? How long can you watch the rich profit from your misery? The government's job is to protect the rights and liberty of people rather than provide for them. Doing so creates a nation of lazy bugs, coupled with a lack of productivity. Given that Americans have largely become consumers and produce little (most of the goods are made in China), the American dream in on course to becoming an American nightmare before our eyes! Thanks to property tax and mortgage refi specialists, you never truly own the building you live in, which means you will pay and pay and pay and pay and,when you can't, you're out on your ash. There are plenty of evictions in every recession/depression. There were plenty of evictions 12 years ago (2008-2011 recession). It's always a crisis, but that's how economies work: you can't stay there for free. No job and rent too high, then you move to where there are jobs and lower rents. The housing market is going to repeat the same cycle it did over 12 years ago. Housing costs eat a lot of the middle-class paychecks. The Fed and all the bankers have created an impossible to thrive in the world. The cost of ownership is so expensive as to be crippling. Everyone's got their hands in your wallet and HOA fees are murderous. You don't really own the house; the government owns everything . Paying property taxes mean you don't even own the house. You're leasing it from the state. Housing is obviously very area-specific, and if you average in Tumbleweed Texas, with New York City, you're not going to have an accurate view of markets at all. If you focus on markets where the jobs are in growing cities (although the pandemic might actually impact this in a real way), housing prices versus average income or housing affordability are in a different world than it was in the '70s-'80s. It would take an average of something like ten years to pay off a house in that time frame with an average mid; I'llass income; I'll let you figure out who long that would take today on a "middle class: income. There's a reason there are so many 30 year mortgages today when virtually no one had them 30 years ago. Current projections indicate that America is facing an urgent and unprecedented eviction crisis. In an updated analysis of the US Census Bureau’s Pulse Survey, based on renter’s perceptions of their ability to pay, the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and the pandemic Eviction Defense Project currently estimate that 29 million renters in 12.6 million households may be at risk of eviction by the end of 2020. Stout anticipates that up to 40 million people in more than 17 million households may be at risk of eviction through the end of the year when considering a portion of survey respondents who have a “moderate” degree of confidence in the ability to pay rent (in addition to those with slight or no confidence). Both projections rely on renter perceptions of their ability to pay measured by the Pulse Survey. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
