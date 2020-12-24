Thursday, December 24, 2020

👉Be Ready , We’re On A Highway To Economic Collapse and Hyperinflation !!

👉Be Ready , We’re On A Highway To Economic Collapse and Hyperinflation !! Global recession, a virus pandemic, trade wars, soaring geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and tens of millions of working-poor crushed deeper into poverty! The country is barreling toward insolvency, the economy is tipping over, and there are not many tools available to kick the can. Eight hundred thousand lost their jobs the week before Christmas. Twenty million getting unemployment benefits out of a workforce estimated to be 160 million. Consumer spending slumps as savings buffer nears depletion. Yet, if you thought 2020 was wild. Get ready; You ain't seen nothing yet. 2021 will be an absolute sheet show to the tenth power. Hope you are ready. They have tested you, and you did not fight back. You allow your government to spend trillions of dollars on the biggest bloated pig of all time. So you will be tested further. We can't take care of our own, yet this huge sum of monies goes straight to K-Street lobbyists. And the FED keeps printing trillions, and the politicians keep pledging trillions, and it all goes into asset bubbles for the wealthy. The wealthy are getting their wealth out of cash and bonds into Commodities, farmland, and stocks. The big bang is getting closer. Wall Street and Real Estate are the only two games in town with ultra-low interest rates; The bubble was created by the FED. Inflating the economy is playing with fire. Most of the stimulus money is really just free money to Wall Street. Those impacted see very little help. For example, from the market low in March, valuations have increased $4.7 trillion, but individuals only saw around a $500 billion. This stimulus bill could've been $10T at this point. It makes no difference because there's no getting out of this sheet show. The US Dollar simply cannot withstand this type of debasement forever. First off, the damages caused by the entirely corrupt oligarchy is so immense, not even $6,000 Stimulus checks would rectify the damages caused, not that they would dare give us mere serfs such a hope in the future anyway, but the real issue is that we will have to pay for the 900 Billion Dollar Solution they've drafted, and no $600 isn't going to even cut cold butter in this economy. Secondly, the inflation it will cause is going to be KILLER! If the stimulus is used to pay rent or mortgage, it is a survival payment. Wall Street and the government seem to forget that the economy has been crushed by lock-downs. The $600 or $2,000 won't be spent at bars, restaurants, or stores; it will keep people afloat. The Fed creating hundreds of trillions of dollars is hyperinflating the currency to worthlessness. The reserve currency status will be lost. It's inevitable. Do you really think the fed will stop creating counterfeit currency into the many trillions? No way. Quadrillions are next. I remember the first time the government had a $1T deficit. It wasn’t that many years ago. Now they’re passing more than $2T in a single spend. It’s time to toss some tea into the sea if you ask me. Our maniacal free-spending politicians are behind the wheel. Their power to ignore you is never-ending. They want to print and lend as much money as possible to devaluate paper-money and replace it with digital currency. The Rich gets Richer! Businesses close, tax collections implode, gangs become empowered, the citizen flees, the elites react with typical tax increases on those who are stupid enough to not flee. This is all before the violence begins to explode. Just wait for the pensions to be cut, current employee wages and benefits cut, and the social spreading cut. There are miseries coming people, so get prepared. When the inner city parasites realize the money is running out, they will go ballistic; it's going to get nasty. Cities and states have have way more government than the people can afford. Millions of small businesses have been wiped out. The tax base has been decimated. Foreclosures and tax auctions are what is coming next. It will be interesting when Penny auctions are implemented again. This crisis was put out by design by the Bankers, and the top 10% got richer and richer. And yes, the Rich Bankers have always been in control. Throughout the history of mankind, all Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings Queens have always been puppets for the rich bankers. Let them play their game, and we will play our game, cause we know the end game. Next year, it doesn't matter who gets in Trump or Biden. The markets will crash big time, and most of the middle class will be destroyed all by design. Do not sell your gold or silver stocks cause you ain't seen nothing yet. This bubble in housing and equities was created by the FED with ultra low-interest rates. Anyone who has ever used a finance calculator can see the three variables in the equation (principle, interest rates, and loan amount). The FED has an engineered the perfect scenario for a domino effect of systemic failures like we have near seen before. Bank runs will rear their ugly head. All local government budgets are based on revenue growth. We saw what happened to Stockton when the growth rate was negative. If home prices start falling, people will again walk away from their mortgages, thus bank failures. Poof, just like that, we have a liquidity trap, and the economy freezes. What do you expect when banks give you zero interest, real estate is overpriced, metals are manipulated like diamond and drug monopolies, and all that’s left is a blotted stock market tilting on the edge of oblivion. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. As an American who knows the horrific tribulations of my fellow Americans, there is NOT much to say about these scoundrels financing Asian and African countries more than our starving children. With us, not being able to pay up the last three months rent; lost our cars; can't pay the utilities, and even getting a car to go to the food bank is hard while we are self detained in our homes. BUT, with $600, there can be no more homes. Our landlords can't pay their mortgages without the back rent. So, may I suggest. #1. Find a map and locate a river flowing in the mountains. #2. Go buy a tent for the family to live in because this is all you get before thrown out on the street. #3. Go up in the mountains and pitch the tent by a river - that's your water source. Go back to town, but water jugs, a bbq to cook on, a shovel to dig an outhouse, and food with the rest of your money. Oh, buy a bow and arrow so you can hunt deer or whatever you can eat up in the mountains. This is better than stepping around the druggies on the street who will be sleeping by your family tents. Then, make sure you research all of these scoundrels who wouldn't give your family a dime for medical and dental problems for your kids but send billions overseas - and vote the scoundrels out of office! The $600 stimulus payout is really permission given to Americans to borrow $600 worth of fiat currency from the Federal Reserve banks. These banks are private banks. They loan the US Department of Treasury money created out of thin air. This money is not backed by gold or silver but can be used to buy just about anything anywhere. Every US dollar says Federal Reserve Note on it, meaning that it is loaned from the Federal Reserve Banks and is supposed to be paid back with interest. It is a crazy system that supports the leading world reserve currency so far. China has its eyes on this status and would like nothing better than for the US dollar to lose that status. The current US national debt includes all the money owed to the Federal Reserve Banks and stands at more than $27 trillion. This debt keeps increasing without it being paid back. How long this system can continue is anyone's guess. But history shows most Democracies that went to fiat currency lasted about 250 years. It looks like the USA is dangerously close to that end. Federal income extortion isn't paying for much of anything anymore. The fed just keeps creating trillions of dollars from nothing. The US economy is seriously broken, and the pandemic has very little to do with it. Enhanced unemployment addresses those impacted by the pandemic. But mailing out $600/person ($1240/couple) . All this free money is inflationary, and it fails to address the real problem with our economy, which is DEBT. Ultra-low interest rates have been at play for nearly a decade, and our economy is in worse shape now than a decade ago. Ultra-low interest rates encourage debt and only help the tax collector at levels of government. Just shut down the government permanently; that's the best thing that could be done to stimulate the economy. No more idiotic governors, mayors, bureaucrats, and other degenerates to get in the way of productive people. Trillions going to wall street, the federal reserve buying up bad corporate debt, corporate taxes lowered from 35% down to 21%, I think corporations have received plenty of bailouts already. And instead of corporations issuing new debt to finance their incompetence, which will have to be repaid with interest, all they have to do now is flood the markets with new shares, and the federal reserve will buy. And the stocks will skyrocket, not go down as they are supposed to do. This is the continuation of the Fed's free & easy money policy. And all this while the main street is being forced to shut down. Nothing fair and balanced about our economy. This new bill will have the impact of adding to inflation. The authorities plan on devaluating paper money and replace it with digital currency. People should start gathering silver coins. The money will soon be worthless. Buy physical things like GOLD AND SILVER with this credit. Personally I am buying lots of shiny metals. If the world goes down the drain, I will at least have something to look at. Reset and pulling the big plug on the swamp. New World Order becomes Strange New World. All the pork in the stimulus package was the manna the deep state has lived off for years. The American people have been bled out for decades. Time for the sleeping giant to awaken. Merry Christmas 2020 and Happy 2021 New Year! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN