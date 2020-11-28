Saturday, November 28, 2020

👉Warning : The Fed to unleash a Tsunami of New Debt as Millions Lose Their Unemployment Benefits !! And the bad economic news just keep on coming. Fourteen million workers face losing unemployment benefits at the end of December. The US trade deficit jumps to 12 years highest.The US personal income plunges by 7%. US durables goods orders lower by 1.1% Year-Over-Year. The consumer sentiment index fell again in late November. Weekly jobless claims are higher than expected. Disney will layoff 32,000 employees in the first half of fiscal 2021. The US billionaires have grown their wealth by more than $1trillion since the pandemic outbreak began in March - while 29 of them have at least doubled their worth through the pandemic. The poverty rate was up already for a few years. A few years ago they were talking about 40 million US citizens living on poverty. The pandemic was a good excuse to be blamed for economic meltdown and financial crisis. The Federal Reserve zombiefying the treasury bond Market with $80 Billion a month to keep bond yields low and I guess to buy their own DEBT that The Fed is creating??? This is along with record-high unemployment, foreclosures, continues layoffs every week, and Business Bankruptcy is proof that this Economy is on Life Support from The Fed. and that is only prolonging the eventual ECONOMIC MELTDOWN. You can never borrow your way out of a spending problem, and production is at near Zero and Hyperbolic Debt to PLUTO!!! The Fed has printed approximately $3 trillion. The total assets of the Federal Reserve as of the end of February 2020 was $4.16 trillion. By the end of July, total assets were $6.95 trillion. In five months, the Fed has printed more money than it did during the decade after the 2008 financial crisis. The U.S. dollar has fallen as low as 91.941 earlier in the session, its weakest since Sept 1. Still, the dollar is expected to continue to fall. Grab your parachute. We're in free fall. And the politicians are like a bunch of drunk sailors on the deck of the titanic sailing into the iceberg, and each one pointing their fingers at each other, saying, "he turned the wheel last...". America is expected to come out of the pandemic with more federal debt than annual GDP for the first time since World War Two. The federal debt has soared to that level from a mere 35 percent of GDP in 2007, driven by spending hikes, tax cuts, and stimulus deals in the Great Recession and in the pandemic. The future is even more worrying because the Congressional Budget Office projects that if no changes are made, the ratio of debt to GDP will climb to 195 percent by 2050, as Social Security and health care and spending increase more rapidly than the federal revenues. The debt threatens heavy burdens on future generations of Americans. And yet all those MMT clowns are still arguing that the US is too big to fail and how debt doesn’t matter. They’re notably quiet when the issue of the saddling of debt of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren comes up. The results of financing government by the printing press. From the French revolution's assignats to the Zimbabwean dollar, inevitably, there is the same unhappy result of hyperinflation. We are past the point of no return with regard to the national debt. Our economy is trashed, requiring some kind of stimulus that will exacerbate the national debt. If interest rates rise, we won't be able to service the payments on our debt. So interest rates have to be zero or negative going forward. Our currency is being debased; it is just a matter of time before confidence in the US dollar is lost forever. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. At the time of this video, the national debt stands at over $27 trillion; and it has been growing at a very rapid pace. At the beginning of 2008, the US national debt was nine point two trillion dollars, so in a matter of twelve years or so, the debt has increased 152 percent in nominal terms.The US is hands down the most indebted nation in the world. Economists noted long ago that when the national debt reached 25 trillion dollars that it would no longer be repayable. I think the higher-ups know more than that, and the only way forward is to reset the entire monetary system. The colossal global debt crisis spawning economic meltdowns under the guise of the pandemic. Just like the 1973 OPEC oil embargo cover for Nixon's formal withdrawal from the Bretton Woods agreement. This is/will be worse than the Great Depression for many reasons. US debt clock approaching 30 trillion, and the government talking about huge additional giveaways and huge amounts for stimulus. We'll be up to 40 trillion soon. I always thought 40 trillion would be the straw that broke the camel's back. Of course, with the green new deal that is going to cost 70 to 100 trillion more? I'm thinking people have gone stark raving mad? Government going to nationalize everything this time around to prevent total collapse? Going to be a big reset is right. Money-printing is one of the fallacies of our time that lead stupid and gullible masses of people to think politicians can save us without having to think of any downside consequences - like for example, the full and final collapse of the entire monetary system of exchange that has been predicted to be the ultimate end of this charade. Lockdowns as a default response to a pandemic is just one obvious example. Back when people had more common sense and realism about the limitations of wealth, they would not have dreamed of all cowering inside for months, even when something ten times as deadly as the pandemic was rampant. This sense of the infinite resources of the Federal government by many Americans is terrifying. When this crisis is over, they will likely learn the hard way this is wrong. A tiny percentage of the population understands this or has studied the history, and the overwhelming loud majority is screaming for more bailouts at any expense for their own poor financial planning and decisions. The repercussions will fall on those that acted financially responsibly when they come to pass as they always do. Wealth will consolidate more to the top, and the middle classes will get wiped of assets to shoulder the bad debt. All you can do is plan accordingly and keep a low profile if you’re lucky and/or smart enough to avoid the majority of the impact because the resentment from those who didn’t will be will lead to its own set of repercussions. Who brought us to the precipice? Easy answer. The same ones who are now selling the solution. So let's all follow them and stampede off the cliff to solve it. Fiat currency debt-based economies always fail. ALWAYS! This is why the bank cartel wants a "reset." Clear the books and try it again. In other words, keep trying the same thing and expect different results. Only this time, they are seeking absolute total control of all aspects of our economy. Which was the purpose of thi pandemic psyop. To cover their back on the way out, and provide an excuse to totally dominate economies. The debt is basically the end result of running economies based on a model where people are constantly buying useless crap . How much of the pollution is a direct result of this sort of an economy? We need to constantly be making crap or scouring for minerals to make more crap. We live beyond our means. We don't plan or save anymore. People think they can fail, and others will save them. People borrow money they have no business asking for when they cannot balance their checkbook with the money they are making. People have cars, gasoline, and time to sit in line for free stuff when in the depression, they were truly broke and standing in line! Living beyond your means ALWAYS puts you directly behind the eight balls in times of crisis. Knowing you're responsible for yourself is the first step in taking care of yourself. Without that, sure regular food bills are difficult, but they don't have to be. The debt is the reason we struggled so much during this pandemic. If we had a controllable debt going into the pandemic (i.e., say 2 to 5 trillion or less), the federal government could have supported the population two or three times its current level). This is also valid for the future: let's say China takes a dangerous turn and decides it wants to actively threaten the United States to the point that your daily life is at threat. If we are 30 trillion dollars in debt, issuing another 30 trillion to fight a war of survival won't be feasible. Debt is an existential risk. Yes, we all should care about debt all the time. But debt isn't a political football. We are all on this ship together, heading for this debt iceberg. Instead of pointing figures at who spent the money or how it why we need to start becoming adults and working out a way (via constitutional amendment) to prevent all politicians from doing what they love most . Spending money without paying for it by appropriate taxation; Because we will pay for it in the end. And due to irresponsible spending over the last 20 years , we paid for it by not having sufficient federal support during this pandemic. Time will come when people will go on a rampage spree. If you have nothing to lose, you go for it . And that is what they want. For it creates bigger division and insight fighting.Who controls water and food controls the society. The Russian revolution would have never happened if all the people were well fed and happy.Or the French Revolution or the Germans would never have listened to Hitler if they had jobs and money. They starve the masses and then offer them a new reset. And the masses go for it. Now they have the playbook out again here. The question is how much longer can this be denied by the culprits responsible? Debasement is the embedded risk with any Fiat currency. Consider a store of value that cannot be debased. Buy hard assets. I hope you have lots of dollars somewhere because if this out of control debt continues, you will need a lot more of them to buy things in the store. Things are really going to get interesting when they freeze your financial accounts unless you have proof of vaccination. There is no doubt that this is where this is going. It has always been about the fiat. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
