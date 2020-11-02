Monday, November 2, 2020

👉UBI, Nesara, Gesara, and Global Digital Currency to be released after Davos Great Reset Meeting !!

👉UBI, Nesara, Gesara, and Global Digital Currency to be released after Davos Great Reset Meeting !! UBI, Nesara, Gesara, and Global Digital Currency to be released after Davos Great Reset Meeting !! In our near future: Universal Basic Income, Zero Taxation, Digital currency, digital wallet, a vaccine passport, and a social credit system. Sounds like a real paradise on earth. This is the End Game, the great reset; A New World Monetary Order. The Big Tech to replace the Big Banks. A one-world digital fiat currency, owned and controlled by the elite who actually run the international banking system, which in turn runs the central banks of the world, including the federal reserve. Monetary policymaking will be shifted from the hands of the sovereign governments and into the hands of this international banking elite. But before that all takes place, they will have to collapse the world's stock markets and the world economies in order for us to have no other choice but to beg these international banking elites for a bailout. And they will make us an offer we won't be able to refuse. Accept our one-world digital currency, and we will bail this world economy out. Expect the greatest market and economic collapse our world has ever seen. My guess is this is planned for 2022. Out with the US dollar, and in with the one-world digital fiat currency. Mission accomplished. The governments of the world have to move to digital their is not enough source material to print cash. The new slavery will be much worse than the current slavery. I am personally not sure yet if it’s a complot or a sign of the times. What I do know is that I see governments becoming more and more penetrated from all sides, year after year. It seems like almost nothing can stop it: higher taxes, more data, more rules, less privacy. Check out the latest Twitter video of the World Economic Forum, where they project the future: “you will own nothing and will be happy.” They are just forcing us into obedience and abolishing private property, and privacy is a necessity for that. NESARA and GESARA are about to be released. If you take the debt forgiveness or whatever funds they offer, it’s a trap. One world government, economy, and currency are about to be forced (yes, forced but accepted by most) in the world. Anytime anything is forced, it’s not good for mankind. The Bible calls them prophecies and future events. Something big coming soon, and you will be forced to make a decision. Whether to take the mark of the beast or not. The move towards digital currencies is part of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset, and the consequences of it are enormous to anybody with savings or cash investments. Negative Interest Rates and planned inflation. How long before banks charge a monthly fee to hold your deflating digital money? The IMF SDR digital currency is likely to become the global reserve currency, initially replacing the dollar for international trade. After it's settled down and bedded in, it'll be expanded to become the global digital currency step-by-step replacing all other national fiat currencies. At that point, there will be no fiat paper cash, only bits & bytes on a bank computer. In the US, this whole process is totally under the control of the Federal Reserve, and it hardly matters who wins the US presidential election; it will happen regardless. This takeover of money by the globalist banksters is only one of many items on the Great Reset things-to-do list. The ultimate aim is to introduce global governance, but you can't have global governance without global money. The EU realized that years ago and introduced the Euro. So what is the real truth on the Nesara/Gesara acts? Nesara is an acronym for national economic security and recovery abomination; erm, that’s supposed to be act. Allegedly, this act was passed by Congress and vetoed by the Bush administration. Gesara is an acronym for global economic security and recovery act, but it is still an abomination. The NESARA/GESARA Acts and Currency Reset. The National Economic Security and Reformation Act (NESARA) is a United States government policy introduced to Congress in 2000 and passed, but kept under wraps ever since. This economic reform act is intended to bring fairness and wealth exponentially. The bottom line of this business is that both Nesara and Gesara serve the elite best because they would pay fewer taxes while everyone else would be much more susceptible to tax creep such that they wind up slowly paying more and more taxes over time. While the elite and corporations continue to benefit the most. The trick will be to con the public into voting for it or allowing their elected representatives to pass it. Presenting the entire business as something opposed by the Bush administration is a sneaky trick because reactive liberals will automatically think it must be good for their side if the other side doesn’t like it. In the USA, the rich know damn well that Nesara will ultimately benefit them disproportionately; only the elite will benefit more. Everyone else will feel a little relief at first to let the hook sink in, then slowly be taxed until they revolt or else surrender from an apathetic lack of the political power or will to change anything. The biggest benefit of this plan to the elite will be tax creep. If the taxes slowly go up over time for some of the various necessities of life in order to pay for more infrastructure improvements, better schools, socialized medicine, and so forth, then the voters will buy-in because it will only be a few pennies, right? So tax creep will be inevitable. The creepy law-makers in charge of drafting these measures will justify placing very tiny taxes on things everyone needs because that will raise a lot more money than unfairly taxing luxury items that only a very few rich people can afford. After all, the rich aren't benefiting from these taxes as much as the rest of the public; they can afford all the stuff they need on their own, so why should they have to pay? The system is broken. Politicians always create a loophole system that they can get around and use to their advantage. Nesara and Gesara are abominations, plain, and simple. Or nice cuddly teddy bears if you are very, very rich. Enjoy! Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. Americans fared well before the US Dollar became the world reserve currency. Now, three-quarters of a century later, we are facing the same wipeout as the English in the 1940s when the bankers pulled the pound and gave the US dollar world reserve status. The US had a consistent positive balance of trade before Nixon took the US off of a gold standard, and the modern US Dollar debt Ponzi got rolling and a consistent negative balance after. These Davos elites get together and congratulate themselves that they are only doing what is necessary to save the planet from us dirty, slovenly, undisciplined, and selfish freaks. They have a plan - Create a crisis which will derail what's left of the world economy, sending people back into a tailspin of poverty and starvation. Those at the bottom will be wiped out again - as is usually the case. Those who survive will be terrified and cowed - they will submit easily to the might of the armed forces, which are being drilled in lockdown, curfew, and martial law tactics as we speak. The media is used (as always) to spread fear and panic. Anyone that believes in Universal Basic Income-UBI has never been on Welfare or the politically correct Social Assistance where one does not even get enough money to eat, let alone clothe one's self. Universal Basic Income is merely the buy-in phrase utilized to dupe the great unwashed masses into believing that there is something in it for them if they consent to the overarching control system imposed by the same cohort of elite Finance Capitalists that just appropriated all of the wealth of the working class for the last half-century since Nixon closed the gold window temporarily in 1971. Nixon was dishonest, and so is Jerome Powell et al. Life never changes, but people do become less educated over time if governance wants them dumber than dumb in order to fleece their pocketbooks, bank accounts, and savings regime. Never trust a banker or a politician as they work hand-in-hand via legislation to appropriate your wealth so that it is transferred to their bank accounts and not your own. Over my entire lifetime, all gains in disposable income have gone to the .001% and not to the working class serfs that have no grasp of how bankers steal their money business quarter by business quarter in perpetuity. Why is the US going down the pan? A group of private bankers managed to get control of the right to issue money in the west and have so badly abused this right that the middle classes are being exterminated, and a single bankster led group now owns 96.2% of all major corporates and earns 80% of all income, and the answer is to leave them in control and restructure. How about the challenge coming from China, where thanks to them having a public banking system, they do not have to cope with a giant parasite sucking their wealth away and only need to be patient and wait until the parasite kills the host to assume world leadership? Would it not be a better idea now to at least be talking about creating a level playing field with China by declaring a debt jubilee and introducing public banking? If the banksters stay in control, you can calculate how long it will take before they own all the gold by using factors including the interest rate, the size of the loan book, and the amount of gold the banksters had at the start of the gold standard. This means even a gold standard will achieve nothing if the private bankers stay in control. The pandemic is not the reason for this economic and currency deterioration. Quite the contrary, it's an attempt to cover it up and create a scapegoat. The US Dollar system was starting to come unglued already a year ago when the Fed had to step in with their extraordinary Repo program. It only bought a little time and kicked the can a short distance. Fiat currencies that rely on an ever-growing amount of debt acts like a pyramid or Ponzi scheme. Compounding debt has no solution. It is a mathematical certainty that a fiat debt currency will, at some point, self-destruct. It's really not that hard to understand, and the US Dollar actually reached that point several years ago already. It doesn't matter what represents sound money as long as the value it stores and transacts is linked to the true physical world value, which is and always will be work/effort/energy in various forms. That can be physical labor, a required service, product, or commodity, but it has to be transparent and not polluted by usury in order for it not to start eroding the value. In today's world of information technology, banks no longer serve any function or purpose anymore. The financial industry has become a parasite that, more often than not, seeks to steal and cheat. The rot has also spread to large corporations that no longer look to innovate, excel, and expand but rather perform accounting gimmicks to serve stockholders at the cost of the corporation itself. There will be no new Bretton Woods agreement because the very idea that there needs to be a pyramid among currencies is anachronistic and the very danger that has to be avoided in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past. People should know that the UK was the driver behind this current system, and they actually never abdicated any true monetary power and were, in fact, very happy to see US taxpayers take the wheel. Inflation is and has been ongoing throughout the economy; look at the price of food compared to ten years ago, the price of stocks, land, homes, cars, and taxes. The depreciation in fiat currencies, all of which are considerably above 90%. The cost of living has become unaffordable for millions upon millions and, thanks to lockdown, is about to force starvation on at least half the world's population. If interest rates were to rise, those carrying debt would be ruined, but the money printing spigot will also have its say resulting in hyperinflation. That, allied to currency devaluation, doesn't bode well. All FIAT money is virtual and has no intrinsic value since the dollar became unbacked by gold. Shame on the People for not shutting down the Fed a long time ago. As 90% of Americans could not tell you what the Fed does, let alone who benefits most from their Ponzi. "It is easier to fool a man than to convince him he has been fooled" ~ Upton Sinclair.
