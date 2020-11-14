Saturday, November 14, 2020

👉Tsunami of Job Losses - Aviation Job Losses to approach Half-Million by Year’s End !!

👉Tsunami of Job Losses - Aviation Job Losses to approach Half-Million by Year’s End !! Aviation job losses could approach a half a million by year’s end More unemployed, lower GDP, larger trade deficit, higher budget deficit. Millions of Americans have been waiting for Congress to pass another stimulus package that would deliver them financial relief during one of the steepest downturns in history. They’re still waiting. Two critical unemployment programs are set to expire at the end of the year, basically leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to eviction and hunger. And with temporary layoffs turning permanent and career paths derailed, a new second wave could short-circuit an economic recovery that has already lost momentum. The economy is still in free-fall, supported only by people spending their last dimes to stay in houses, feed children, and stay warm. There was NO recovery; we're just as effed as we were when this started - if not more. Our nation is about to see a crash, as poverty leads to desperation and crime. Fifty-four million Americans with food insecurity, this much pain is a spark for revolution. It's hard to have an economy based on consumption when the consumers can't afford to consume. And when Governor's lockdown their states, restrict restaurant capacity to 25%, it's hard to consume when the government doesn't allow it. The longer we go, the more people Zoom, the slower business travel, is going to come back. The airline industry's bloodbath triggered by the pandemic continues. Nine million jobs at risk amid US travel and tourism bust. U.S. airlines are preparing to lay off tens of thousands of workers. Ninety thousand airline jobs are set to disappear by year-end. And another 100,000 jobs at risk. Raytheon to cut more than 15,000 jobs amid airline slowdown. Virgin Airlines announces more job cuts after securing a $1.6 billion rescue deal. United Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs once federal support expires. The US airlines expect daily cash burn to continue through the first quarter of 2021. The situation is extremely dire, with daily cash burn at $180 Million. According to the International Air Transport Association, the job losses in related industries, including aircraft manufacturers, engine makers, airports, and travel agencies, could reach 25 million. The hotels and restaurants sector in America sees 7.5 jobs lost for every job lost in aviation. Boeing and Airbus are cutting more than 30,000 positions. For years, airline business was booming - fuel was cheap, and the airlines stuffed people into ever-shrinking spaces, all the while charging for checked bags, food - and now even carry on bags and choosing your seat!! But as soon as there's a bump in the road, the airlines are the first ones in line asking for government handouts and talking layoffs. Pilots who once were in short supply are now losing their jobs. Aviation job losses could approach half a million in America by year’s end, a report says. US economy is already in the toilet bowl; this might just be enough to flush it down the sewer. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. There are an estimated 30 to 40 million unemployed/underemployed at present. As many as 40 million people who rent are facing eviction, and I have yet to see anyone even address the issue of how many homeowners are either in arrears or about to be in arrears with their mortgage payment. Whole segments of our economy ; like airlines, amusement parks, entertainment, bars and restaurants, etc... are operating at a fraction of capacity and will continue to do so, so long it is not relatively safe to begin returning to normal. The question is, how many months/quarters will that take? 2021 is going to be a very long and rough slog. And still no clue on how to fix the economy once this pandemic is completed....other than annual stimulus packages. The stock market is up. But, it has become detached from reality. When reality does set in, it will be a blood bath. Shortly the wealthy and their corporate entities will be taking their profits out and cutting overhead, which means cutting employees. This Economy is in deep trouble. So get ready America, the Depression is going to get worse. 709,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, better than the expected 731,000. Continuing claims fell.... well well well..... it’s because UI ran out. The number of people drawing unemployment benefits is not the same as the number of people who are considered unemployed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS figure is even higher. And I'll note that people who are independent contractors or receive income from royalties, no matter how small, aren't eligible for unemployment. Unemployment figures do not take account of people not receiving unemployment benefits as they all fall into oblivion. The number of unemployed is the same number under unemployment benefits. Over 20 million Americans remain on jobless benefits. Over 14 million collecting disability. It’s just a matter of time before America reaches full unemployment. Twenty million on some form of unemployment and a 6.9% unemployment rate translates to a workforce of 290 million. Clearly, that’s not right. So, dare I say, the 6.9% unemployment rate from last month is BS. Questions remain about the integrity of the data. Many economists question the official unemployment rate because several million people have dropped out of the labor force and are no longer being counted as unemployed. The size of the labor force is about 3.5 million smaller now compared to a year ago. The U6 rate, a broader measure of unemployment, was 12.1% in October. There's no way unemployment is only 7%, based on how much unemployment there still is in hospitality and other service industries hard hit. And that's not even considering all of the small businesses that closed permanently. How can we lose over 40 million jobs, gain a million a month, and be back at less than 10% unemployment? MAKES NO SENSE. After a set time, people get kicked off unemployment. In some states, it's as little as 17 weeks. When they're off unemployment, they don't get counted as unemployed on some stats. Even if airlines (passenger one) recover by mid 2021, there still won't be an expansion for at least another year or two. No shiny new planes for airlines as they are trying to use up existing assets as much as possible to recoup their current loss. Raytheon will be around thanks to the military-industrial complex (no, don't think for a minute that Biden will reduce that, just too much money and jobs involved), but similar to Boeing, its civilian sector will be a mess for a while. Business travel is already 99% dead and which accounts for as much as 75% of airline profits. Clients not taking in-person meetings, conventions are non-existent... personal travel to see family, special events, concerts, a sporting event not happening...flying is not the problem in itself - it's the lack of destination. International lockdowns and quarantines are choking out the long haul flights. The only market that is alive is sunbelt/Snowbelt getaway routes...bargain-hunting leisure travelers feeding crumbs to starving airlines. It's gonna be a long winter for the travel industry. It's very difficult to change habits when people learn to do without something. People haven't been traveling for a little less than a year now. I don't see that changing even with a vaccine. Business travel is the only way airlines make money. Shuttling the tourists to vacation attractions in the coach is a money pit. Airlines make banks in business and first-class. Companies have learned to do many of the same functions virtually, and their bottom line is much better because of it. Don't expect that to change going forward. And here come the industry welfare gibbme dats.... Airlines will all get bailouts. Airline CEOs will all get bonuses. UBI for everyone!! And we will get to pay for it. MMT baby. The end is nigh. Money for everyone. PRINT BABY PRINT! The deficit for October hit $284 billion....supposedly the economy is recovering? A double-dip( last seen in the early 80s) would send a message to the sheep, just how much damage this pandemic has done to the economy. Don't think you can weather the storm. You won't. If you are losing a job or a business, better have a word with your Mayor or Governor tomorrow. Right now, they do not give an F about you. All the stock prognosticators on tv and online are so happy that Biden does not have control of the Senate and thus can't raise taxes. Gee, that's just great at least two more years of deficit spending with no additional tax revenues coming in. That's the way I think you should all plan your family budget too. Reckless attitudes so that stocks will go up while the red ink makes it more likely that the dollar is going to become worthless. All these people see is their brokerage accounts going up. Do you think they care about the 50% of Americans that basically have meaningless or no stock investment? Get a clue; all of you are being sold down the river of despair. Corporate America doesn't need you anymore. Look at the stock market. The working class could drop dead, and it would still go up. So the government will give you handouts and free prescription painkillers and maybe a free pistol with a box of ammo so you can end it all. Now that the virus is coming back, another $3 trillion will be needed. They are printing dollars funneled to themselves and hoping the rest of us don't last long. This is the new America. The have it alls and the soon to be extinct. Retail industry - replaced by Amazon and automation. Fast food - replaced by automation. Medical - replaced by computers and automation. Truck Drivers - replaced by Automation (self-driving vehicles). Manufacturing - replaced by China and automation. They know you are jobless and broke. That's why they are printing money to keep the rich afloat while they starve you out. You have been deemed a useless eater. Why do we need Jobs when we can print wealth to distribute to them? The lockdown isn't going to be six weeks. It might be six months. All part of The Great Reset. You have to destroy everything for it to work, and I mean EVERYTHING, elections, finances, businesses (more lockdowns coming), medical, borders and the constitution and more, all of it is being destroyed right before your very eyes,the question is, what are YOU going to do about it? This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN