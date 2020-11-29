Sunday, November 29, 2020

👉The Truth About The Great Reset -- The Great Reset vs. The Global Awakening !!

👉The Truth About The Great Reset -- The Great Reset vs. The Global Awakening !! The Truth About The Great Reset -- The Great Reset vs. The Global Awakening The great reset is the logical evolution of our system. No more money; everything will be data. The idea of it might be utopic, but once the economy crashes for real, there will be changes. The elites want total rule over the population. A totalitarian nightmare. Whatever else the World Economic Forum comes up with to humiliate us, serfs, in the name of the so-called: sustainable development. The harder they push, the harder we have to push back. We have strength in numbers, and it's encouraging to see so many people stand up against what is so obviously a push for more control over the citizens. Keep fighting because without freedom, we humans are nothing but cattle waiting to be butchered. We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has ever experienced. I do not think that the wide circle of the American Society realize this fully. We are now facing the final confrontation between the good and the evil. We need to stand up and say no to those rushing to steal our rights. The subject of globalization is made up of many threads interwoven in a complex way. The discussion often extends into several issues and is not limited to free trade. Other social concerns also feed into the mix, things like immigration, human rights, global warming, nationalism, inequality, even population growth. The political impact on all these issues, in the end, affect how countries view the world and their foreign policy. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. One thing is certain. Regardless of who is president, the printing will continue until the dollar breaks. In other words, the 5% and up will become even more fiat wealthy. Equity markets will explode with the deluge of new money. Expect more state capitalism, “a political system in which the state has control of production and the use of capital”, i.e., prepare for a command economy, “an economy in which production, investment, prices, and incomes are determined centrally by a government.” I.e., the Government will engage in credit allocation. This is a de facto bailout without a single vote in Congress. It’s taxation without representation. I have no say in what goes on in New York or California, but my Federal tax dollars are to bail them out? It's Magic Monetary Theory. They print it. They get it. And your damns. Count for nothing. Nothing. They're going to spend the $5T bailing out banks, stocks and pension funds when the real estate market crashes again with the coming wave of foreclosures and evictions, and no buyers/renters to take their place for a while.The stock market needs more debt to climb further.Keep the supernova injections coming. Maybe 2021 is the year of MMT. $1 trillion ain’t what it used to be. Everybody gets a trillon and a taco. And time to pay next Tuesday. Remember the good old days when that first jump to a trillion seemed mindboggling. This is a downward spiral. Fed injects liquidity by expanding the money supply, this makes prices increase, and costs rise, creating demand for additional liquidity. Some corporations are too big to fail. They cannot afford to fail them. The system is too corrupt. If an airline company doesn't have any customers, it should go out of business. Instead, they are getting money from the government so they can stay afloat. Every new fiat dollar created makes all the others worth less. One day you wake up and your fiat is worthless. If you were to retire tomorrow and had been saving your dollars since you were a teenager (40yrs or so) then those first dollars are now worthless. In the long run you are much better off not holding fiat but some other asset class. What this is, is a drastic increase in the rate of enslavement. They print it from thin air and we now work until were 90 to pay it back. kill velocity by shutting down the economy. - pump in trillions. - get angry when it doesn't circulate because there is no velocity - pump in trillions again. - get angry; it's not working. - pump in trillions again. - economy Veeeeeecovers, velocity picks up. - uncontrollable liquidity deluge when excess trillions suddenly start circulating causing velocity to spike cascading trillions in liquidity into quadrillions. All this high finance with fractional reserve banking and fiat currency seems like rigmarole. What seems significant to me is that the government can issue debt to raise cash that it's not allowed to spend. So it just sits there doing nothing except accrue interest that Joe taxpayer is on the hook for. What a revolting development. Just do it the way Americans do it. Open another credit card and pay your debt with more debt. Problem solved. Money is created as fictitious debt, and alongside every bit of money, an equal amount of real debt is also created. Historically, this method of creating money has repeatedly been made legal for one reason: to increase the power and wealth of those who already have power and wealth. Whenever the method has been made legal, it’s led to a decline in civilization, as elites get more remote from the work that makes them rich and less conscious of the effects their affluence has on the world. This happened in Mesopotamia, in ancient Athens, in ancient Rome, the Italian city-states, England, the USA – and today, it’s happening across the world. This method of creating money finances the acquisition of businesses, goods and claims by profiteers. It powered colonialism, and now it powers growing inequality. Not only does the method create huge debt, it also gives wealth and power to people who only care about getting more wealth and power. Such people tend not to care about the consequences of what they do; they are the worst people to have in charge. As for most of us, the method is like a magic trick: it is so easily concealed that reform never becomes a priority. To explain: money today is debt owed by a bank, which it will never pay. We think banks pay out cash, but cash is also fictitious debt – in this case, from the government. The system is a collusion between government, banks and plutocrats. (Marxism is only different in that governments monopolize completely the power and the profit which the system supplies.) There is no need to create money this way. Money is abstract property, a token of value recognised in law. That is its very essence, which gives it a uniqueness as a kind of property. The laws which make this method possible may not be as obviously unjust as laws that authorize slavery (for instance) but they are every bit as destructive. As well as creating widespread debt and inequality, they fundamentally cripple any hope of real democracy. The world is given over to money making for a few, rather than to the creative sharing of many (among whom are huge stores of goodwill that go to waste). If we want to survive, we should reform and create money in a fair way. It's all the smokescreen for the Great Reset where you own nothing, what you need will be brought to you, there will be no privacy, humans merging with machines, but they say we'll be much happier. The Globalist Elite and US Political Elite have been trying for some time to do a Global Reset. They want to fashion and mold the Globe along the lines they believe in; screw what the vast majority of the people want, its what the so-called Globalist Elite want. They don't care about us, they care in their own POWER and Growing Wealthier, BIG TECH, AMAZON, Walmart and etc. are a part of this Global Reset. The Power That Be are pushing people into trackable cryptocurencies. They're using this Pandemic as a means to get Power and never let it go again. They want to curtail our freedoms, they are tyrants/dictators/control freaks. But, they will cause civil unrest and resistance to their plans and power Grab. This ends badly and the next few years will be tuff. The Globalist and US Political Elite must be Defeated. We did not even have good record keeping , and ten million plus ( I expect more ) died of starvation here in 1929 depression . Bankers just control the bubbles. Forcing FDR to enter World Wars Just we get munitions contracts, to rebuild. Get the government out of the way and the creative/productive forces will have this mess pretty much straightened out in a year or two. The problem is, they're not going to do that. They want the government involved in micromanaging everything. This was one of the major goals of this crisis. The economic collapse was engineered to bring in the Great Reset and an end to free-market capitalism. The pandemic panic was used as the catalyst. This precedes the phasing out of billions of people by preventing them from having independence or having children. I'm not sure you would even want to, at this point. The world is heading in a very, very bad direction. You could still make independent choices. You could still work hard and create the life you wanted. That's not what they want. They want to phase you out. They're going to put you in coffin apartments, toss you some crumbs in the form of UBI, and wait until you die childless. It's soft kill. If you listen to what these elites say, you know this is what they want. The world is overpopulated, global warming, a new form of pandemic means we must have a new normal, etc. The pandemic is the excuse for the new normal they wanted all along. This was all a set up. Humanity is in the process of being enslaved. The Great Reset is a totalitarian takeover of humanity, where all aspects of our lives will be controlled by technology. The Fed is a private bank with secret owners. The Fed is making a profit off the mess they created! Just as the Fed killed private savings accounts, they are killing the bond market (both for their profits). After the Great Reset, these titans plan on owning everything and renting you air to breathe. This tumor needs to be excised. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. 