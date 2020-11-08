Sunday, November 8, 2020

👉The Future is : More QE,Stimulus,Debt,Deficit,And Money Printing Until The Dollar is Totally Toast

👉The Future is : More QE,Stimulus,Debt,Deficit,And Money Printing Until The Dollar is Totally Toast The greatest bubble of all time Dollar made a new low but gold is far from a new high. More QE, Stimulus, Debt, Deficit, And Money Printing Until The Dollar is Totally Toast The USA is going to get a bigger government, bigger debt, and a bigger QE program regardless. QE will continue no matter what. When you consider the hits the financial system has taken since 2000 and the fact that we will surely have nationwide lockdowns, the fact that congress doesn't even care now that they are good for a few years, it may be prudent to sell all your stocks and wait for the rainy season to pass. We have a contested national election, inside of an economic depression ,inside of a National Health Emergency Declaration. The new president will face significant economic and social problems. He will be getting the talk from someone at the Fed or treasury to tell him how dire things are under the hood in this country, probably over the next couple of months. And of course, the market can only survive on more stimulus. It’s life support, and the priest is waiting in the shadows to give last rites to the United States; today, the priest faintly came out of the shadows. Still, a long way to go before the rosary is on the countries chest. I don't think past (years) market performance is representative of the future market outcome. The more money the Fed prints, the harder we are going to suffer in the long run. The dollar is absolutely toast from here. The dollar made a new low, but gold is far from a new high. The pie is shrinking. One last burst of inflation to skim the remaining cream. Market surges as fed ramps up QE to exponential levels of lunacy in an effort to stave off the inevitable nation-ending collapse , just a little longer. Wallstreetbets isn't my style. I'm out. We have an economy based on spending borrowed money. That cannot last forever; economies have to be based on savings and investments. Americans need only use the dollar the way that it was ultimately intended to be used. Debt-free transactions that support real economic growth will create market balancing and an easy road for servicing and maintaining the management of existing debt and future debt. Fact: There is no greater generator of real economic wealth than real economic growth. Because of high living cost issues that are fueled by inflation, this is exactly why inflation is so bad for the poor and middle class. Even upper class but less, so. It robs everyone as purchasing power is eroded, and economic activity is cannibalized one day at a time. We're seeing it. The blowback has arrived. The free market can now reverse the issue, however, because the free market has been granted the only stage to do it from. We simply need to do it. The bread and circuses will go on because the Empire's population demands it. Coming soon, Universal Basic Income, free health care, free college. But it won't be worth a damn. Jerome Powell just said they would put the tools away as soon as the emergency is over. Just like the last time after the financial crisis. Nevermind, they pulled those tools back out in late 2019 before. The bottom line here is the Feds cannot stop printing money; once they do, it’s GAME OVER in Wall St and the global economy. The economy is barely functional once you pull back the curtain. The Fed must print and print. There is no choice except bread lines that would make the great depression look like paradise. The elite doesn't want to be hung from lamp posts, so they will print. If you are a trader, follow the leaders. If you are an investor, buy what's been trashed. Market surges. No matter what. If 57 million Americans out of work, empty food banks, contested elections, looming lockdowns, no stimulus, and a real estate foreclosure list 20 miles long aren't enough, then nothing is. I would think of thought we would back to 22000 by now, at least. Might as well make money on calls while we swirl down the drain on higher prices and never-ending socialism for the Dow Jones. Biden won't change a thing cause QE was literally created and approved under Obama. At this point, a city-sized asteroid impact would probably be shrugged off by traders as "better than anticipated," and the Fed will just further increase liquidity. If the market had any correlation with Main Street, it would already be in the gutter. The market numbers are so corrupt, pure kabuki for a long play, fun for the young on the short play. Sometimes it's best to walk away from the table for a while. Just like any junkie, they always need a bigger dose. And like a junkie, their addiction finally kills them. The crash has arrived come January 2021; it would be a roller coaster crash for the digital money introduction. The plan is to kill the dollar. The Federal Reserve Notes will be killed, and that's what central banks are doing, issuing the preprogrammed software they call Central Bank Digital Currencies, to usurp the powers of national governments worldwide to become a global government. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. The decline is accelerating and will go exponentially over the next five years. The ONLY way to survive the coming onslaught is to move OUT of the big cities or their suburbs and move to the country. People are just not taking the implosion seriously enough, but the reality is the country is broke, and ALL the institutions demand funding are going to have to learn to go without. The party is over, and there is NOTHING to fall back on, least of all an educated workforce that doesn't exist. The government has stimulated this economy into a gigantic ditch; they aren't going to get us out by digging it deeper. A stimulus check goes out, and people have money to spend, but where did that money come from? There was no added productivity, no more output, no more products or services were created, no jobs were created, no factories got built. Just passing money around doesn't lead to growth. If that was the solution, all of our problems would be solved already as the Fed could just print a salary for every American to stay at home. Money printing does NOT stimulate the economy. It creates an Off The Chart Inflation. As long as there are Fed and a ruling oligarchy, there is a path forward with no cash in stock prices. It leaves the rest of the country broke and miserable, but no one making the decisions really cares about that. You cannot stop QE anymore. We are way beyond that point. If we stop it, it all collapses now. If we do not, the mother of all bubbles -MOAB- will be a guaranteed blow over a short period forward in time. The US democracy's credibility has been lost the past few days. The rest of the world is watching the voting debacle, which looks very suspicious, to say the least. The dollar will get a hit now that the rest of the world is starting to view the US as a banana republic. If you look at the US balance sheet, income/expenses. They are essentially bankrupt, and the only thing keep it going is the FED money printing. If that stops, then the US is bankrupt. It’s only the dollar's privilege that is giving the US the power to hang on. Our Elite Overlords know they are screwed. The only option -to keep the power- remaining is a planned economic destruction on a world scale—the great reset. The perfect tool to do this are lockdowns; the economic tissue dies rapidly. It's all planned destruction. The war on the middle class continues. The Fed has done nothing but enriching a handful of hedge funds and daytraders. 4O1 Ks are a joke and inaccessible. They will be worthless in 20 years, so add as many zeros as you want to your statement. The day of the Rake is coming. The day when you wake up to 25 rate hikes because inflation is spiraling out of control. Weimar Republic momentum on steroids. When SHTF, all assets will be vaporized in seconds. Then the Great Reset will be presented to you as the remedy. Between these two key events, there might be unpleasant moments such as lockdowns, civil unrest, mass starvation, riots, civil wars. of the biggest risks that market participants may be ignoring is the potential for economic stagnation." Stagnation will evaporate profits on every level of corporate earnings. If the general population closes its purse (as it has now looking at M1 velocity), taxing ability dwindles, local and state governments cannot meet payroll or retirement obligations, layoffs commence, and the negative feedback loop begins in earnest. I am having trouble looking at a five-year horizon that does not include a radical systemic change in finance structure, as the financial markets very existence is not dependent on the investor class as most seem to think; its success is wholly dependent on a fully functioning economy and everyone spending, even spending money they do not have via debt. Investing in continued chaos perpetuates the chaos. And I know of no historical precedent where prolonged chaos suddenly calms, and prosperity evolves for everyone. Betting on a great set of rolls on the craps table is a temporary strategy; the streak always has, and always will, end. Spending stops, revenue falls, margins drop, layoffs commence, spending drops again. Stagnation becomes deflation. The final burst will be a planned event. The actual system of ever-increasing debt and perpetual QE is already a living dead one. When one major central bank blows, it will sparkle a chain reaction, domino-like; nothing will be able to stop it. Adding more QE won't work; it will only add more fuel to the fire. The world-scale lockdowns aim to make people obedient and submissive when it will happen. When ashes fall over -after a certain period of an economic wasteland- they will show themselves as saviors with their GREAT RESET. The neo-feudal Orwellian post-Sovietic Super State. This tyrannical, Transnational State will provide digital currency, digital ID with health record, real-time tracing. Cash as paper money will be permanently banned. Privacy will be nuked. The word itself will disappear. We are in this process. The old tricks will not help anyone, even the financial one. Society, as we knew and define it, will be part of ancient history. To make a historical parallel, we live in the late phase of the dying Roman Empire. Common sense says that Americans have been living way above their means for the last 35 years due to spending future money for the next many years. ( 27 trillion debt and 7 trillion money printing). When it turns, Americans will be living the next 50 years way below their means. People over 60 don’t care because they will be dead during that time. People under 30 will be living their whole lives paying all this socialism back. Everything is now going to break. Everything. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN