Jim Rogers Warning to America: The Next Bear Market will be The Worst we have ever seen

👉Jim Rogers Warning to America: The Next Bear Market will be The Worst we have ever seen Global Investor Jim Rogers is warning that the next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years. “If you look out the window, you’ll see printing presses everywhere,” Rogers explained in an interview with the Peak Prosperity blog. “You know what happened to all the other countries in history that have gotten themselves deep into debt… it hasn’t been pretty.” It’s good to be old. Young people have a very bleak future ahead of them, he added. Jim Rogers is right. The stock market isn't only a casino; its values are based on counterfeit currency. The whole thing is a criminal enterprise. They are going to crash the stock market, the housing market; and the cash will be worthless through inflation. They are going to take a massive steamy dump for the Millennials. The Millennials have been waiting outside the restaurant for the last 40 years to get into the housing and stock market kept at ALL-TIME HIGHS. The stock market is now a Big Casino. It's not investment strategies; it's computer-driven day trading and rapid-fire trades that take place in half a second. Ban algos, reinstate the Glass Stegall law, and raise interest rates. The Fed using taxpayer money at the behest to pump stocks artificially. The FED absolutely blew it. They had a perfect opportunity to allow the everything bubble to collapse. Instead, these ignoramuses doubled down on their failed policies. There will be hell to pay. The fed crime syndicate has been able to keep their scam going for many years. And although monetary collapse is inevitable, the prolonged death of the dollar will ensure that any type of recovery could take a generation, maybe more. The economy has been massively over-leveraged since before 2008; they are simply going to blame the pandemic for the crash and the coming recession and also use it to drive a new economic system for growth in a different direction—a New Monetary Order. In a deeply wealth divided society of Haves and Have-Nots, the 99% will suffer adversely and severely when compared to the 1%. So it will be a 2-tier recession, and the 1% vultures will mop up the remaining assets at knockdown prices sold by those desperate to survive. The rich of this world and the 1% will opportunistically use their obscene wealth to further exploit the masses as growth economics hits another bust. We don't have capitalism; we have banksterism. We are not dependant due to capitalism; we are dependant due to Keynesian deficit, which can only be paid with inflation or debt, both of which are cancer. We have an economic and political monopoly; it's a bankster Ponzi scheme. There is no sane reason why in a totally fictional system( where money and more bankster wealth is magically created through debt), people go hungry or without healthcare, clean water, medical treatment, and shelter. When you look at who is making the policies and who they serve, their actions make total sense. They're not concerned about the well-being of the people or the country; they're only concerned with growing and protecting the wealth of the privileged few. The only time the country matters are when the system itself is about to collapse, and they fear they will lose that mass wealth and power. Just look at the homelessness epidemic from their current policies - they don't even breathe a word about it. The rich are spoiled brats who have to always have their way.During the last few years the wealthy 1% have stolen so much from middle-class America, call it the Great American Theivery. Now the Rand Corp has a new study reinforcing this. We could use a new reset but not the nightmare the World Economic Forum wants to force on us using the pandemic as cover. It would center on the superrich taking a massive haircut, which is extremely justified. It would probably have to use Michael Hudson's idea of debt jubilee. Debt is the cancer of the US economy. Some patients can live with cancer for quite a while with few if any symptoms, but the cancer always gets them in the end, especially if left untreated. And the US made no attempt to address the cancer. The debt has now reached the metastasis stage, and all that is left is palliative treatment before the patient checks into the hospice for the final journey into the next life. it is happening - look at the US debt clock: 1980 US debt to GDP 30%. 2000, 60%. 2010, 80%. 2020, 140%. The US is going bankrupt, just as predicted.The only thing that hasn't happened yet is people figuring it out. This is the truly amazing thing - it seems the entire world is in denial, but this simply cannot continue for much longer. The path to bankruptcy is unavoidable now, and the rate of collapse is increasing exponentially. It took 20 years to double from 30 - 60%. The last doubling was in about a decade. The next doubling is not going to take even five years though, because the rate of collapse is increasing .A sinking ship takes on water at a faster rate; the lower it sits in the water. I think the debt ratio will double quite possibly now within the next two years, and when it reaches 300% to GDP, the US Dollar will officially be declared dead. Along the way through, more and more people will get wise now, and this is quite possibly the very last opportunity to take appropriate action. If Gold wasn't owned on the paper 542 times for every physical ounce, the price would normally reflect the dying stages of the post-Bretton-Woods financial framework. Wall Street needs a reform, maybe by discontinuing some things like the derivatives gambling racket. The thing is kind of a Big Casino. The national debt will probably continue to increase, but the stock market may come under critical scrutiny and be localized to where if you're outside the US, you need to go find a local casino to play at. The more you think about this plan, it's actually genius. The carrot on the stick is your money and pensions, so they make the rules, and if you don't follow, everyone gets mad at you. Thinking you're not with the plan and are going to cause great loss. Put your mask on never question, deviate from the plan, or you will lose everything. A. We need a sound monetary system based on sound money; the key is it needs to be something like blockchain as the currency in circulation gold and silver as the real money backing it so that NO ONE issues the money but the people. B. The rule of law, simple laws, based on common law, with penalties that fit the crimes. C. Small limited government, big enough to organize a fight with larger ones, small enough to mostly operate in the background. None of this will work no matter what you do if the people themselves are not moral; we need to teach remedial civics to people, so they understand what the hell their civic duties are. However, right now, given the corruption and the level of knowledge of the average person, we're getting about the best government we could hope for. The only answer is education and greater self-reliance; the direction of both are going the wrong way. However, there has been a sharp, sudden U-turn in the face of recent events; let us all hope and pray it is in time. If we do not end the Federal Reserve System, the US Dollar will lose its status as the world's primary fiat currency. At that point, foreign nations will refuse to accept the US Dollar. China will call all the US debt that it holds. The trade imbalance will become uncontrollable , and the bubble will explode very quickly. When the bubble bursts and the Dollar becomes worthless, prices will skyrocket (hyperinflation). This will make the pandemic scare look like child's play. Businesses will go under, and millions more will become unemployed. Food lines will become commonplace. They will probably be set up in front of failed banks. We will be in a full-blown depression. Our fine republic will be no more. Socialism will take a firm hold. High tech will be the government. The courts will be stacked, and the Constitution will be rewritten. Hyperinflation happened in Germany in the 1920s. Hungary in the 1940s. And recently in Zimbabwe. The last high inflation era for the United States was during the later Carter/ early Reagan years. It hasn't happened in the US because we were able to suppress it via the petrodollar system. Now that the petrodollar is rapidly dying off, the pharmadollar has replaced it, and those prices are skyrocketing. All one has to do is look at the chart of the M1 money supply, and you would have to be blind not to see it coming. Despite whatever you hear from Wall St, DC, MSM, or Main Street---hyperinflation is here, and the race to nothing has started. Food prices have doubled, and in some instances tripled over the last ten months. The Zimbabwe stock market went up 1200 percent over the last year alone---the US markets will likely follow suit, but a single share of a $15k AMAZON might buy you a small bag of groceries when it's over (if the supply chains don't completely break down). If you've lived long enough on this planet, then you know that the value of a US Dollar has deteriorated immeasurably over time. Through the years, our government has reduced PM content in their coinage, whereby today, a penny is worth perhaps more in copper than its face value. Taxes on gasoline and interstate tolls have gone up considerably through the years. Taxes on homes/property have gone up considerably. Taxes on cigarettes and alcohol have gone up considerably. Now let's look at the downside. Yuk. Yuk. Interest rates on savings have gone down; your purchasing power has gone down, your inalienable rights granted by the Constitution have gone down. Your ability to provide for your family has gone considerably down. The middle class is disappearing, and you don't notice. College costs have skyrocketed, and you don't notice. Bank fees, Cable fees, Telephone fees, Utility fees, etc. have all gone up. Capitalism in its most basic form, is dead, replaced by a manipulated, regulated, and controlled Economy and Financial system. Wake up and smell the roses before they die. 