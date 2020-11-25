Wednesday, November 25, 2020

👉Dow Jones over 30K, During The Worst Economic Meltdown !!

👉Dow Jones over 30K, During The Worst Economic Meltdown !! The Dow above 30k for The first time in History as Millions of Americans go hungry. In the midst of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the stock market has been soaring to heights that we have never seen before. The Dow is at 30,000, while 51 million Americans are unemployed. You are all in for the shock of your life. The Fed printed $9 trillion and counting in one year. Combined with unprecedented unemployment and virtually no growth prospects. The US is dead in the water, and the masses just haven't realized it yet. The stock market at all-time highs, and more than 70 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment this year. 30,000 DOW - Tell me again slowly, why the Foreign-Owned Fed needs continue to print $80B+ every month to intentionally continue destroying our buying power for this fugging fraud of a market. The dollar is being systematically destroyed. Inflation will crush the working families. The same influx of new money pumping stocks now will be the cause. The stock market goes up because the value of the dollars it is priced in goes down. These dollars buy less, and you will be taxed on that as a gain in addition to being taxed on it already via inflation big time. Yep, the best performing stock market was Venezuela last year. This is Dot-com version 2.0 .Never thought I'd see that level of insanity again in my lifetime; yet, here we are. But hey, according to those salespeople on Wall St, the market is forward-looking, so come on in, the water is warm. Come on Bulls, we can do it. We're only ~29% above the 20-yr historical S&P PE average. The Schiller PE currently stands at 33, so only 4.3 points to go, and we can match the Dec 2000 mark of 37.3. We've already well surpassed the previous market Cap to GDP record of 142.9 from Mar 2000, and setting new records every day now at 178% Total Market Cap to GDP. And don't worry, we have another Fed-puppet who will keep QE rolling along and a vaccine on the horizon that has never been priced in yet - just look at our ridiculous price targets. The markets understand that there is a lot more QE in the pipeline and way more in the way of stimulus checks from the new Federal Government. When fiat money is confronted by pending, and continuing debasement, real and financial assets go up. Financial assets being a proxy for real business assets. And now, even some moribund stocks are partaking of this mini-boom. Check the history for what happens to stocks during episodes of central banks going wild with credit money creation. For example, the first modern central banker Scotsman John Law in Paris France, in 1720, created a huge boom by jamming more credit into that financial system. Of course, the bust occurred when the credit issuance stopped. Same thing in Weimar Germany in 1922-23 or more recently in Zimbabwe. What’s driving the market? THE FED. Period. It is the only reason the bubble and all its insanity keeps going. It's a big fat ugly bubble. The party will be over when the big government stops printing big debt. The Fed has always been about protecting the 1%. The QE comes from somewhere, and it mostly comes from the group that already has less. How much longer can you squeeze them until they are going medieval? We will see it because the central banks won't end the madness until the day when they will be receiving incoming forks. The Dow Jones is more of a measure of the number of people in line at the local food bank than any economic factor. This is the biggest F YOU to Americans I could possibly think of. Celebrating Dow 30,000 is celebrating the destruction of free markets, the economy, and the lower classes. They are bankrupting anyone and everything to feed the casino class with Ponzi returns day after day. The casino class celebrates Dow 30,000 like they actually did something of value when in reality, all they did was gorge on central bank welfare. If only these parasites could pull their heads out of Powell's behind and think for a second about how they are enabling and encouraging the raping of this country. Enjoy your sick deranged Ponzi death cult while it lasts because a French-style revolution is coming for all the casino class parasites. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. We're at or extremely near the top here. Trump clearly demanded Dow 30K on his watch, but he's ready to pull the trapdoor the closer we get to the inauguration. It's a psychological watermark so that when the market absolutely tanks over the next four years, he can remind people about how good it was on his watch. No question he or Don Jr. will be running in 2024 on this. Ironically , this is a mirror image of the Tehran stock bubble earlier this year. The pandemic and sanctions were crippling the economy, but speculators were making money hand over fist on the stock market, and many quit their jobs to do day trading. It peaked in August and is now down about 50%. What do they call that? Climbing the wall of worry? Or is it irrational exuberance? Maybe both. The economy boomed during the roaring 1920s because the government slashed spending in response to the sharp economic contraction in 1920 that followed the end of WWI in 1918 and the pandemic of 1919. Since this time, government spending surged, the economy will go bust instead. Wonder if the Elites know that Great Reset could also be them being removed from mischief.....permanently. Everyone will be equally poor. That's the globalist agenda. This is what happened during the German Weimer Republic. It is well documented by the satirical genius of George Grosz. He portrayed the rich industrialists and banksters of that time, fat on their obscene wealth while children begin to starve, are used as whores, etc. When banks cut interest to zero, everyone ran into stocks, as if they’re immune from Rona. Pump and free Schitt stuff only work within a limited window. The wrath of God is approaching; heed thy warning. Effectively Zero interest rates . There is no incentive to keep excess reserves, BUT the money velocity for the various measures of how much money there is in the systems tanked with the lockdowns. If we open that economy back up, all of that newly printed money is going to get amplified via fractional reserve lending, and BOOM! No smoking gun there, but the motive. The lockdowns may not be about what you think they are. What moron actually believes that rates can rise in 2024? By that time, the debt will be well past $30 trillion. It will just be a matter of months before the wheels start coming off. The Fed has now effectively hijacked the Treasury with now two Feds at the helm and no one independent of it. They have now rolled out two fire hoses to put out the fires. Only one big problem. Both only squirt gasoline. We are going to start moving double speed down the drain now. Get your house in order because one day it works, and then by the time you notice it, it doesn't. Demolition goes fast. It's the rebuilding of a smoking crater that takes decades, if ever. Money in circulation goes to very very few people who hoard it. The ultra-rich got even richer through the PPP loan programs. Even if the market tanks, they just Brrrrrrrrrrrr. And inflate another bubble. No price discovery or market valuations ;they just pump it up. So 35k then 40k and more. The question is not if the stock market and housing will go up but if low income can afford a burger next year. What happens when people start starving which is guaranteed if they continue on this path! I expect riots before then. The little people can only take so much abuse until they snap. There is more to it. The elite are engineering the dollar crash. The more money the Fed prints to help Wall Street will cause the value of the dollar to collapse. It is coming. The Rich got Richer! Historic Wall Street Bonuses this Christmas! During this pandemic, the Bankers and the top 10% got richer than ever before. And yes, the Rich Bankers have always been in control since the history of mankind. All Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings, Queens, have always been puppets for the rich bankers. After the inauguration, and it doesn't matter who gets in, the markets will crash big time, and most of the middle class will be destroyed all by design. Do not sell your gold or silver stocks cause you ain't seen nothing yet. If people are still in stocks, especially with their 4O1k's, better transfer it out before their great reset; it's coming! How can there be short squeezes day after day after day ??? Every last one of the shorts should be squeezed to dust by now !!! The coming crash will be epic. The stock market hit 30000 but what is the celebration about? It means nothing if you are without a job waiting on a broken unemployment system to give some relief. More lockdowns, more division, CARES act benefits wearing out, food lines, mortgage forbearance running out. There always seems to be two big winners in every one of these selections. 1) The Bankers. 2) Government. The Welfare for Wall Street degenerates are reinvigorated with the fresh long-stimulus/debt trade (free & easy money train) rolling back into Toon-Town at All Time Highs with a freshly bought and paid for Biden and yellow-stain Yellen. It's almost over. Companies are priced like five years out is now. There is no way they grow into these valuations. The decline will start slowly and then all at once as it becomes obvious to even the shoeshiners. The market is dislocated from reality by endless fiat creation. Got out years ago and bought productive assets and went local. When that Ponzi sheet show explodes; I will serve my community. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN