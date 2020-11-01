Sunday, November 1, 2020

👉Are you Prepared for The Post Election Economic Collapse?

👉Are you Prepared for The Post Election Economic Collapse? The following four things individually are major issues, but we now have all four together at the same time! #1. Economy depression and supply chain collapse. #2. Lockdowns and regime uncertainty. #3. Fiat finance collapse and 4th turning. #4. Huge debt overhang, pension collapse, and unfunded liabilities The stimulus and the bull market are over. Nothing went to Main Street where it’s badly needed during a time of the unprecedented economic collapse. Thousands of private businesses and millions of jobs have been eliminated .another lockdown, and it'll be game over for a lot more mom and pop businesses. Easy money, market manipulation, deregulation, reckless speculation, counterproductive fixes, unsustainable debt, and evil intent pushed things toward economic collapse. The real total world debt is now likely at least 10-20 times greater than real total world GDP. Hundreds of quadrillion dollars in debt if the derivative bubble bursts. It's a wrap America. We're bankrupt. This is the crash. Then there's the endless fraudulent Bond issuances and trades. Open market manipulation. The old total and complete rigging manipulating and controlling daily activities; and on and on and on. It’s a catch 22 for the central bankers. Once you’ve let a Ponzi scheme in asset prices develop, you have to keep propping it up. When it collapses, it will feedback into the financial system. The more you inflate the bubble, the worse it will be when asset prices do collapse. The poor things just can’t win. The central banks are kicking the can down the road for an almighty crash at some time in the future. The normalization of interest rates is not an option. The system is headed over the cliff, and it can't be stopped or turned in time. The national bankruptcy has been inevitable and certain since the 1913 elitist infliction of the unconstitutional FED/debt-money/fractional-reserve-bankster fraud was installed in the US. There is nothing unintended about what is unfolding currently. It's all going to plan, and it'll be a whole lot worse than anyone thinks. It is all going to collapse directly after the election. The Bankster AI is running a controlled demolition of the WORLD economy. Just because this is a controlled collapse doesn’t mean parts of the economy won’t be blown with a mighty blast that will destroy large sectors taking out EVERYTHING for miles. Like entire nations.Or entire legacy industries. The market is a pump and dump scam. The insiders jack up prices with free Fed money, and then they'll cash in and leave the 401K's and other long haul investors holding the bag. There's no safe place to stash your coconuts in a systemic collapse. The entire system is based on a fraudulent monetary system and taxation system that picks the winners. If the results of the elections get rejected, This is the perfect constitutional crisis to undermine the last vestige of confidence in world reserve currency and transition to the CBDC platform. All fiat go to zero eventually, and the dollar will be no different than any other fiat currency. The collapse is already happening; it is not a one-day event. What is clear is the middle-class is being destroyed, and the Constitution is a shell of its original intent as noted by the two-tier justice system and the enormous reach and size of the Federal Government. These are the two barriers to the New Monetary Order, which is now labeled the "Great Reset." Sixty percent of the US population doesn't have $1000 in an emergency fund! How much worse can it get? The Power That Be are going to roll out universal basic income whereby government hands people free money printed out of thin air, accruing debt. Put simply, socialism for the masses. Governments spent well beyond their means, bankers loaned far more into circulation than they had in tangible assets, and the public (which thinks they're getting a free ride) gets straddled with the burden of debt. This is The Great Reset Launch - enjoy. The pandemic was the catalyst. They couldn't erect their New Monetary Order without first tearing down the current one. The great reset courtesy of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, the IMF, and the banksters gangster usurers. Hell on earth. What is going to collapse is a corrupt monetary system whose primary objective is a boot tread on your face. What will replace it? The powers that shouldn’t be have something in store for mankind, and I can assure you freedom isn’t on that list. This Ponzi will slide into the next Ponzi - seamless. The federal reserve artificially inflated stock prices with their unlimited creation of new money, both openly and secretly. So what is happening now is that a lot of mismanaged or failing companies, instead of borrowing money from banks or from the sale of corporate bonds, have now turned to free money that will never have to be paid back: i.e., the issuance of new shares of stocks that are now overinflated. When the markets crash, these suckers, I mean investors in these shares, will be left holding the bag, and corporate fat cats will have made a ton of money from it. So basically, what the federal reserve is doing with low rates and the artificial inflation of the markets is producing everything for now and nothing for tomorrow's situation. And as a result, along with other reasons , is that it will all culminate into the greatest market, financial, and economic collapse our world has ever seen. I believe this will occur in 2021. After all of the successes are out of the way, there will be nothing left but failures. The world economy has NEVER been shut down as it was, and maybe again, even for war, it wasn't shut that thoroughly. They didn't do that to help us; they did it because dung was going to fly apart. The repo crisis was bigger; I'm sure, than most imagine, and they had to shut off the economy to sort it out. I think if they turn it on again, it will just start accelerating again; the same issues will crop up again. I think something had to be done, but the band-aid on the sucking chest wound won't hold long. Toilet paper may be the new gold standard before this is over. 1 role for a house, I'm being sarcastic somewhat. Printing money will soon be a thing of the past, like newspapers - seamless transition. The great reset being pushed by the elites for some time would be a disaster for the average human. The collapse has to happen; it's built into our capitalist system; the question is when. It's happened before; the French and Russian revolutions were caused by financial collapse. This time however, most of the global economy is the US dollar economy, so we all go together, no foreigners with cash to refinance the economy. Pensions, insurance companies, and financial collapse, and that collapses the dollar as everything is dependent on a one to two quadrillion derivatives market in turn dependent on the bond market, much bigger than the stock market. Driving interest rates to zero would not be possible either for the reserve currency. Printing currency devalues a currency, but capital is not the banknotes that banks issue; it's land ,production, energy and gold. Most of the world's wealth resides in the title deeds and gold held in the vaults of banks. The collapse is caused by spending more than we earn. Negative rates mean the system implodes that year, everyone will close their bank accounts, and the companies which demanded customers and employees have them will hit the buffers; critically, right now, with the recession, you cant have boycotts & labor disputes. You have to understand that our financial system is a pyramid; money enters at the base and rises to the top. It works well as long as the peasants keep putting money into the base of the pyramid. If the flow stops, it collapses. The peasants ran out of money in the 1980s, so everybody got a credit card, people financed their cars, etc. Because we are at the getting blood out of a stone stage, they reduce interest rates, so the peasants can borrow more. When the pandemic hit, governments gave money to the peasants to keep the flow. When it was discovered that the peasants were using their free money to pay down debt and not feed the pyramid, they started reducing the free money. The global economy was already facing the worst collapse since the second world war as pandemic began to strike in March, well before the height of the crisis. The deepest contraction for the global economy since the 1930s great depression. With confidence indicators falling off a cliff, financial markets in turmoil and real economic indicators plunging, bankruptcies and job losses will leave deep scars on the world economy and hinder its healing for a long time to come. Fed is sharply increasing the amount of help it is providing to the financial system as the Banks did not trust each other – again. Similar situation around the Lehman collapse. In 2019, a second Perfect Storm was approaching – the Central Banks had been doing whatever it takes for over a decade. Essentially nothing was off the table; throw the kitchen sink at pushing the Global Financial Crisis 2.0 into the future. I believe in 2019, the Central Banks guns were blazing, but the beast was no longer held at bay; they threw the kitchen sink, and the beast laughed at them. So what do you do when you are burning far more oil than you discover, and your efforts to offset the impact of expensive to produce oil push you to the edge of the cliff? You can accept your fate and allow the beast to shove you into the abyss. Or you can take the nuclear option and shut down as much of the economy as possible, preserve remaining oil and pump in trillions of dollars of life support to keep things feebly alive. The End Game – in addition to being a cover for the above, the pandemic is also a very good way to keep 8 billion people in line as we hit the physical limits to growth and global civilization collapses. The last thing anyone wants is a global Holodomor and extreme violence. We have seen how in Australia, the police have used rather extreme measures against anyone daring to break the rules in Melbourne. I believe that the masses are being conditioned to be fearful because fearful people look for direction from the authorities and will accept just about any edict if it is believed to be keeping them safe. For we ordinary people who have worked all of our lives to build a nest egg for retirement, this is good advice. I care not whether gold is $10k or $100k/oz, but I do care about retaining the purchasing value of my savings. If you're holding US Dollars when The Fed induced hyperinflation starts, then you'll be wiped out. And that cash that's in your bank account isn't yours until it's in your possession. The Fed-induced hyperinflation will get you a stack of worthless paper. And why would you keep fiat in the bank. It's better to use it now while it still has a little value. Might want to buy some money with your fiat while the money is still cheap. 