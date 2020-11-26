Thursday, November 26, 2020

👉Alert : Food Bank Lines Growing Across America !!

👉Alert : Food Bank Lines Growing Across America !! No jobs, no food, no money, miles-long food lines, and evictions on the rise in America!! Thousands of Americans waiting for hours to get a basket of Thanksgiving food. Klaus Schwab the World Economic Forum's founder and the architect behind the great reset theory, once said, "You'll eat nothing, and you'll be happy." Today, American Families are lining up in historic numbers at food banks across the country as the pandemic exacerbates levels of food insecurity for millions of people. Many of them are there for the first time. Long lines form at food banks ahead of thanksgiving. Food banks nationwide are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing demand, and officials who run them warn that things could get even worse very soon. Food banks across the nation are seeing a larger number of Americans amid the pandemic. According to Feeding America, an estimated 50 million people face food insecurity this year. Unemployment insurance will run out for most of those folks in December. If this happens in the richest country in the world, it's by design or a previously unimaginable level of incompetence. Lockdowns, stores closed out, masks mandates and poh-poh out to enforce it all while MS13 and the brethren run around with little to worry about. Breadlines and poverty for the populace; luxury and nightly parties for the gruesome Newsom and Pelosi. The rich who got those massive tax breaks are now dining at expensive restaurants being pampered with any request. The rest of us are enjoying Top Ramen for Thanksgiving in a food line. How sad , our country is getting what it wanted. At least the politicians are, anyway. We, as a society are falling in step with what the governments want. If you have to go out and beg for your food, then you are exactly what they want, someone who can easily be controlled. Without your food, you will do what you are told and not ask the questions that they don't want asked. Have at it!!!! If you are in the position to help yourself and all others then that is a good thing. But we all should be striving to learn how to care for ourselves and thus our family too. If you know how to care for yourself, your family, then you won't have to go out and beg for your food. America is now a third world country; the only difference is people wait in cars for food. The Thanksgiving reality of smaller family gatherings is also being met with a growing number of Americans going hungry. The Greater LA Food Bank says demand this year is up 145%, as lines for Thanksgiving turkeys stretched for miles in Dallas on Friday. Foodbank distribution center across the country with a line of cars miles long, full of people who need assistance to have enough to eat. During the Great Depression of the 1930s: People stood outside in lines for food. The 2020 crisis: people waiting in their cars for food.With the Longest lines in California, Texas, and Florida! Hundreds of cars lined up for Thanksgiving food distribution. Poor americans still use their leased gas guzzler to go line up at the food bank because, most don't own their cars free and clear. Instead, they drive them for a few years and then trade them in for a newer model. Either that or the cars get repossessed. The dealerships know this, but don't care, so long as the cars keep moving off the lots. The entire system is rigged to stick people into payments. We are debt slaves. And even worse, if someone is in actual need of food or housing or welfare of some type. If they own a car (even a beater), they consider that an asset and they might have to sell it or not qualify for help. But, if they are making payments on a new car, it's not considered an asset and makes it easier to qualify for assistance. Pretty bogus, I say. Thanks God for the workers at the food banks and the people who are behind the scenes filling the boxes and bags to be handed out. These folks have helped keep many families alive. It stinks that in this great country so many people have to go to food lines to put food on our table. Too bad the politicians in Washington don't know what that is like. We have food banks all over the place, and we claim to not have "bread lines." Now we actually have bread lines in the literal sense. It didn't take very long for so many people to be in such especially dire need. You're all being stolen from every day by the corporations and the bourgeoisie. The rich in the USA are just laughing at how stupid the masses are. No country as rich as the US would have such breadlines if people were not so ignorant. Most Americans don't have enough funds saved up to survive for three months. A fourth of people don't have enough to last more than one month. They are practically living paycheck to paycheck. This is the consumer economy that the Fed wanted. It keeps the money supply moving and doesn't encourage people to save. Because if you save (in a bank or in cash), you're punished by inflation (backdoor tax). Mission accomplished. The owners got what they wanted. This will only get worse, a lot worse as thousands of jobs are tossed out the door and shutdowns across the country. It's the American dream gone bad. People took for granted that if bad things happen, the government will look after them, but the reality is that our government does not care; they promise a lot before the election than turn to help their rich campaign contributors. Rich people don't create jobs. Reaganomics is just outright theft from the productive classes to the parasite classes. Rich don't pay taxes, but regular people do. Handing things to the rich is worthless. Look at all the pandemic aid they sucked up while laughing at all the small businesses, which were the real drivers of the economy through America's golden age. Our representative who passed the CARES act in March are responsible. They bailed out large corporations and put the bill on us, our children, and grandchildren. They are horrible. Why they keep getting voted in is beyond me. My entire life, they've mucked everything up shamelessly. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. As many of you have asked me about where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, and Rounds. I highly recommend that you too, start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. Shanti towns, bread lines, dead Americans, hospitals without beds, and dictatorships. Somehow we always knew this is what the politicians would bring us. When the state governors shut down the economy in their states, the many middle class owned businesses are forced to close down. It results in millions of good hard-working people, many of who need every bit of work they can find to feed and provide for families, to suffer greatly. It has destroyed quite a bit of the middle class, considering 80% of the private sector works for small businesses, it has devastated many across America unabated. But one can believe that the politicians, governors, mayors, and members of congress all got paid handsomely through the entire shutdowns. They did quite well, often were caught violating their own dictatorial and harsh directives. Everything from showing off their vast ice cream inventories, walking through airports unmasked, a doctor in the know sitting at baseball games unmasked, mayor going to large gatherings like in Chicago saying they needed to "get out," a California governor seated at large dinners, etc., etc., etc., They said churches, synagogues, and other religious gatherings were not essential in some states forcing many to close up, but their casinos and other major tax revenue sources were more than welcome to operate, and mass protest gatherings, with many resulting in the burning, looting and destroying businesses went on as a constitutionally guaranteed right. So many ways to take the money when it comes to politicians, but the heck with the middle-class business owners and their employees; they can stay home and put their masks on and wonder where their next meal will come from! Lesson learned? Don't mess with kings or queens, and especially politicians and their money; they can put you in a damn bread line while they live well. Ever hear the story of why a French king lost his head as his people suffered? It seems in his demise; he watched the guards play with his children from tower confinement, till his son and heir was sent to be brutalized to his death by a cobbler/cordwainer, after his father's untimely beheading. And thus the great Tavernier Blue or French Blue diamond disappeared forever. Some say the cursed Hope was cut from it along with a sister stone, but most debatable and a story for another day. What a tale, one much canstill be gleaned from today. Everyone in America wanted that cheap junk from China; buying that stuff has consequences. NAFTA was a terrible deal, both parties pushed it through, Perot called it right on the money. Anyone with 1/2 a brain could see what was going to happen. Yes elections have consequences. We were lucky we had a strong economy going into this pandemic. The government gave out crazy amounts of money to people for not working. If they had saved 1/2 of that $600 a week they should be good till next fall, remember they got unemployment on top of that. We have a pandemic alright, a pandemic of the lack of common sense and personal responsibility. The question is how much longer can this be denied by the culprits responsible? One big problem U.S is in such a dire situation and not the only U.S but other nations as well are few factors. One is Military spending by the US and wars outside the homeland (20 Trillion supposedly missing or mismanage by Pentagon, how you mismanage that amount makes head spin) Two unprecedented fiasco of pension plans and other social programs (Yes, we need social programs but the system is absolutely broken), bureaucracy and list go on. Now with the pandemic use as an excuse to Global shutdown economy for a reset, most are wondering what will be next. Absolute bankruptcies are here already and are coming in Global structure, except, of course, few bosses in Casino. They know well, writings had been on a wall a long time ago, but the patient needs its new blood transfusion . Print baby Print. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN