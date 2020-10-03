Saturday, October 3, 2020

👉US Trade Deficit Ballooning Even after Years of Tariffs , Trade Deals & Trade Wars !!

👉US Trade Deficit Ballooning Even after Years of Tariffs , Trade Deals & Trade Wars !! Trade Deficit Ballooning after Years of Tariffs , Trade Deals & Trade Wars A cratering economy. A soaring trade deficit, the highest since 2008. A record budget deficit, the worst since World War 2. And a ballooning public debt. So much winning. In August, the US trade deficit in goods swells to a whopping $82.9 Billion. The worst trade deficit since the 2008 recession. The commerce department reports U.S. trade is in a deep deficit. The worst we’ve seen since the recession in 2008. And for the month of July, the commerce department reported that the gap between what America buys from other countries and what it’s selling - grew by a record amount - totaling more than 63 billion dollars. That’s nearly 19% higher than just a month before. Trade wars were supposed to be easy to win, how is that China deal working out? How comes our trade deficit continues to climb year by year, and month after month. How's that trade war going! Four years later, billions of dollars in bailouts. American Farmers suffering for nothing. Small family farms have been wrecked. The farm bailouts went to millionaire farmers. So much for bringing all that manufacturing back home and eliminating the trade deficit. Where are all these jobs that would be coming back to the US so we would not have to import much of what we need? Evidently, those tariffs are having no effect, and those trade deals we renegotiated were useless. The tax cut for the wealthy and the corporations were useless too. A tariff is a consumer tax, not a producer's tax. The tariff taxed the people of America. Despite promising to cut the US trade deficit in the 2016 election campaign, Donald Trump must now grapple with an even larger gap, after two years of tariffs and the escalating trade war with China. Meanwhile, China has announced TikTok is now on a list of Chinese companies prohibited from exchanging technology with the US. The US international trade deficit jumped again in August. Advance Indicators The Census Bureau reported on Advance Economic Indicators for August. Advance International Trade in Goods: The US trade deficit in goods climbs 3.5% in August to record $82.9 billion. The U.S. trade deficit surged 18.9% in July to $63.6 billion from an upwardly revised $53.5 billion in June. This is the widest trade deficit since 2008. Exports of goods for August were $118.3 billion, $3.2 billion more than July exports. Imports of goods for August were $201.3 billion, $6.0 billion more than July imports. Advance Wholesale Inventories: Wholesale inventories for August, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $637.0 billion, up. Imports of foreign goods such as autos and consumer goods climbed 3.1% in August to $201.3 billion and returned to pre-pandemic levels. The same can’t be said for exports. The snapback in imports shows Americans are more willing to buy more cell phones, BMWs, and other goods they’ve long sought from overseas suppliers. Imports sank early in the pandemic due to disruptions in global trade and depressed demand after millions of Americans lost their jobs. There’s a strong correlation between Amazon's success and the number of imports. Not to mention declines in foreign investment into the US. But as long as the US can pay with paper dollars, which can be produced at essentially zero cost, it's a good deal. We'll see how long that lasts! In trade, you only need two players, one is willing to buy, and one is willing to sell. Nobody, I mean absolutely nobody, is forcing America to buy anything from China. Therefore, if the USA insists on balancing the trade, then just stop buying goods from China instead of demanding China to buy more from us. We know that Boeing 737 MAX planes are simply unsafe. Otherwise I bet China would have bought them to reduce our trade deficit. The ultimate solution is for the USA to step up to the plate by manufacturing something that other countries want. Wake up America! Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. And as You know friends, I rely on your donations to keep this channel functional; as you know, it takes a crazy amount of research and time to bring you this content on a daily basis, so I hope you consider helping with whatever donation you can afford. Thank You. The trade war caused China to retaliate, causing China to shift it's buying of soybeans to Brazil. Also stopping its buying of pork. In the beginning, President Xi announced he would cut tariffs on cars and car parts from the US and make more purchases of agricultural goods, reducing the China / US trade deficit by 50 billion the first year and 100 billion the second. Trump could have taken a victory lap. However, Trump wants to eliminate the entire 500 billion trade deficit, which would have been impossible to do. The US doesn't even manufacture any household electronics. You can't flip a switch and build manufacture plants or have qualified workers in the US overnight. More winning and Creating an awesome number of factory jobs. If so, how come we are still importing more than we are exporting. I smell a snake in the woodpile. Creating an awesome number of factory jobs; yes, by opening up NAFTA. What a joke that was. The US had a trade surplus with Canada at the time Trump was mouthing off at them. The only time the US had any significant trade deficit with Canada was when the US Dollar dropped because of a US banking crisis in 2008. Mexico could be another story, but a sledgehammer was used where a screwdriver was called for, and I'm not even sure any jobs were repatriated from Mexico. I doubt it. The deal was so good to the Mexicans they stabbed the Canadians in the back to quickly sign it. So, where did trashing NAFTA get us? Mexican autoworkers got a pay raise, and the US got a sliver of a Canadian dairy quota that was theirs already if they stayed in TPP. The rest is just a bunch of content malarkey that will cost businesses as they are now forced to restructure manufacturing shipments to comply with regulations. No jobs were created. No trade surpluses/deficits were eliminated. And for the record, we had a trade surplus already with Canada. But Trump danced around like he had got a big win and insisted on calling the new agreement USMCA in the US, CAMUS, in Canada, and MUSCA in Mexico. How silly. But my God did his base lap it up. The US stock market is not the global economy; Main street and Wall Street are two totally different places. FED is keeping rates artificially low and a big buyer in the equity markets. Where should you go as an investor for some profits? Government bonds at 0, both investment grade and junk almost at risk-free premiums right now. Stocks and real estate are the bubbles created and inflated by the FED (yet again). Do not fight them until they surrender! An economy is built on technology, plant and equipment, infrastructure, and labor force. The currency simply allows transfer between these productive sectors. The Chinese have high production assets; the US is depleted. Currencies can always be canceled and reissued on a new footing. Other countries have huge trade surpluses, which bolster their financial system and economy. The US has huge trade deficits and huge budget deficits and a ballooning public debt, and businesses carry an enormous pile of debt, but the economy and financial system are propped up by the US dollar’s role as the dominant global reserve currency – a currency that every central bank must hold in large amounts. The idea the US has monetized billions and won't be hurt by China selling off its US Treasury Notes is not accurate. US companies purchase Chinese-made goods, often at 1/10th of what they are sold for at retail in the US. China's cheap labor makes it possible for the US to add 10-times value to the product. Often Chinese companies don't even know if they made a profit as they have very poor accounting and are unsure of the profit margins when they sell goods to the US. The main objective is for China to capture US dollars. A wire transfer to a Chinese company first goes to the Chinese government bank that accepts US dollars and then forwards payment to the Chinese manufacturer in the Chinese Yuan. But the US goes back to China and says to China; you have all of our money. We can't buy more Chinese-made goods. So if you lend us back the money, we can buy more goods from China. So China lends the money back to the US + 2% interest in US Treasury Note, which is nothing more than an IOU. The US does the same with Middle Eastern suppliers of oil. Henry Kissinger flew to the Middle East to negotiate what became the Petro Dollar. The US buys oil, and Middle Eastern countries now have US dollars they lend back to the US + 2% interest in exchange for an IOU (US Treasury Note). Now, if China sells off, let's say $250 billion (25%) of its $1 trillion of IOUs to another party at say -30% of its original value, then the US dollar loses 30% of its value in international trade. Americans can still buy pizza at the same price in the US, but if buying goods made in China or another foreign country, the dollar lost 30% of its value, and foreign goods imported into the US would cost +30% more. Monetizing here in the US has nothing to do with any of this. The US just becomes awash in funny money, and we keep buying goods from China but at a higher price. By the US monetizing (making money out of thin air) and guaranteeing incomes (the $600/week to restaurant workers), there is money in the economy to buy stuff. But there is no productivity, only welfare. Keep going in this direction, and the US GDP becomes a measure of welfare, not productivity. This is because ~70% of the US economy is consumer goods. The balance of trade with our foreign trading partners is -$500 billion/year on the US side. Trump wanted China to lower that by $200 billion. Actually, if the US sold China natural gas, the $200 billion reduction goal in trade imbalance could be made up in a single contract. Furthermore, Trump commissioned the General Accounting Office to appraise the value of US assets, kind of like totaling the value of all the houses and hotels when playing the Monopoly table game. Recall, Trump is a real estate guy. So US Government Accountability Office says the US owns $200 trillion of assets (empty post offices, oil leases, etc.). Trump wants to sell off $16 trillion of that national debt (the US would sell off its empty post offices, oil leases, etc.) to China, Japan, whoever holds those IOUs (US Treasury Notes). The national debt is said to be ~$27 trillion, but we owe some of that money to ourselves. So once Trump takes the national debt to zero, we become a creditor nation rather than a debtor nation, and we save ~$574 billion in interest payments annually. So the national debt problem could be rectified. But the US likes the status quo where it just leaves foreign traders with worthless IOUs (US Treasury Notes) and has the foreign-made products to boot! To add to the destruction, there are Chinese importers in the USA. When a US company buys goods from China, the Chinese manufacturer lists less quantity of goods than are actually shipped in its bill of lading. So let's say China is exporting 500 thousand widgets to the US. There will actually be 1 million widgets in the shipping containers. So then the Chinese importer in the US now has twice the amount of goods in his hands and goes to the US buyer of widgets and says he can supply the US company with another 500,000 widgets at a lower price, but it must be in cash. Then the Chinese importer in the US keeps a small portion of this booty for himself and puts the remainder in cash in a Chinese-operated US-based bank that keeps this cash in a back room with paper records, not electronic records. Then the manufacturer of the widgets in China sends his wife and kids over to the US, and they just go to the Chinese bank in the US and pick up their US paper money and put it in briefcases and go around and buy homes in the US for cash. So the US ends up with the widgets and the money, if you can imagine. Last time I read about this, the US had actually siphoned around $5 trillion out of China this way. Don't say the US isn't cunning. China wants the US to stop allowing this hidden money coming into the US from China in the form of unaccounted-for goods. But the US looks the other way. That's how the game works. Worthless piece of a digital dollar backed by nothing in exchange for goods and services from other countries. It is not a bad deal at all until it is one day! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN