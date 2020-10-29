Thursday, October 29, 2020

👉Europe on The Precipice -- Second Wave, Lockdowns, Economic Collapse and Digital Euro !!

👉Europe on The Precipice -- Second Wave, Lockdowns, Economic Collapse and Digital Euro !! Europe on The Precipice -- Second Wave, Lockdowns, Economic Collapse and Digital Euro The European economy is in an unprecedented crisis; it is getting hit hard by a second wave. That's driving Italy, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, and other European countries to reimpose lockdowns and other restrictions, which is threatening the nascent economic recovery and raising pressure on governments to offer even more financial support to people and businesses. This second wave looks worse than the first. Spain and France reached the grim milestones of over 1 million cases each on Wednesday while the U.K. lags with just over 792,000 cases. This second wave of shutdowns would absolutely devastate the European economies. Europe has negative interest rates, low growth, and significant inflation. The Euro losing purchasing power every day. Many important European countries are struggling with double-digit unemployment. Fragile export, fragile stability in banks. Negative interests and printing money. On the first attempt to normalize or the first trouble windy market economic condition, the Euro and some countries will start to collapse quickly again. The ECB knows it, but not able to find a way out, afraid of any real move. Major European banks are insolvent. Half if not more of the latest Eurozone rounds of stimulus is going to these banks just to keep them barely above water. Come Fall, they will need to bail out southern European banks with trillions of Euros because all those economies have seen massive hits from tourism drop. Wait until France and Germany need to bail out Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece. Their citizens would never agree to bail out southern European economies. Europe has been going towards a brick wall since the pandemic started. Sooner or later, it is going to cause re-elections, in which case it is highly possible that the right-wing parties are going to seize power, denying the EU helicopter money. That is going to lead to Italy leaving the union ,and the Euro eventually crashing. The situation is actually way crazier than in The USA. Many factories have or are to close down, and governments are losing power fast. There are protests all over Europe by people claiming restrictions are unwarranted. In France, Emmanuel Macron announced the second lockdown. A new month-long national lockdown will start tomorrow. Bars and restaurants must close until at least the start of December. And french citizens would need an authorization form to leave their homes. Nearly 3 000 patients are in intensive care units across the country. The number of French people currently carrying the virus can be estimated at one million: Health Minister Olivier Véran told France Info this morning. "We have tried by all means to avoid the lockdown - said the minister - and the curfew has allowed us to stop the spread of the virus." However, he added defending the lockdown announced yesterday by President Emmanuel Macron, “what is coming down is a European wave. The State - he said - is the guarantor of the French health security and assumes its responsibilities ”. Meanwhile in Germany, Chancellor Merkel Addressing parliament on Thursday, said that ,winter will be hard - four long, hard months. Merkel warned intensive care units in the country could be overwhelmed within a few weeks . Mrs merkel has imposed new restrictions for the whole of november with bars cafes and restaurants ordered to shut doan ; and fans will no longer be allowed at sports events. This pandemic brings the question of freedom to the fore. Freedom is not every man for himself; it is respectability for oneself, one's family, the workplace. It shows us we are part of a whole, she added. “We are in a dramatic situation that affects us all, without exception.” Angela Merkel said this when she presented yesterday's decisions with the Laender ministers-presidents to the Bundestag. Angela Merkel again stressed that the high number of infections is also reflected in hospitals, where "the number of patients in intensive care has doubled in 10 days". "In a matter of weeks, the health system could be overwhelmed," . The restrictive measures "are appropriate to the situation," she added. There were Never so many new cases in Germany;over 20 thousand in 24 hours. The day after Merkel's announcement of a four-week lockdown, Germany registred over 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, never so many since the start of the pandemic. In Belgium, the situation is even more dramatic. There are 5,924 patients hospitalized and more than 130 dead in 24 hours for the second consecutive day. That's a sad new absolute record for hospitalizations. The record registered on the last 9 April during the first wave of the pandemic was surpassed. There are currently 993 people in intensive care, a level that is dangerously approaching the maximum (1,235) reached during the first wave. And for the second consecutive day, the dead exceeded 130. One hundred thirty-nine yesterday and 132 today. The national average of the positivity rate is 23.6%, but it must be taken into account that the tests are now carried out only on people who have suspicious symptoms. The Netherlands too has seen a sharp rise in cases since late August-early September. In the UK, there are 100,000 new infections, but the government resists a second lockdown. The current daily infections in the UK alone could be 100,000, adding up the undiagnosed cases to those surveyed daily thanks to swabs (24,700 yesterday in the entire United Kingdom), with a tendency to double every nine days in recent weeks. This is indicated by a sample survey conducted by the Imperial College of London on about 85,000 people in collaboration with the Ipsos-Mori polling institute. While the British Tory government of Boris Johnson - after being among the first in Europe this time to restore local draconian restrictions in the face of the second post-summer wave of the pandemic - however for now continues to resist the pressures of those experts who invoke at this point as inevitable a lockdown or a second national semi-lockdown. Croatia has registered a record of 2,776 cases in the last 24 hours, a figure that has brought the overall toll of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,999: however, the government is not thinking for now of a tightening lockdown, not even partial. Deaths are also increasing, reaching 511, of which 18 only yesterday. The number of patients with an active infection, just over 14 thousand, and people in home isolation to date almost 22 thousand, also peaked. Above all, hospital admissions are of concern, which in three weeks have gone from just under 300 people to a thousand today. Switzerland reported another daily record of 9,386 new cases and 31 victims. Poland, on Thursday, reported record daily infections and deaths. Health officials said there were 20,156 new cases and 301 fatalities. The country has imposed a nationwide red zone lockdown that includes the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants. New records of infections in Bulgaria too, where 2,760 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours following 9,946 diagnostic tests carried out. The highest number of infections (1,075) is always registered in the capital Sofia. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,461. Since yesterday, 36 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of victims to 1,197. Spain began its nationwide curfew on 25 October after the government declared a new state of emergency. Spanish people in all regions, with the exception of the Canary Islands, have to stay home between 11 PM and 06 AM. Lockdowns work in terms of a temporary decrease in rates, but they are inevitably followed by an increase once they are relaxed. Interesting that the only country in Europe which is not seeing an increase in Death rates since July; is the only country in Europe that has never had a lockdown; Sweden!! It will be interesting to keep an eye on their rates through the winter. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. The European markets are in deep red following news of new lockdowns in FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN, AND GERMANY. On Thursday , the pan-European Stoxx 600 was down over 2%. The European GDPs are in freefall too. The Eurostat published the first series of data, which confirm the devastating effects of the pandemic. In the second quarter of this year, GDP fell by 12.1% in the Euro area; minus 11,9% for the overall European Union. These data confirm the fears for a painfully slow recovery. The list is catastrophic. At the top of the disaster is Spain, with a decline in GDP in the second quarter of 18.5%. Followed by Portugal with minus 14.1% ;and France, minus 13.8%. Italy is minus 12.4%, Germany minus 10.1%, minus 10.7% for Austria, minus 12, 2% for Belgium. Lithuania is the best-performing country, with less than 5.1%. These figures followed a 3.6% decline in the European economy recorded in the first quarter of this year when Europe had not yet fully sunk in the crisis, but the lockdowns had already begun at the end of the period. The Euro too is losing steam. The Euro is the one-world government jewel that will fail miserably. It is being pushed up by the world elites, but they can't keep giving it value when as currency, its foundation is so weak. Even without the pandemic, southern European banks were on the brink of bankruptcy; now, they purely exist because of the huge amounts of stimulus by the European Central bank. All southern countries have taken massive hits in tourism, which is a big part of their economies. Everyone will need a bailout this fall. The Euro is one of the most flawed currencies ever created. There is nothing baking the Euro in terms of conviction, national pride, innovation, powerful military, or faith in the long term viability of the currency in whatever form. On Friday, October 2, the European Central Bank announced that it would start conducting experiments to decide whether to launch a Digital Euro. Europeans are increasingly turning to digital in the ways they spend, save and invest. Our role is to secure trust in money. This means making sure the Euro is fit for the digital age. We should be prepared to issue a digital euro, should the need arise, The ECB President Christine Lagarde announced. When are people going to realize you cannot accomplish the goal of stopping the spread of the virus. The only thing we are accomplishing is destroying the economy along with people's livelihood. A goal must have an endpoint and actually be attainable. Governments are not giving us an endpoint as to when they'll stop forcing businesses closed and requiring masks. And stopping or slowing illnesses is and will never be attainable as everyone gets sick every day! CV-19 is new, but it's not the only illness in the world. We’ve had peace for so long , that people will cling to peace and avoid conflict at all costs now, even at the expense of their liberties. And every day, it seems we get closer to the precipice. What lies below ain’t pretty. It's a big play to get that coveted digital ID on everybody so they can flip the crypto switch. EU has already planned for digital crypto as a way out to lock in the Negative Interest Rates of the system. To understand that, you have to go back and look at what Keynes is and put the current/future time together. It is a NIRP system. It always has been. Now they need to implement a NIRP system in the present day, and people are going to want to get out of it. So lock them in with a crypto recording all trades and ensuring the NIRP is paid. Let's face it, we are just along for the Great Reset ride , And can't do anything about it. But at least we are prepared: food, ammo, gold, and silver. Physical gold and silver are the game, especially silver, as the ratio of over 80 to 1 historically will come down by half at times like these. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN