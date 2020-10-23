Friday, October 23, 2020

👉CBDC, Digital Euro, Digital Dollar And Global Central bank Coming - Be Prepared

👉CBDC, Digital Euro, Digital Dollar And Global Central bank Coming - Be Prepared CBDC, Digital Euro, Digital Dollar And Global Central bank Coming - Be Prepared The US Dollar is falling, Paving the way to CBDC, Digital Euro, and to Prevent Bank Runs. Investors are running away from the dollar as the Fed continues debasing it. Meanwhile, the Fed is preparing for the introduction of digital Dollars and a ban on cash. The European ECB also announced the introduction of the digital Euro. The biggest overhaul in monetary and currency history is quietly taking place just behind the scenes. On September 22, the ECB quietly filed to trademark the term "digital euro" (which appropriately enough abbreviates to "DE" to instill a sense of German patriotism. CBDCs Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Coming. It's not a question of "if," but "when" at this point. This is going to be the biggest change to the global financial system since Bretton Woods. The IMF recently held a conference on digital currencies and cross-border payment systems. More entities are trying to get away from the dollar and implement Central Bank Digital Currencies in the future instead. These CBDC's will enable central banks to go around the banking and financial system and give or take money (tax or transfer payments) directly. This will affect banking in the future and will affect your rights. So what's so different about digital Dollars issued by the Fed and the digital dollars I have on my regular bank account? Nothing yet, but that's what CBDCs are about. Changing the rules & scope of Digital Money. More fine-grained control over those forced to use it. The only thing that gives any fiat currency value is, of course, the fools working for it. (Because it's created in unlimited supply for free by those who create it.) Making Fiat Currencies Digital only ensures that the Central Banks can write the monetary rules that nobody can stop or resist, meaning if they adjust transaction fees or interest rates, everyone feels it, and that's not even mentioning inescapable taxes and monetary surveillance. The FIAT currencies must not be a store of value! Otherwise, we have difficulties with the new digital FIAT system. Look at the mess we are in today with FIAT currencies. People should only be able to use the central bank-backed digital dollar as a mode of payment and not as a store of value. They will achieve this by having a negative interest rate on your account. By the way, these central bank coins won't ever work. 1) It will be a closed blockchain; they will not want the public knowing who gets the free money. 2) The total number of coins in existence will never be known; this will also be a secret. In My Opinion, they will have a very limited shelf life (less than five years). Pretty much and absolute control of transactions. The Central Banks would never relinquish control over the monetary system; they just want to digitalize it so they can print all that free new money (Ad infinitum). Now time is finally coming for the Global Central bank. It was always there, but now they will have what they wanted all the time. Negative rates are staying for many reasons, which you know well, and the debt itself is another story. Beast needs new blood. (and I won't touch Equity Derivatives, Derivatives themselves, ETF's, etc. For that is way up there) This time, however, they control the numbers in different ways and decide manipulations as they would wish. Control is unprecedented. They know well the system is broken, so let's start something they have been working for a while, yes let's reset the system and start the Casino refurbish. The Fed cannot create money; only nature can create money. The Fed has expertise at creating bondage since it's been doing it since 1913. The good news is their scam is coming to an end, but they will have digital cash, which isn't money either for the chattel to use. When managed by the government and central banks are part of the government, Electronic money, Central Bank Digital Currency (call it what you want) will be managed by policy. The "policy" will be that of the country's political regime. We know that will be "blowing up the dam" with regard to currency available and in circulation, without any cost of money and, therefore, no way to assess the value of any good or service. Electronic money is just a way of eliminating the cost of money. All governments are in a tight box. None of them can afford governance because their predecessors have already committed so much of government tax revenues to just servicing the debt. In the USA, the private sector will not be generating sufficient capital to purchase the coming debt sales. The FED will have to step in. When it does, it will issue the Treasury a right to purchase anything from the private sector, and the US Treasury will give the FED a completely hollow promise to repay the borrowing. Go ahead and stick your head below your belly button and pretend that the scheme is not simple expropriation of goods and services. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to click the like button. Many of you have asked me where they can buy silver and gold bullion. You will find in the description box the links where you can buy American Silver Eagle, Silver Bars, or Rounds. I highly recommend that you start stacking some Silver Bullion for the future. The Fed's ultimate goal is total control and to prevent bank runs. Bank runs happen when people understand the implications of four facts: 1) Banks don't lend money; they create currency that did not exist the instant before the loan. 2) Depositors finances these loans, and the loans are a substantial multiple of deposits. The deposits are not loaned out. The amount of deposits are simply a number that is used to tell the bank how much new "currency" the bank can create. 3) One person's loan is another person's deposit . 4) There is NO "real money" in the system. When there exists insufficient real money to service all this credit, all those loans default...because it becomes mathematically impossible to pay them. Neither Central Banks nor CBDC solves ANY of these issues. They simply delay the credit collapse and thereby increase its impact. People won't have to work as hard as they once did for their binary 0's & 1's, which can be printed by virtual keystrokes. I wonder how the counterfeiters feel about this new paradigm? If the government goes digital, the only private crypto coins allowed will have to be government-approved, therefore tracked to the infinity digit. A cashless society is an enslaved society, and not that we aren't in bondage to the Fed already. It'll just be worse when every transaction will be tracked. Cashless societies are a statists wet dream come true. One, they want to tax you on every breath you take and every flush you make. Two, they want to negate the possibility of bank runs on a failing currency, war, hyperinflation scare, or calamity. Three, they want to turn you off if they don't like you. Four, they are going to jack taxes so high that evasion will become a new national pastime; the digital currency will eliminate evasion. Five, take my vaccine, or we will shut off your chips/cards. “Burkhard Balz, a German politician and executive board member of the country's central bank, said in a speech on Oct. 20 that it was crucial to build tools to restrict how the digital euro is used upon launch.” The catch is always in words, and sometimes they will give you a few clues as to what’s going on. They are preparing for the full-blown global digital system; actually, they are pretty much ready; just they make sure blockchain is in full swing. And now, with the populace preoccupied with stage 2, other nations trying to go through another lockdown, debt getting totally out of control, he speaks to a different audience. And I won’t touch on cryptocurrencies, for that is a bigger topic in itself. Be ready for that switch being turned off and on; reset is in full swing. Dollars are tangible. Credits are not. And when they take out our grid or communications go down, so does your ability to buy something. That means Everyone must have a phone or digital mark to buy something—no more physical currency. There is one and only one reason to dispose of cash. To give the bank cartel TOTAL control of overall finance, and coincidentally, all activity. They are devising overcomplicated and increasingly creative mechanism designed to confuse Main Street, making people feeling good, getting them to spend, spend, spend the money they don't have, and pray a miracle shows up, and the economy fixes itself. If not, this at least buying some time before it eventually collapses. The bonds were placed at a negative yield on the 10-year tranche! So in our next crisis, who is going to be buying all these negative yield bonds? Nobody wants these bonds for any length of time and is buying with the guarantee that the Fed will buy them back, and investors make a profit. That is why so many wanted them, and they knew they could turn a quick profit. No one in their right mind would buy otherwise. Smoke and mirrors just like the FED doing QE claiming they are buying $120 billion a month to ensure credit keeps flowing to households.But in reality, they are taking assets and their corresponding incomes streams from banks and crediting banks accounts, increasing their reserves held at the FED which they can do nothing but borrow against as this is not money as the FED cannot print and banks are not lending, increasing lending standards and buying treasuries and keeping some but flipping the rest to the FED for a profit. The whole thing is one giant scam as rates go lower, these dollar-based assets held by the banks and central banks, including foreign central banks, gain in value, and consumers and businesses get screwed more as they cannot borrow and savors and retirees who once depended on interest income to help them survive also get screwed by the FED and the banks! If only everyone would just wake up and overrun the silver/gold supply after they come to the sudden epiphany that their life's blood, sweat, and tears are represented by monopoly nothingness. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
