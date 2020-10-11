Sunday, October 11, 2020

👉A Tsunami of Food Shortages and An Explosion of Poverty Coming to America !! A Tsunami of Food Shortages and An Explosion of Poverty Coming to America “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who control the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” — Henry Kissinger. It is being projected that there could be an “eight billion meal shortage” at America’s food banks over the next 12 months. In 2020, we are witnessing an explosion of hunger in the United States that is unlike anything that we have seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs since the start of this pandemic, and money is running low for a whole lot of people. In fact, there is a survey that found that one out of every five Americans will be out of cash by Election Day. More Americans are slipping into poverty with each passing month, and this has created an unprecedented surge of demand at food banks across the nation. Meanwhile, our growing economic problems are also causing donations to dry up, and so many food banks are facing a major crunch as we head into 2021. In fact, Feeding America is warning that their network of food banks is potentially facing an “eight billion meal shortage” over the next 12 months… Now add further complications. The price of meat is getting beyond the reach of many. Canned meat is predicted to be the next major shortage. Why? Much of it comes from Brazil. The pandemic has just about shut them down. A severe winter could easily push us over the edge. Even the world Bank warns of ‘extreme poverty’ in 2021. After 20 years of people rising out of poverty, the World Bank now says 150 million people could fall into what they classify as “extreme poverty” by the end of 2021 because of the pandemic and the associated recessions Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Feeding America, the nation's largest food-relief organization, is warning of a six billion to eight billion meal shortage over the next 12 months, which could leave millions of Americans hungry amid the pandemic. The dire shortage comes as tens of millions of Americans have turned to local food banks for help amid the pandemic-triggered surge in unemployment and food insecurity. To me, that is a number that is almost unimaginable. How in the world are we going to make up an 8,000,000,000 meal shortfall? And of course that number assumes that things won't get dramatically worse in our society next year. If they do, the true number could end up being far greater. This should greatly alarm all of us, because food banks are the last resort for millions upon millions of desperate Americans. One of those desperate Americans is a 32-year-old mother in North Carolina named Christian Sullins… “Quite literally, we had nothing, nothing in our account. Five mouths to feed and no income. It was just a really bad time,” Sullins says, adding that it was her, her husband, their two children and her elderly grandmother all living together at the time. Sullins turned to Loaves & Fishes, a local food pantry network, which is currently operating temporary mobile pantries in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. “At that point, my kids were hungry, and I was just like, Listen, I just had a baby. I’ve been out of work for three weeks. I have no income. My kids are starving — I need food. I have to do something,” she recalls telling an employee with NC Works, North Carolina’s central system providing employment help and career tools. Can you imagine being in a position where your kids literally have no food? We should be thankful that our national network of food banks has been able to help so many people throughout this year, but moving forward the system just isn’t going to be able to handle the crushing demand that is expected. In 2019, approximately 35 million Americans were dealing with food insecurity, but thanks to this pandemic Feeding America expects that number to rise to 54 million… The worse is coming. Local grocery stores, already coming up short due to lack of stock. It is going to hurt a lot of the locals. Some are elderly, with no car. Earlier this year the organization estimated as many as 54 million people in the US could experience food insecurity due to the pandemic. That’s a major jump from the 35.2 million people who faced hunger last year. Isn’t that crazy? We are the wealthiest nation on the entire planet, and yet more than 50 million Americans could soon not have enough to eat on a consistent basis. During this year I have made numerous videos about the massive lines that we regularly see at food banks all over the country. In some cases, the lines of vehicles have been measured in miles. Never before have we seen so much demand, and food bank workers are absolutely astounded by what they have been witnessing. Here is just one example… Greater Boston Food Bank president Catherine D’Amato says things are getting dire. ‘It used to be one million pounds out the door a week, now it’s two to 2.5 million pounds a week. We’re doing more in a month that we did in a year 20 years ago. Food insecurity has gone from one in 13 people to one in eight in Eastern Massachusetts, even higher for families with children,’ D’Amato said to the Washington Post. Prior to 2020, food banks could meet most of the demand from donations that they received. But now supermarkets and retailers are having their own problems and have dramatically cut back on donations. As a result, food banks are having to spend a tremendous amount of their own money to buy food… Food banks are buying a majority of the food now, whereas in the past they primarily relied on donations for the bulk of their supply. In fact, the average food bank in North Carolina spent about $80,000 a month on food last year, Darrow says. Now they’re spending an average of $1 million a month to purchase food. Could you imagine spending a million dollars a month to buy food? Things are crazy out there, and they are only going to get crazier. Ther are also growing food shortages that we are witnessing all over the globe right now. The top official at the UN World Food Program is warning that we could soon be facing “famines of biblical proportions”, and in some nations food riots have already begun. The good news is that the United States is in better shape than almost everyone else, but the bad news is that the number of hungry people is exploding here too. If there really is an eight billion meal shortfall at our food banks over the next 12 months, what are Americans that are desperately hungry going to do? Is the federal government going to step in to make up the difference? Of course the federal government already runs the food stamp program, and tens of millions of Americans are already enrolled in that. We like to think that we have the strongest and most prosperous economy on the entire planet, but the truth is that we have tens of millions of Americans that cannot take care of themselves, and that number is growing rapidly with each passing day. And as our economy continues to crumble, the hunger crisis in this nation is only going to escalate. We are moving into deeply troubled times, and I don’t think that our society is equipped to handle what is about to happen at all. Famine has been one of the curses upon humanity for a very long time. I think it is one of the things we have imported from foreign nations such as China. It usually follows warfare. We as a people have literally millions of regulations in our government agencies. This is a country founded on the principle of as little government as possibly to keep interference with people's lives at a minimum. It is currently unworkable. Neither the EPA or the IRS is going to be able to handle the current crisis. Will they put those heavy numbers of unemployed in jail come April of next year? Logistically we do not have that many jails built to handle that many people and feeding them may become a major problem if they survive close quarters with the current virus. You ask for a solution? When the country is run by billionaires there may not be a solution. It is no long term solution. But America needs to get back to those gardens if and when the grocery industry actually fails to provide. We need the knowledge to feed ourselves and gardens are a large part of it. We need to get back to storing foods in preserves in mason jars. These are old fashioned concepts. Ignorance is the real enemy here. It can be done in even the poorest neighborhoods. We need to cut back on the incredible expense of our bureaus. We cannot as a people afford them. In the near future we need to create jobs instead of a welfare check. Not everyone can do this. Welfare is a way of life for some people and that has to change for those that can and are willing to work. We will always have the disabled and these people have no choice but to be on one form of welfare or another. There is a form of slavery in this country and it is addictive drugs. You think you are not addicted? How many people reach for a tobacco product even with the knowledge that it will eventually mean cancer? And that is just a legal addiction like alcohol is a legal addiction controlled by state governments. Whether or not a socialist system of government under Democrats wins this time or whether we continue with a Republican, neither has come up with solutions that will work. Of course a system based on making money for the rich will not feed a growing population of poor people. You want something that works? It will require an investment in our youth. It will require changes that enable anyone willing to work to be able to prosper. It will mean changing our college system so it does not bankrupt anyone to get an education and qualify for skilled jobs in industry. It is going to require changing the addiction of our people to cheap retail goods from China. We have the technology right now to change the work week from 40 hours and then overtime to a situation where more people can be employed by simply going to a four day work week. And that is an 8 to 6 hour day. We need to change the qualifications for working so a college education is not necessary for the average person to gain skills and work. Some jobs require a 4 year college degree. Most do not. We also need to change education so people can challenge out of courses because they all ready have the knowledge. That means free college credit in those cases. WE need to put practical education first. That means teaching people to fix things. And knowlng when to draw line and get the skilled professional help when a job becomes too complicated for an average person to do. I want the auto industry completely overhauled so a car is fixable by an average backyard mechanic. Not a qualified technician at $90-$100 an hour. These are the reforms the middle class requires to continue to exist.
