👉JP Morgan Fined $1 Billion for Gold, Silver, and Treasury Markets Rigging.

👉JP Morgan Fined $1 Billion for Gold, Silver, and Treasury Markets Rigging. JP Morgan Chase was just fined $1 Billion by US regulators for rigging the precious metals and treasury markets. JPMorgan to pay a record $920 million to resolve U.S. investigations into trading practices over its role in the manipulation of global markets for metals and Treasurys. This is the largest fine ever for spoofing in the metals markets. Scotiabank , who was also recently fined $127 million, together with JP Morgan used spoofing to lower precious metals prices and take the gold right off of the market. The bank quietly settled a long-running lawsuit that accused the bank of manipulating precious metals markets with spoofing trades. One billion fine is nothing. JP morgan has trillions. A billion dollars is like a chump change to them. A drop in the bucket. That's just a small tax on their criminal activities. A drop in the bucket compared to the money they have literally stolen from others. They need to be fined the entire sum they have made in profits doing this over the past 20-40 years. Governments and judicial systems need to punish them severely (not just serious fines but jail as well). And what about retail investors who have lost and or suffered stress as a result of JP Morgan's actions? They should pay compensation for losses due to their manipulation. And they should not be allowed to trade for ten years. These people should be jailed and shut down. They are criminals running a criminal business.Billion dollar fines obviously are laughed at and isn’t slowing them down a bit. It looks like they could get these fines all day long. Crime does pay after all. Manipulate at will, make 10 billion in profit, get caught, pay a 1 billion fine, no jail time, repeat process. Sounds like a winning strategy to me. Silver was just slammed again this week. They just keep doing it. It is mind-boggling the extent of the corruption, manipulation, and greed that is constantly on display by these immoral institutions. Jail time and revoking their license should be the only option. But justice is a comedy in the US. Some people like Jamie Dimon are just simply above the law. The options market is used to take massive paper profits by the same banks that are shorting futures and spoofing prices down, with little to no risk. The $1 billion fine is clearly not enough. If you REALLY want to fine them, make them pay in gold! JP Morgan now has in the trillions in gold. The banks and wealthy individuals have already won by taking possession of gold and silver at discount rates. They’ll be laughing at the fine.Total unaccountability.The system is a mafia-style racket. So they’ll recover that money and its back to the next rort/fraudulent dodgy deal; as usual. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. For eight years, a group of traders at JPMorgan systematically spoofed precious metals and Treasury futures markets by entering hundreds of thousands of orders with the intent to cancel them before execution. When everyone was short Crocs, the hedgies bought big, causing a short squeeze. If everyone went long silver, the price would come down. If everyone went short silver, they'd cause a short squeeze. The house always wins. The manipulation by banks has been an on-going debate for more than ten years. However, no one has actually demonstrated through quantifying the data on how and why this actually works; spoofing on the surface may appear to only affect short-term trends, but obviously, this is not the case. Banks and the inside-elites are able to short and basically legally rob all the longs on the way down, close out their short positions and then jump into the futures delivery month to take physical. The only way to stop this is legislation or enforce limit positions. JP MORGAN should not be allowed to trade in gold and silver due to the conflictual nature of their business. They should also be prevented from contracting the services others to do so on their behalf. Like HSBC and laundering money for the drug cartels, nothing will change. A small fine(relative to the profits) , but no one gets arrested. Those who lost their money due to the rigging are not receiving any compensation for their losses, and the crimes continue immediately. The Dimon´s and the likes need to be put behind bars for this to stop. This was a slap on the wrist, a light slap compared to the profits they've made. The precious metals are getting slammed again—business as usual. To people who save gold to combat these uncertain times, these spoofing activities are, to say the least, troubling. The fine is not even a slap on the wrist, but rather, just the cost of doing business in order to pocket multiple billions. It is inconsequential to these thieves. I vote for jail time. Surely this will get their attention. One billion is a kickback for the trillions they've made. Wrist slapped; keep going. I wonder what sort of miracle it will take in history to see some of these guys go to jail? This is ridiculous! No more fines; Jail time must be served. Revoke their licenses. Jail the directors. Seize the assets. Not only should JP Morgan not be allowed to trade gold or silver, I think they should have to give up their entire supply of both for rigging the markets. The fine they received will pale to compare with the gains they will make from manipulating the markets. You know they have connections when they never go to jail! It's pretty clear Jp Morgan is part of the club. This is a con game between the banks and the government. Very profitable for the government. It's more expensive to take the banks to trial. JP Morgan is untouchable; they are a schill of the Fed. And the Comex is still doing what they have been doing until the Fed is dead. All markets are rigged. JP Morgan is an agent of the Fed. Their manipulation of precious metals was on behalf of this criminal corporation. This is why the CFTC investigated their silver manipulation for five years and then did nothing. They discovered they were acting on behalf of the corporation. JP Morgan is the same guy that created the federal reserve. JP Morgan is in collusion with the USDC corporation and the private Federal Reserve bank. You are delusional if you think something will be done about this issue. There are no good guys, only those playing their given role. The price will probably never go above 50 Federal Reserve notes per ounce. These men are silver pushers, and I'm sure they get kickbacks from sellers. Like in the movie Training Day, it doesn't matter what you know, only what you can prove. They are all working together .So don't expect anything to happen. Much more importantly, the government has the authority to manipulate the price of precious metals. They never talk about that because they just want to push the metals, so again they are metal pushers. They create currency because they use people as the surety for the debt of the USDC, and they are US citizens, also known as 14th Amendment citizens. JP Morgan are above the law and are clearly not going to have to change anything. It seems whatever they do, the Fed has to accommodate. And there is no end in sight to these crimes. What if the big buyer behind JPMorgan’s gold and silver purchases are actually the U. S. Government. Assuming all the Central Banks are keeping a close eye on each other’s gold reserves (or as close as they can get to China’s).Maybe Uncle Sugar is allowing JP Morgan to manipulate the market to load up (refill) the U.S.’s coffers with physical while JP Morgan gets to keep the profits from the shorts. Since there’s been a lot of attention lately on the fact that some unknown entities were spoofing the market ;and the U.S. regulators appeared to be asleep at the wheel. JP Morgan was slapped with a token fine near the end of the scheme to do some track-covering. Now the dominoes begin to fall, As far as prices of the metals are defined by these markets, gold and silver prices are to be open to rigging operations. By doing so, they cause big damage to the economy, and they are stealing people's wealth. All of this has had the blessing of the US government and the Fed. Just look at how the SEC and CFTC do act or rather don't act, and it becomes more than obvious. This current financial system is rotten to the core because it was designed that way. It has to implode and be replaced by something that is transparent and honest. Bankers don't even see how that would be possible because they are the problem. The minuscule fine is strictly PR and designed to look big. In reality, it's just a cost of doing business, and JP Morgan is laughing all the way to the bank...oh, they are the bank! Haha! The spoofing joke is on us. All this charade is about is throwing us a bone, to quiet us down, to put on a show that DOJ/CFTC are doing their job.They are not. This fine changes nothing. The simple fact is this: the Precious Metals markets will continue to be manipulated, and prices suppressed to support the fiat monetary system AND to enable the rich folks to rob gold and silver from the COMEX for a song. Period. Don't look for this to change anytime soon.And before you think that astronomical valuations in terms of dollars will help you, it just might in the short run, but only at the expense of further impairing the markets and the economy and making life in the future more difficult for our posterity. In the near term, gold is still going to get hit and go back down for a while before the non-choir members rush in. So keep buying the dip. The markets will crash, oh yes, but they will also eventually recover even if this next crash and failure to recover is a function of deflating asset prices. And while many will pile into bonds when that happens, risk-free bondholders who NOW are holding risk-free? Well, they will make a killing. Sure, some who don't generally buy gold will panic enough to scramble for Precious Metals. This will cause prices to go up on this demand, possibly as never before. So for now, keep getting physical gold and silver and hold this in your possession. Don't screw around with phony paper products like the suckers do. With regard to true measurable value, value is only what governments say it is. Currently, governments have agreed that value is digits on silica chips. Thus, currencies are illusions. Not Real value. Pure, uncorrupted value equals only the necessities required to sustain life. Hence, currencies, including all other illusions, are known as gambling or taking a chance. In keeping all odds in your favor, for obvious reasons, you may consider real value before choosing the game of chance. Keep on stacking gold and silver, Stay Free, Stay Alive, life is good.
