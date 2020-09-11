Friday, September 11, 2020

👉37 Million Face Food Insecurity in America, Breadlines, Poverty, and Hunger Rising

👉37 Million Face Food Insecurity in America, Breadlines, Poverty, and Hunger Rising Unprecedented unemployment is creating new pressure for local food banks. More than 37 million Americans are currently food insecure, according to USDA figures. That's nearly 1 in every eight households in America that do not have enough to eat. Food insecurity is a horrifying reality for many families in the United States today. Nearly one in five children are living below the poverty line without access to nutritious food options, making them highly susceptible to obesity and the diseases that can accompany it. Bread lines are becoming a common sight. Food pantries are appearing more frequently in a surprising type of location: colleges and universities. But hunger is not a question of scarcity. Farmers turned over crops, packing plants, slaughtered animals due to lack of business because of the legislative agendas. All that food could have been given to the food banks across this nation and other countries. The pandemic is having an effect on supply lines, resulting in increases in prices at the checkout stand, but that's not the only reason food prices are going up. It's a combination of real inflation, supply/demand, civil unrest, the government forcing shutdowns, and the willing public that support these policies. The American government spends billions each year on wars but can't even properly feed their own people. In the US, 6 million Americans became eligible for food stamps since the early months of the pandemic, according to the Washington Post. Stretching food safety nets to meet the increased need poses a challenge for countries because of how fast the numbers are rising. With less income and access to buy food for their families, women face additional challenges. Losing income or school nutrition programs that children rely on increases the caregiving burden. The inequality in food systems that women faced before COVID-19 is now exacerbated. As the primary food providers for their families, women are responsible for as much up to 90% of food preparation in households and often handle grocery shopping, according to the report. During the global grain crisis of the mid-1970s, then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger allegedly declared, "Who controls the food controls the people." Americans were very hungry during the depression. Most of the statistics from that time though, point to decreased health caused by malnutrition, but starvation was not a problem, or maybe it wasn’t tracked. Statistics from that time probably left off blacks. Hospitals would probably not keep statistics on minorities. My guess is there was starvation among people who were not white. The food supply fell apart because of multiyear deflation. Deflation caused farmers to go out of business. This happened because the banks failed, and people had no money. People could not pay enough for food to cover the cost of growing food, much less the grocer’s overhead. Today there is an amazing amount of food insecurity in the US. Food insecurity is newspeak for going hungry. Food insecurity means that a family does not know whether they will have dinner or where it will come from. One in seven Americans has food insecurity at least several times a month. Cutting school lunches and meals for the elderly is a sick crime. It is so mean; I don’t even know what to say. The USDA defines food insecurity as, “The limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods; the limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways.” To measure this, we’ll be using Northwestern’s COVID-19 Impact Survey. Two surveys have been released thus far, the first conducted between April 20th and 26th, the second between May 4th and 10th. Households were recorded as food insecure if they responded with “often true” or “somewhat true” to the following questions. 1. We worried our food would run out before we got money to buy more. 2. The food that we bought just didn't last, and we didn't have money to get more. We’ll begin with the April report. At this point, food insecurity had doubled since early 2020, reaching a height unseen in the past two decades. The increase was greatest in households with kids, reaching as high as 40% for mothers with children under the age of 12. This was mostly (though not exclusively) concentrated among lower-income households, and noticeably higher amongst black and Hispanic households. What changed by May? Although total food insecurity remained statistically unchanged from April, the composition of the food-insecure population did change. Even middle-class families, who are working, can have issues with food insecurity at this point. We still have to feed 300 million people in this country. The overall demand for food has not changed. Where we get our food from, has. Demand by consumers has not changed, just where we get the food from. The reason that farmers are plowing into the fields is simple. Unemployment is paying better. The reason that farmers are dumping their product is because it is a loss for which our government compensates them for which is more than what they would have gotten for their product. All nations should be stockpiling food. Extrapolating local conditions to the country at large are problematic. Assuming the demand for milk,and produce is the same, what has changed is the logistics of the supply chain. Yes, there are hungry people where farmers are plowing food back into the ground, but there is a HUGE disconnect beyond the mere distance. You have demand on one end & producers on the other, but what has changed are the middle-men. The processors, packers, shippers, & distributors have all been affected. Look no further than recent stories about meat packing companies closing due to virus among their workers. Supply Chain Logistics is what politicians don't understand. They go to the store and stuff is there. Simple. Except when it isn't. Take testing; people are touting how much testing capacity (food supply) we have available. We also have a need for Live testing (people are hungry). What is missing is the ability to connect them (logistics), i.e., the network of people who take samples, pack & ship them to labs, and then finally do the tests themselves. Other missing VITAL ingredients are the chemicals needed to maintain the samples in-transit and those needed to process them.If any piece of the process is missing/broken, the entire process breaks down. The food supply chain needs downgrade, not upgrade. Needs deregulation, decentralization, de-amalgamation, and a few other de-s to go back to food locally produced, locally processed, and locally sold without much supply chain to control it. Of course, depending on the product, locally means the same county, same state, or the same country. That will be real food security. Initial United Nations forecasts show that in a worst-case scenario, about a tenth of the world’s population won’t have enough to eat this year. The impact will go beyond just hunger as millions more are also likely to experience other forms of food insecurity, including not being able to afford healthy diets, which can lead to malnutrition and obesity. The effects will be long-lasting. Even in its best-case projections, the UN predicts that hunger will be greater over the next decade than forecast before the pandemic. By 2030, the number of undernourished people could reach as high as 909 million, compared with a pre-COVID scenario of about 841 million. The current crisis is one of the “rarest of times” with both physical and economic limitations to access food, said Arif Husain, chief economist with the UN’s World Food Programme. As many as 132 million more people than previously projected could go hungry in 2020, and this year’s gain may be more than triple any increase this century. The pandemic is upending food supply chains, crippling economies, and eroding consumer purchasing power. Some projections show that by the end of the year, Covid-19 will cause more people to die each day from hunger than from virus infections. What makes the situation unmatched: The massive spike is happening at a time of enormous global food surpluses. And it’s happening in every part of the world, with new levels of food insecurity forecast for countries that used to have relative stability. In Queens, New York, the lines snaking around a food bank are eight hours long as people wait for a box of supplies that might last them a week, while farmers in California are plowing over lettuce and fruit is rotting on trees in Washington. In Uganda, bananas and tomatoes are piling up in open-air markets, and even nearly give-away prices aren’t low enough for out-of-work buyers. Supplies of rice and meat were left floating at ports earlier this year after logistical jams in the Philippines, China, and Nigeria. And in South America, Venezuela is teetering on the brink of famine. Imagine you lost your job, and your savings have dwindled, leaving you unable to put food on the table for your family, and your landlord is warning you to pay up or else. Imagine there's no government assistance, no unemployment benefits, no stimulus checks, and no food banks. What would you do? Beg on the streets? Knock on your neighbors' doors to ask for their leftovers? This is exactly what many, many people are going through right now in developing countries. The military strategy by every communist government is mass starvation; Russia did it, China did it. Each country killed hundreds of millions through planned starvation. This is how the Deagle 2025 depopulation plan begins. The only defense is. 1) grow your own food. 2) trade outside the central bank and government taxation with gold, silver, seeds, and ammo. 3) 2A to defend your land and food. if you have the cash, consider buying at least three months of storable food. Especially if you live in a big city. The week's orgies of violence will occur in every big city. You may see trucking slow down in those cities. If you didn't see this coming, you're not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Smart people already sold their potentially vulnerable assets, relocated in remote regions, and stocked on food and other manufactured items, which will gradually become rarer and more expensive. People should seriously consider growing their own food. Currently, salmonella contaminated onions are a huge national recall. Recently it was tomatoes. And pork and chicken meats and chicken eggs are constantly reported in recalls for salmonella contamination. How does salmonella get on vegetables and in meats and eggs? Well, 3rd world countries who grow much of our cheap produce, pork, poultry, and eggs sold at Kroger and Walmart often irrigate with contaminated water, sewage that is not properly treated before draining into the water supply. Contaminated water supplies can also put salmonella on your tomatoes. Runoff from livestock, wastewater lagoons, industrial farming sites all leach into streams, groundwater, and other bodies of water farmers draw on for irrigation. Just one more reason to grow our own food or at least buy local from farmers' markets. As the economy falters, more and more cheap imports will hit your grocery. Stock up on beans and lentils. They last a long time, are cheap and very nutritious. And if you have enough money, why don't you buy rural property and keep your real physical gold there? The time is coming when you are going to wish you had a farm like the old English manor houses where they hired farmers to work the land. 