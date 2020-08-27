Thursday, August 27, 2020
👉Apple Market Capitalization is now Bigger than The GDP of Italy !!
👉Apple Market Capitalization is now Bigger than The GDP of Italy !!
Apple Market Capitalization is now Bigger than The GDP of Italy !! Apple, now the most valuable company in the world, has seen its shares more than double from March lows. Technology giant made history on wednesday after it touched a stock market value of $2 trillion, making it the first US company ever to achieve the feat. Shares of Apple, which touched a market capitalization of one trillion two years ago, briefly rose to a high of $468.65 yesterday, taking its market cap to $2.004 trillion. This makes the Cupertino-based company the eighth-largest nation is equated in terms of GDP, higher than the likes of Italy ; Brazil ; Canada ; Russia ; South Korea ; Spain ; and many more. While the world’s biggest oil company Saudi Aramco was the first to touch a market cap of $2 trillion in December last year, the global economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and a subsequent plunge in oil prices eroded its valuation. Apple therefore, is the richest company in the world in terms of stock market value, followed by Amazon and Microsoft and Google. The company’s exponential rise comes at a time when US technology stocks have witnessed a sharp rally. Apple’s stock has surged sharply by almost 57 percent this year, enabling it to overshadow Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable listed company. The fresh rally in Apple stocks despite the economic slowdown is a sign of growing investor confidence in Apple. The company seems to be diversifying further and focusing more on services for users like video, music, and games. It may be noted that Apple now accounts for close to 7 percent of the total stock market value of the S&P 500, and its market capitalization is also equal to the combined values of S&P 500’s 200 smallest companies. Though analysts lauded Apple for its rising value, they are of the view that reaching the next trillion will be a major challenge for the company. According to market watchers, the recent rally in Apple’s shares has left overvalued and could lead to a period of stagnation. But whether its value will rise further will also depend heavily on what innovations the iPhone maker plans to offer to the world in the future. Apple stock is now trading at an all-time high valuation. Enterprise value to Sales (EV/Sales) ratio is 7. That means that Apple's current price is equivalent to 7 years of Sales. Investing at these high valuations is speculation and not investing. The Apple Mania is Running Wild. Apple is RIDICULOUSLY, SCREAMINGLY, expensive right now, and I don't have to statistically back that up. It's staring you in the face. Apple is a $40 stock. Take its cash balance of about $200B, divided by the number of shares outstanding around 5 billion. Everything else is hype. This market makes no sense. 2020 has been the worst year in America in my lifetime, yet the markets continue the upward path that started at the end of the second year of Obama's first term and has no end in sight. Runs like this did happen if you recall the internet stock boom in 2000. People are buying up stocks with no other reason than they were going up. Then there was a drastic crash after the valuation of these companies came out. Better to pop the bubble and take the pain now while the consequences will be at least sort of manageable. But if it gets any bigger, the results will be even more disastrous, as will the attempts by the government to prop it back up. I know a crash is coming, and I just want to get it over with. The longer and harder the Fed fights to keep this bubble afloat, the worse the eventual collapse will be. Frankly, I'm amazed at how self-sustaining this bubble has been thus far. APPLE is now worth as much as ITALY's GDP. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to smash that like button. And as You know friends, I rely on your donations to keep this channel functional, as you know, it takes a crazy amount of research and time to bring you this content on a daily basis, so I hope you consider helping with whatever donation you can afford. Thank You. As the market capitalization of Apple Inc rose past the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday, and the company’s value soared to more than the GDP of a host of countries, including Italy, Brazil, Canada, and Russia. Apple, The company led by TIM COOK for nine years now, reached a market valuation of 2 trillion dollars in intraday trading Wednesday.The first US company to hit that mark, after doubling in less than five months. It took Apple 42 YEARS to reach the one trillion dollar market capitalization, but only five months to double. The Cupertino, California-based company's shares briefly rose as high as $468.65 on Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of $2.004 trillion, and surpassed the GDP of countries such as South Korea, Spain, Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, and Norway, among many others. How crazy is the world which is blindly chasing such overhyped, less value for money apple products? The Apple stock has exceeded 2 trillion dollars in capitalization: a real record for the American giant. A peak expected by investors, given that for days there was a lot of attention on the group led by Tim Cook. As indicated by the MF-Dow Jones agency, Apple has shown strong momentum this year: the stock has averaged a daily gain of 3.5% since the beginning of June, according to data provided by FactSet, and its activities have been surprisingly resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. At that level, stocks are trading over 32 times the earnings, or 31 times, excluding the $ 81 billion net cash on the company's balance sheet. All thanks to a sharply rising balance sheet, given that the latest figures released indicate a 10% increase in revenues on an annual basis in the quarter ended last June 27, with the stock showing growth of more than 20% since the publication of those results on July 30th. The stock market value of Tim's group now represents a global reference benchmark also because Cupertino actually represents a real independent nation in terms of market valuation. With the milestone reached today, in fact, Apple has a market cap that is higher than the GDP of Spain (1,940 billion dollars estimated by the International Monetary Fund in 2019) and that of Canada (1,899 billion). In this sense, it can be said that the "Apple State" is in 15th place overall on the world scale, behind South Korea (2.319 billion dollars). On Wall Street, Cook does not seem to have any problems whatsoever, but it is on the operational and industrial front that a front that should not be underestimated has opened for days. Video game developer Epic Games sued Apple and Google after the two companies decided to remove the Fortnite game, one of the most downloaded globally, from their app stores, explaining that the developer had tried to circumvent theirs payment systems. Specifically, Epic, requested a restraining order against Apple to prevent the removal of the video game. Apple says that it is responsible for 2.4 million US jobs, and estimates it will contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023. The vast majority of those jobs are at one of the 9,000 US suppliers that make everything from testing equipment to specialized parts for Apple's products. There is little doubt that we are in the mania stage of the bull market. In this phase, value is grossly underperforming growth. To keep up, we are accepting of the risks embedded in inexpensive stocks such as Apple. We do this however, with full knowledge of the risks and employ tactical risk management strategies. Apple has the major following issues with saturation as well. 23 Million US job losses and worldwide a lot more ,an estimate of 190 Million. The market capitalization of 2 Trillion is indeed too big. Price to earnings ratio of 25, but with a drop in earning, it may be much higher around 40 plus. 15 to 30 Billion in unpaid EU fines, back taxes, and interest. Average Selling Price is to sink, reducing margins future. Has drained its cash buying back shares but added Debt of 136 Billion. Lack of institutional buyers better values in the rest of the market. Taxes roll back next year. No more Ireland accounting gimmicks, allowed in EU. A global pandemic and record levels of unemployment might impact iPhone sales. Apple is one company that if it were to disappear, nothing would be missed. I still don't know why people even use Apple products. Central Banksters have been proping traders for well over ten years now. Apple is a chosen company. So the central banksters print and bid. It's difficult to fail when a corporation is bid by a bottomless pit of cash. I've come to realize it doesn't matter anymore. Twenty-six trillion in debt and climbing- means nothing. Zero interest and nowhere to go- Means nothing. Pandemic with staggering unemployment means nothing. 50, 100, 500, 1000 times earnings means nothing. Riots in the streets, civil unrest, California on fire. Category 4 hurracane on the way- means nothing. I've come to realize that the market isn't based on valuations anymore, and until the next great depression, I don't think it will. It seems like anyone with money will put it in the market and just keep inflating it up. I don't see an end in sight. Its become an easy way to make money, and nobody cares about value anymore. As long as the Fed is controlling the market, nothing surprises me anymore. When this heroin-induced high is over,watch out. The alternative is we face reality. Interest rates will need to go up to combat inflation. That means housing will take a hit, and stock valuations will come down. Taxes will need to go up to pay for all this printing. Fun times. Apple has reduced its' shares outstanding by over 20 percent since the end of 2017. It had 5.4 billion shares outstanding back then and now has 4.3 billion shares, and despite this massive reduction in share count, it has still only managed to keep earnings at the flatline for the last three years. In essence, Earnings Per Share have declined by about 17 percent a year since 2017, but the market has rewarded this dismal performance of declining earnings and flat revenue growth by making it the most expensive company in the world. Apple has about $28 billion in cash on the balance sheet.The rest is short term investments, accounts receivable and plant value. Flat numbers can be deceiving. Apple is nothing more than a bloated momo stock with severe levels of debt and a shrinking cash hoard, but a wildly inflated price. If you want to buy a company that is clearly in decline, then overpay for apple.I'm sure the end result will be exactly what you deserve. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert Einstein
UNKNOWN
No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
No comments:
Post a Comment