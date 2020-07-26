Sunday, July 26, 2020
👉Neofeudalism , Global Neo-Serfdom, Debt Deflation, and Debt Peonage Explained
Neofeudalism , Global Neo-Serfdom, Debt Deflation, and Debt Peonage Fiat Money is not just Theft -- Fiat Money is SLAVERY. Throughout history, many commodities have been used as currency. Cows, beads, and seashells have all been used in trade. Paper currency is simply more convenient when buying a pack of gum at Walgreens, but it isn’t money. The US government has designated the dollar as currency, while at the same time arbitrarily attributing some type of value to that dollar. Your dollar could be worth X today and Y next month. The US dollar has lost 90 percent of its value since 1950. But it’s still the same dollar. Giving the federal reserve the power to print US currency was the beginning of the end. It happened long before most of us were born on December 23, 1913. The Federal Reserve, like most global central banks, continues to print fiat currency at unprecedented speed. As these dollars flood the economy, the value declines. Fiat money has been around for hundreds of years, and many of them have vanished due to hyperinflation. Paper currency has led to the collapse of almost every economy that has tried to institute a fiat currency to trade for goods and services. It’s not looking very well for the once-mighty dollar, either. Throughout history, attempts at using fiat currency, even today, have failed. When the government prints fiat money that isn’t backed by any value, disaster inevitably ensues. Still, the long history of failed fiat currency is being ignored by today’s money printers. Ultimately the most harmful effect of using debt of undefined value as money (i.e., fiat currencies) is the de facto legalization of a caste system based on voluntary slavery. The bankers have a charter, or the legal *right*, to create money out of nothing. You, you don't. Therefore you and the bankers do not have the same standing before the law. The law of the land says that you will go to jail if you do the same thing (creating money out of thin air) that the banker does in full legality. You and the banker are not equal before the law. ALL the countries of the world; religious or secular, Jewish or Arab, democracy or dictatorship; all of them place the bankers ABOVE you. And all of you accept that only whining about fiat money going down in exchange value over time (price inflation which is not the same as monetary inflation). Actually, price inflation itself is mainly due to the greed and stupidity of the bankers who could keep fiat money's exchange value fairly stable, only if they wanted to. Witness the crash of silver and gold prices which the bankers of the world; Russian, American, Chinese, Jewish, Indian, Arab, all of them collaborated to engineer through the suppression and stagnation of precious metals' prices to levels around the metals' production costs, or what it costs to dig gold and silver out of the ground. The bankers of the world could also collaborate to keep nominal prices steady (as they do in the case of the suppression of precious metals prices). After all, the ability to create fiat money and force its usage is a far greater source of power and wealth than that which is afforded simply by stealing it through inflation. The bankers' greed and stupidity blind them to this fact. They want it all, and they want it now. In conclusion, The bankers can create money out of nothing and buy your goods and services with this worthless fiat money, effectively for free. You, you can't. You, you have to lead miserable existences for the most of you and WORK in order to obtain that effectively nonexistent, worthless credit money (whose purchasing/exchange value is not even DEFINED thus rendering all contracts based on them null and void!) that the banker effortlessly creates out of thin air with a few strokes of the computer keyboard, and which he doesn't even bother to print on paper anymore, electing to keep it in its pure quantum uncertain form instead, as electrons whizzing about inside computer chips which will become mute and turn silent refusing to tell you how many fiat dollars or euros there are in which account, in the absence of electricity. No electricity, no fiat, nor crypto money. You accept, condone, and support your own slavery. You live and die and kill for fake money in full contempt of, and in opposition to the truth (reality), honor, and justice. The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of democracy, a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not dream of escape. A system of slavery where, through consumption and entertainment, slaves would love their servitude. Everywhere you look, the nation-state seems to be stumbling badly. In developing countries, internal order has broken down, as governments have lost touch with political realities on the ground. Even in the supposedly well-governed developed world, the nation-state seems to be showing its age, as evidenced by a string of financial crises stretching from Wall Street to the eurozone, as well as by the calamity of the United States’ adventurism in Iraq. Simultaneously, humanity is facing increasing global challenges for which the concept of the nation-state is ill-equipped to provide solutions even via existing multinational institutions. These challenges are as broad as religious confrontation, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, global warming, international immigration, pandemics, and economic inequality in the West caused by an increasingly global labor market. Cue the ongoing international populist explosion – driven by the economic slowdown and certainly fuelled by a sensationalist press – in which voters are rejecting traditional political leaders in favor of outsiders who delight in disrespecting and discrediting established institutions of the nation-state. A self-feeding frenzy between the new political elites, the media, and the people has been initiated and is starting to devour the structure of the very nation-state to which a free press was so essential in the past. Contrary to the fevered imaginings of European federalists, however, the nation-state cannot simply be wished away like an annoying anachronism of a bygone age. Rather, the dirty little secret at the heart of our new era is that all the rising powers – be they China, India, South Africa, Indonesia or Brazil – are more sovereigntist, more nationalistic and more wedded to jealously preserving their national prerogatives than is even the United States, long the bane of post-national dreamers. Instead, it is the supposedly modern, post-nationalist European experiment that seems to be in terminal decline. Both intellectual defenders of the nation-state and its critics seem to be largely wrong at present. As of now, we live in a bewildering world, where the nation-state is both not working very well and isn’t about to be replaced. The end product of today’s Western capitalism is a neo-rentier economy—precisely what industrial capitalism and classical economists set out to replace during the Progressive Era from the late 19th to early 20th century. A financial class has usurped the role that landlords used to play—a class living off special privilege. Most economic rent is now paid out as interest. This rake-off interrupts the circular flow between production and consumption, causing economic shrinkage—a dynamic that is the opposite of industrial capitalism’s original impulse. The “miracle of compound interest,” reinforced now by fiat credit creation, is cannibalizing industrial capital as well as the returns to labor. The political thrust of industrial capitalism was toward democratic parliamentary reform to break the stranglehold of landlords on national tax systems. But today’s finance capital is inherently oligarchic. It seeks to capture the government—first and foremost, the treasury, central bank, and courts—to enrich (indeed, to bail out) and untax the banking and financial sector and its major clients: real estate and monopolies. This is why financial “technocrats” (proxies and factotums for high finance) were imposed in Greece, and why Germany opposed a public referendum on the European Central Bank’s austerity program. There are two paths this new economy might take. One, more widely covered, is Darwinian. People at all ends of the socio-economic spectrum become Uberised, as both blue- and white-collar jobs are handed out piecemeal to the lowest bidder. Already, eastern European designers and Indian radiologists are undercutting their full-time peers in more developed countries this way. The labor markets start to resemble a feudal marketplace in which the lord shows up each day and says, I'll take you, and you, and you. The labor share of the pie, which has been shrinking across the developed world for the past four decades, continues to decrease. Stagnant growth and polarised politics continue. But there is another possibility. Platform technologies used by companies such as Uber could, with a few crucial tweaks, enable a return to a more benign, pre-industrial form of capitalism. The influence of corporate money on Congress is exacerbated by how out of touch congressmen are with the daily struggles of most Americans. The median net worth of congressmen is $913,000 as compared to $100,000 for the rest of the population. Aside from being immediately wealthy, Congressmen also weathered the tribulations of the financial crisis much better than the average American. An analysis of congressional finances by The Washington Post in October 2012 revealed that the wealthiest one-third of Congress was largely shielded from the effects of the Great Recession. While the median household net worth of the average American dropped by 39 percent between 2007 and 2010, the median wealth of congressmen rose 5 percent. It rose 14 percent for the wealthiest one-third. At a time when most people in the country are suffering, congressmen are profiting. This alone should demonstrate how out of touch our elected leaders have become. Members of Congress, entrusted to represent the best interests of the average American, instead play out a stilted, ineffective soap opera on our TV screens, complete with phony discussions of fiscal cliffs and debt ceilings which take the place of real proposals for meaningful change in the country. There is no voice for the working Americans in the halls of Congress, the American who was promised a life beyond taxes, debt, and unemployment. There is no voice for the working Americans in the halls of Congress, the American who was promised a life beyond taxes, debt, and unemployment. There is no voice for the peace-loving American, the American who understands that America's military might is meant for defense of the homeland, not looking for trouble in faraway lands. There is no voice for the American who expects his representatives to abide by the Constitution, who laments the way Congress, the President, and the Supreme Court work together to take away our rights piece by piece.
