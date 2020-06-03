👉America Is Literally Falling Apart !! - For a very long time, many of us have been loudly warning the American people that this was coming. The mainstream media and many of our national leaders h...
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
👉America Is Literally Falling Apart !!
For a very long time, many of us have been loudly warning the American people that this was coming. The mainstream media and many of our national leaders have been fanning the flames of hatred, anger, frustration and division on a daily basis for many years, and it was just a matter of time before we witnessed an eruption of violence of this magnitude. Over the last week, we have seen protests in at least 145 different U.S. cities, and reports of rioting, looting and violence are coming in so fast that it is literally impossible to keep up with them all. So far, at least 40 U.S. cities have imposed curfews, the National Guard has been activated in at least 15 states, and at least 4,100 people have been arrested. On Sunday night, the violence in Washington D.C. became so alarming that President Trump was actually rushed to a secret bunker under the White House… Agents reportedly rushed Trump to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) – which was used after the 9/11 terror attacks and is equipped with secret tunnels – on Sunday night. Trump was moved to the bunker before more than 50 Secret Service agents were injured during the sixth night of violence prompted by George Floyd’s Monday death, the New York Times reported. It is located in the ground below the East Wing of the White House, but its exact placement is kept secret. To me, it is absolutely crazy that the rioters are being allowed to injure one Secret Service officer after another. It just shows how much things have changed. When I worked in the D.C. area many years ago, there was a tremendous amount of respect for the White House, and everyone understood that anybody that tried to mess with the White House would be dealt with severely. In those days, anyone that attacked a Secret Service agent would have deeply, deeply regretted doing so. But now we are apparently allowing our Secret Service agents to be “kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids”… Through Saturday and early Sunday, more than 60 Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and special agents suffered multiple injuries from bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items hurled at them. “Secret Service personnel were also directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids,” the agency said. A total of 11 injured personnel were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. What in the world is happening to this country? In addition to these heinous acts, the “peaceful protesters” in D.C. decided that it would be a really good idea to deface the Lincoln Memorial and the National World War II Memorial… The iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. and the National World War II Memorial are among the landmarks in the nation’s capital that were vandalized amid weekend protests and defaced with graffiti. ‘In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,’ the National Park Service for the National Mall said in a tweet on Sunday along with photos of monuments covered in graffiti. This isn’t about George Floyd anymore. At this point, the protests have been taken over by radical leftists that are seeking to use this crisis as an opportunity to promote violence. And others are simply taking advantage of the cover provided by these protests to commit crimes that they wouldn’t normally be able to commit. For example, the looting that we have been witnessing in New York City has been unprecedented…
Posted by Politico Cafe
