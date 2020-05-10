10 Numbers That Show The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Economic Depression - 10 Numbers That Show The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Economic Depression The last recession was really, really bad, but it was never like this. It is...
Monday, May 18, 2020
10 Numbers That Show The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Economic Depression
10 Numbers That Show The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Economic Depression The last recession was really, really bad, but it was never like this. It is time for us to face reality, and that means admitting that the U.S. economy has plunged into a depression. This is already the worst economic downturn that America has experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and we are right in the middle of the largest spike in unemployment in all of U.S. history by a very wide margin. Of course it was fear of COVID-19 that burst our economic bubble, and fear of this virus is going to be with us for a very long time to come. So we need to brace ourselves for an extended economic crisis, and at this point even Time Magazine is openly referring to this new downturn as an “economic depression”. Needless to say, there will be a tremendous amount of debate about how deep it will eventually become, but everyone should be able to agree that our nation hasn’t seen anything like this since before World War II.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- May (35)
- April (49)
- March (87)
- February (139)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! - 👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! The national debt is already at an absurdly incomprehensibl...
-
👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! - 👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! The national debt is already at an absurdly incomprehensibl...
-
👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! - 👉National Debt Can Never Be Paid -- Global Monetary Reset to Digital Weimar Currency Coming !! The national debt is already at an absurdly incomprehensibl...
No comments:
Post a Comment