Thursday, April 30, 2020
👉Fast March Towards Digital Totalitarianism & Cashless Society !!
Money is merely a tool of herd management. The elite want one electronic currency. They are just squabbling on how to go about it. The dollar is already toast at this point. In previous videos, we reported extensively on a push toward de-dollarization by countries like Russia and China and their desire to undermine the ability of the US to weaponize the dollar as a foreign policy tool. Europe was even starting to push to dethrone the dollar as the reserve currency. With the Federal Reserve running the dollar printing press at full speed and the US government expanding the national debt into the stratosphere, there are renewed calls for a currency to replace the dollar as the world reserve. The Federal Reserve Note is pretty much the weapon that the FED has used against the citizens of the United States of America and the world for the last 100 years. It has a tried and true track record as a method of colonization. The Dollar is a weapon for the US, but a source of insecurity for other countries. The currency the world ultimately chooses for global trade must not be one that gives someone privilege while exposing others to insecurity. Because the Fed could turn on the liquidity tap at anytime. All members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have decided to ditch the US dollar in their bilateral trade. That's over 50% of the world population already. This could spiral even further out of control very quickly. If the world decides to dump the dollar, the U.S. will become Congo-level poor overnight. Russia and China have basically completed their own cross-border inter-bank payment systems to settle trades in local currencies. Soon the US will no longer be able to use illegal sanctions to blackmail other countries who use the dollar in trade but refuse to be a US vassal. The most important is a bombshell: a commitment to developing bilateral trade and cross-border payments using the ruble and the yuan, bypassing the U.S. dollar. In turn, America's working class will benefit as that will take away the US government's ability to borrow money & print money with reckless disregard to its responsibilities to the well being of the people at large. The days where the dollar is the reserve currency are numbered. We should be very concerned about this. But we are not. It seems we have sanctioned every country on Earth. Russia, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea. The abuse of being the world's reserve currency will come back to haunt us and will be very painful. It seems like those guys on Wall Street could figure this out and tell their puppets in the government to lighten up. The problem isn’t that the US needs a hawkish footing to generate military and industrial spending to keep the plates spinning. The problem is that China also does. America has no true allies anymore. We have bullied the globe for decades to keep our dollar status. It will be interesting to see this play out. The dollar died the day QE1 started. There is no way to stop QE until the dollar hyperinflates. When the US loses reserve currency status, Americans will be shocked by how little their economy actually produces. That is currently happening with the virus. Why do US nurses need to reuse disposable masks and wear trash bags as PPE? Oh, and the military will collapse. No possible way to pay for that imperial mafia without the entire world pitching in. The rest of the world has been propping up America for decades. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Cashless was always part of the plan when this virus was released. If the fractional banking system is broken and the jig is up, put in a new plan. This one will allow for control of every transaction. This is exactly why I believe the end game of this pandemic is to take down our US economy, and our US government finances in order to bring in their long desired, one world currency, owned and controlled by the IMF and the BIS. Out with the US dollar and it's US dominance, and in with their new, one world currency, owned and controlled by the international banking cartel. And all nations will buy into it. And they don't care how many people they have to kill with their disease, all that is important to them is their agenda. World domination by way of the money system. A one-world currency, a one-world banking system, a one-world economy. And eventually, a one-world government with the UN as the central world government. All part of their long desired, new world order. So after this is all over with, and we have a one-world currency, then we will know the truth as to who spread this disease and for what purpose. And I believe before this is all over, the federal reserve will let the markets completely collapse, and this will be the final icing on this coronavirus cake. They will blow out the candles, and their wish for their one world currency will be granted. China and Russia will need to get in line behind the FED if they want to destroy the Dollar. That's been the plan all along. Destroy our economy and debase our currency while transforming us into a socialist-communist country from within via open borders cheap laborers. Wages depreciate while the cost of living expenses increases until the American middle class is strangled to death. They are waging war against cash because cash is the ultimate and last frontier of personal freedom. Imagine how easy creating hyperinflation will be with electronic currency. It is so hard to inflate your way out of a massive deficit with the US Dollar as a world reserve currency in the middle of a mini-depression! The miserable bastards will run out of paper. But outlaw cash, and it can be done with the press of a button. If the war on cash is lost, we are nothing but digital slaves that can be wiped remotely with few clicks on the computer. Rebelling against the chip implant! You can get purged in 5 seconds in cashless. War on cash is plain old tyranny raising its ugly head. If they eliminate cash, then they got us as slaves forever. Your chip can be programmed to only allow you to buy one pack of cigarettes a month, or if you're overweight your food choices will be limited to what the government knows is good for you. And if you speak out about this travesty, they will just turn your chip off permanently. Starvation, stripping guns, and forcing Global Digital Totalitarianism is the #1 objective/agenda. Biometric implants come with cashless societies, and Universal Basic Income will be the free cheese on the government digital slave collar/rat trap. The desire to go cashless is about the desire for total control. Sure enough, government agents and tech vendors are now claiming that cash is “dangerous” because it could contain traces of the coronavirus." Cash is the equivalent of George Carlin's raw sewage swims in the Hudson as a kid : We swam in raw sewage! Cause we swam in raw sewage; It strengthened our immune systems! The polio never had a prayer; we were tempered in raw sewage, said Carlin. This ban cash movement is the biggest/scariest issue of our times. The war on Cash started ten years; it's now just pushed into overdrive. There are so many problems with this. Universal Tracking of everyone and everything, to keep you safe. Your Privacy Rights and Privileges will be removed, to keep you safe. Privacy Rights and Priveledges will be increased for Banking Families to keep them safe. Central Banks are still in the hands of Banking Families. With a digital currency, every dollar will have a code attached to it. Every transaction will be tracked with a complete history as to what your buying habits are. Did you buy ammo, a gun, did you contribute to an anti-establishment political candidate, etc., etc. Via your history, a "social credit score" will be established. Also, negative interest rates are an almost certainty. Fees and or taxes for every transaction will be the norm and will automatically be deducted from your digital account. In short, economic freedom will be a thing of the past. If too much money flows at gold or silver, don’t be surprised at new transfer taxes or paperwork for buying and selling. You know it's bogus the way they rant about how filthy cash is, but god forbid anyone even think about stopping the junk snail mail. Covid-19 can live on Plastic for up to 3 DAYS. So one person at Chick-fil-a coughs in their car and then runs their credit card through the reader. The next Hundred+ people behind them then run it through the exact same reader. Likely Much, Much worse than Cash. The carrier argument against paper cash falls flat because plastic cards are way worse. Central banks and the IMF are all working on new digital currencies today. New in what way, chips that go in your right hand or forehead! Cash is the last frontier, the line between personal freedom and digitally shared information/movement control. Today already the government knows if you buy something without cash, they know where you were at that time, what you bought, etc. It is all in the central database, forever. Of course, the cashless society is a society in slavery. As a practical point, what happens if an EMP wipes out the internet. As an analogy, the internet was gone for a period of time after a hurricane struck Puerto Rico. Only cash or barter was taken for transactions until the towers were restored. Those in power have only one desire, and that is complete control over you. The really sad thing is most people seem to be very willing to give it up to these people on a platter. The ONLY winners of a Cash Free Society will be the Banks and the Government. I cannot understand how the majority of Americans could be so stupid not to want and use Cash for at least some transactions. Imagine a Future without cash money. The power goes off and or you're in a remote area and NO access to the internet. Without Cash dollars, you can't purchase anything. If off for a long time - You're stuffed. Banks can and do charge what they like. Currently charging Businesses often well over 1.3 % for every transaction. Charging customers 3% to access cash from Credit Card + 20% interest! This while paying SFA or around .25% Interest if lucky! Imagine their Glee and the charges in a Cash free World. Freedom will be Lost. We all saw the depravity and greed of the Banks. They're back to doing what they want. Remember, ALL Banks are Bastards. As for the Government; A cashless society would be a Wet Dream coming true. If you play up or become a nuisance, they could deny you access. Accounts could be frozen without reason having to be given. They would have an unlimited overview of your affairs. If this push for cashless is NOT fought strongly, we will be finished as a Free Society. Once you get rid of cash, you threaten civilization itself. People won't put up with the government/ bank eating at their savings when there is no physical cash. People will go to barter, and that will stop society from functioning properly. They cannot stop barter and barter can't be measured or controlled in a cashless society. With endless propaganda spewing out from Mainstream Media ,telling us that banknotes can carry this virus (let alone traces of cocaine, etc.). I can't see any way of preventing the move to a blockchain digital currency run by the government. It will not be Bitcoin. It'll be one that is fully owned and controlled by the State and will contain full audit features, including an "off switch" for anybody who dissents or misbehaves, etc. I see no way to prevent this, and a large majority of people will welcome it. Central Bank Digital Currencies + Decentralized Biometric ID, Equals Digital Totalitarianism. Enjoy your eSlavery for imaginary fake money. Ether Money. True American patriots should start to use only physical money. It cost money to print money. At this rate, it will soon cost more to print then the face values. Bankrupt the bastards! This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
Posted by Politico Cafe
