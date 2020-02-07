Why is China suddenly cutting US tariffs in half? - China has now announced the halving of US tariffs. Is this the first detail of the "phase one" US-China trade deal? Or does it stem from China's growing is...
Friday, February 7, 2020
Why is China suddenly cutting US tariffs in half?
China has now announced the halving of US tariffs. Is this the first detail of the "phase one" US-China trade deal? Or does it stem from China's growing isolation amid coronavirus fears? Investigative journalist Ben Swann joins In Question to discuss with RT America’s Manila Chan.
