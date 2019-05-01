Watch: Global unrest comes to America




Demonstrators with New York City's "FTP coalition" converged at Grand Central Station on Friday night to engage in mass civil disobedience. They hopped turnstiles by the hundreds, chained open emergency doors and destroyed ticket readers. They were protesting fare-evasion enforcement and the growing police presence on the city's metro system. RT America's Michele Greenstein reports for the News with Rick Sanchez.




















