👉Rent Crisis in America getting worse because of The Luxury Rental Bubble

Thursday, February 6, 2020
Rent is too damn high. Rent prices are rising, and more Americans are struggling to pay their rent. More and more Americans are renting than ever before, and a combination of rising rents and stagnant wages is making it harder for many to keep a roof over their heads. It's a vicious circle. Higher rents are squeezing people on low incomes, and they're also hit by a drop-off in public housing stocks. Middle to high-income earners who can't afford to buy houses are competing with the low-income earners and migrants for the rental stock that's available, and that drives up prices. Welcome to America, where 85 percent of the population lives paycheck to paycheck. Rent and housing prices are out of control. All the big cities, but even cheaper, more rural states have seen massive increases in rents in the past 5-10 years that do not keep pace with the stagnating wages. From fast-food workers to shuttle bus drivers, many Americans aren't able to afford to house or pay the bills on current wages. In today's America, the middle class is dead. You are either rich or poor. The American dream was that you could work 40 hours a week with a livable wage and be able to pay your bills, but prices keep going up while wages stagnate for most. How messed up is it that most Americans don't even have $400 for an emergency. And as Millennials can't afford to buy houses because of Student loans; They are forced into the rental market when previous generations would have been in the starter-home market. So the rental market gets bid up while single-family starter homes go down the tubes. The ONLY thing that can fix this is a massive economic and social collapse. Far greater than the great depression. That is the only reset button. Make no mistake about it. History will recall babyboomers as the generation that destroyed western civilization. And anybody paying attention knows that western civilization is in decline, and on it's way out. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. When 2010 New York State gubernatorial candidate Jimmy McMillan branded his campaign with “The Rent is Too Damn High,” the phrase became a viral sensation. In many cities around the country, the rent is, indeed, too high! There is no city in America that a family of four with two adults earning minimum wage can afford an apartment. Under the title The Rent’s Too High! economist Peter Schiff wrote in a recent blog : According to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, one in four renters are paying more than half their income on housing. This equates to 10.9 million renters. And millions of additional renters are categorized as cost-burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their income on rent. More and more of these over-burdened renters come from the ranks of middle-income earners. Nearly 56% of renters earning between $30,000 and $45,000 a year were cost-burdened as of 2018, up 5.4 percentage points from 2011. Among those in the $45,000 to $75,000 annual income earners, the share of overburdened increased 4.3 percentage points to 27%. Why are so many Americans struggle with rent when this is the greatest economy in history? Perhaps because it’s not the greatest economy in history. According to MarketWatch, the rise in rents has not kept pace with incomes. There is also a distortion in the rental market that is causing a shortage in lower-rent units. According to MarketWatch, there’s been a surge in demand for rental units among high-income Americans. As a result, construction activity has concentrated on the upper end of the market, with builders focusing on building amenity-rich apartment buildings in popular neighborhoods designed to appeal to this higher-income renter — and fetch a higher rent. Institutional investors have also bought up a larger share of the country’s rental housing stock, renovating many of these units in order to convert them into properties that can charge a higher rent.” In other words, there is a luxury rental bubble. And like other asset bubbles, the Fed helps make it possible. Construction activity is driven by low-interest loans made possible by the Fed’s manipulation of the interest rates. We saw the same phenomenon in the early 2000s. Cranes sprung up like trees across America as builders rushed to construct luxury towers. It was a boom — up until the point that it was a bust. The shift in the rental market toward high-income luxury buildings is just one more indication of the bubble economy. It’s not only putting the squeeze on the average Joe; it is also eventually going to pop. What is causing this rent unaffordability . I'd say it is a combination of lack of supply as the supply overall has not been keeping up with the population growth. With millions and millions of migrants legal and illegal. Landlords in the big cities prefer to list their properties on Airbnb rather than rent it on a monthly basis. Foreign speculators buy out whole floors through proxies. Economic immigrants back door their way into affordable housing. Elected officials turn a blind eye for reasons, and everybody hopes for the best. The free market is good, but this is outright just one-sided trade deals for goods and services. Time to think about who is really in charge of your productivity: YOU OR THEM. Rents keep going up also , because property taxes keep going up, municipal employees giving themselves fantastic salaries, pensions, and health benefits. The government keeps taking. But wages are stagnating. Something's got to give. Ownership is deliberately becoming out of reach for many, while rent is all that is left. And even if you buy a home, you never own it. You just rent from the state and county. All the upkeep and the improvements are for their benefit only to raise taxes. Stop paying the property taxes after you pay off your mortgage, and they'll show you who really owns the property. Rents never came back down after the housing crisis because of the Fed. Monetized the banks' debt and even paid them 25 basis points on their excess reserves. People who are not landowners keep voting in more taxes, and the list of why higher rents are needed goes on and on. Renters can be destructive if they get evicted for nonpayment of rent. This also adds to the cost of renting to people. You have to, by law, repaint the unit and have carpets cleaned every time the unit is vacated. Carpets often need to be replaced. Fixing up a unit after a careless renter can cost thousands, and the chances of recouping that are very low as the cost to go after them can outweigh the benefits, and even if you get a judgment, you may never see the money. Often the damage does not stop in the unit. It often spills to the outside also. This can include damage to garages, sheds, and oil stains that must be power washed to make the unit appealing to new prospective renters. Because of discrimination issues, it can be hard at times to keep individuals you may not want as renters out of your units. We will continue to see rents increase due to the lack of morals in the upcoming generations. With single-family homes, no sense of the Creator, liberal schools, a lack of discipline, and a public media system that creates strife, this all equates to horrid people overall and thus higher rents due to the people they bring. High rents are caused by the Fed pumping housing sale prices. The rich pay more, buy more housing, and charge a higher rent. QE pumps asset/stock prices, and the lower classes pay more rent. And the Federal Reserve is still convinced that there's no inflation. Over the last few decades, a great amount of wealth flowing into paper promises rather than tangible assets has masked true inflation, but it is everywhere. This means that while many economy watchers tout the line, any economic crisis will result in massive defaults, and deflation hidden forces may prove them very wrong. One place it is most obvious is apparent in the replacement cost of buildings and infrastructure destroyed or damaged by nature's fury. The FED never cares about average Joe. Thank the Fed and zero-interest, creating a massive bubble in home values. Not to mention the Fed bought up 1.2 trillion dollars in bad mortgages to keep home prices up. It's a way to get more tax revenue. The middle class feels richer with higher home values even as more and more of their money goes out the window in property taxes. Uncontrolled inflation of 3% to 25% per year in housing, healthcare, tuition, decent food - you know - stuff to survive. Just because the jiggered government stats reflect nothing important to 95% of individuals and families doesn't mean the FED isn't screwing everybody over. Very clever, those central bankers. They’ve figured out how to apply inflation to one economic sector at a time.So most people will hardly notice it ,until they choke on it, which is the obvious objective. Renters, indirectly, pay for the obama's QE insane house prices and exponentially increasing property taxes. Landlords pass on these expenses. Until the renters can no longer pay. We are at that point now. Many cities have renters paying 50% or more of take-home pay for the rent. There is no money left to save, buy a car, take a vacation, or have children, etc.. Renters don't see it. If they did, they would be screaming for: 1. Interest rates at 6%+. 2. Public unions disbanded. 3. QE unwind accelerated. 4. Bankers in jail. 5. Mark to market. Foreclosures completed within 60 days. 6. fire 90% of government workers. Getting rid of the public sector unions is necessary too, but it is not enough. We have to dump the non-productive public sector now so that the private sector can allocate the capital to produce actual wealth instead of merely transferring wealth from the private sector to the public sector. 7. eliminate most of the crazy building codes that make it unprofitable for developers to build anything but high-end luxury rental properties. You need to look no further than ridiculously low-interest rates over the past decade. Low-interest rates fueled an explosion in property values, which, of course, has had very little correlation with where wages have been. If you made a property purchase immediately after the crisis, your cost base is far lower than it is for anybody that purchased in the last 2-3 years. If you have a higher baseline cost basis, you need to charge more for rent to break even or create positive cash flow. Once we enter the upcoming recession/depression, those that were late to the party will be left holding the bag. They'll be stressed out as their equity evaporates before their eyes, their mortgages go underwater, and they can't find anyone to rent their properties for anything close to break even. Ironically in the cities with the highest rents, homelessness is exploding. In fact, this unaffordability also leads to a rapid increase in homelessness. Did not Thomas Jefferson warn us before? He said something like one day you're gonna be homeless if you let the bankers control money. That's it. At the end of the day, All roads lead back to the fiat money system: Broken countries. Broken trade. Broken bond markets. Broken manufacturing. Broken businesses. Broken housing markets. Broken people. Mal-investments. Wealth inequality. Big Government. Mass immigration. Wars. Even climate change. SELF-RELIANCE 101, "Every man should be his own government, and he should be a landowner." Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Posted by Politico Cafe
