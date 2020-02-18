Tuesday, February 18, 2020

QE won't cure the coronavirus or the economy










Coronavirus may be worse than anyone thought, but why aren’t the markets worried? - Gold mining stocks looking positive again. - Underlying weakness in the dollar being revealed in gold. - Obama and Trump are fighting over a booming economy that doesn’t exist. - 1/3rd of Americans run out of money between paychecks. - Over 25% of households spend half or more of their income on rent. - Delinquencies on auto-loans are higher now than they were at the worst part of the great recession. - Bernie Sanders has an advantage over Michael Bloomberg. - Art Laffer cheerleads Trump on Fox Business. - Trump nominates ass-kissing liar to the Fed.











