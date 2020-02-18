Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN - Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum...
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
QE won't cure the coronavirus or the economy
Coronavirus may be worse than anyone thought, but why aren’t the markets worried? - Gold mining stocks looking positive again. - Underlying weakness in the dollar being revealed in gold. - Obama and Trump are fighting over a booming economy that doesn’t exist. - 1/3rd of Americans run out of money between paychecks. - Over 25% of households spend half or more of their income on rent. - Delinquencies on auto-loans are higher now than they were at the worst part of the great recession. - Bernie Sanders has an advantage over Michael Bloomberg. - Art Laffer cheerleads Trump on Fox Business. - Trump nominates ass-kissing liar to the Fed.
