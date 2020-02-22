Paul Craig Roberts : Is Russia Doomed? -- Economic Collapse 2020 - Paul Craig Roberts : Is Russia Doomed? -- Economic Collapse 2020 The Kremlim’s spokesperson said that the Russian government trusts the opinion of General ...
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Paul Craig Roberts : Is Russia Doomed? -- Economic Collapse 2020
The Kremlim’s spokesperson said that the Russian government trusts the opinion of General Gerasimov. To be clear, based on analyzed evidence the Russian military sees Washington and its vassals preparing for war with Russia. The Russian government states that it trusts the opinion of the Russian military leadership. Yet, a contemporaneous poll published by the Levada Center, an independent Russian pollster, reports that 80% of Russians see Washington and its NATO vassals as “friends.” “Only 3% of Russian respondents said they see the West as Russia’s enemy, Levada said. Another 16% said they view the West as a rival. “Two-thirds of Levada’s respondents (67%) said Russia should treat the West as a “partner,” while 11% said Russia should treat the West as a “friend,” according to the Kommersant business daily’s breakdown of the data.”
Posted by Lisa Chapman
