Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Not a peep from US as Russia pushes Erdogan on Syria


Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the escalating violence in Syria as Turkey fights to defend rebel-held Idlib from the forces of the Assad government.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List