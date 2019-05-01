My video made it to the Senate hearing in The Philippines !







Before playing the video, Sotto called the report "somehow very interesting, if not revealing" as he called on those present to pay close attention to it. The video, which cited no official information or sources and was already debunked by experts, suggested Western countries "developed" the coronavirus as biowarfare against China in an effort to stop its rise as a global power. The theory has been debunked by experts. 'Craziest video.' After playing portions of the video, Sotto then asked Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr for his comments on the video. Sotto did not ask for the opinions of health officials such as Health Secretary Francisco Duque III or WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe who were at the hearing. Locsin said it was an example of the "craziest video" he has ever seen and proceeded to debunk its contents and said it was illogical for the coronavirus to be created as a biowarfare weapon. The DFA chief pointed out information presented in the video clashed with other supposed reports it showed, saying, "In this video, there are the suspects: China inflicting it on itself – 99% of infections are all Chinese so why would they do that?"




https://www.rappler.com/nation/250952-senate-hearing-sotto-shows-conspiracy-video-novel-coronavirus














