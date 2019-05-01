My video made it to the Senate hearing in The Philippines ! - Before playing the video, Sotto called the report "somehow very interesting, if not revealing" as he called on those present to pay close attention to it. ...
My video made it to the Senate hearing in The Philippines !
Before playing the video, Sotto called the report "somehow very interesting, if not revealing" as he called on those present to pay close attention to it. The video, which cited no official information or sources and was already debunked by experts, suggested Western countries "developed" the coronavirus as biowarfare against China in an effort to stop its rise as a global power. The theory has been debunked by experts. 'Craziest video.' After playing portions of the video, Sotto then asked Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr for his comments on the video. Sotto did not ask for the opinions of health officials such as Health Secretary Francisco Duque III or WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe who were at the hearing. Locsin said it was an example of the "craziest video" he has ever seen and proceeded to debunk its contents and said it was illogical for the coronavirus to be created as a biowarfare weapon. The DFA chief pointed out information presented in the video clashed with other supposed reports it showed, saying, "In this video, there are the suspects: China inflicting it on itself – 99% of infections are all Chinese so why would they do that?"
https://www.rappler.com/nation/250952-senate-hearing-sotto-shows-conspiracy-video-novel-coronavirus
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (16)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber: The Fed Started QE to Infinity in 2008 - #Dr.MarcFaber: #TheFed Started QE to Infinity in 2008 While the Federal Reserve still has yet to admit that it’s running another quantitative easing campai...
-
Jim Rogers Warns Of "Horrible Time" Ahead - The Fed has increased its balance sheet over 500% in the past decade; The Bank of Japan is printing money to buy bonds and stock ETFs; and The European Cen...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment