Michael Pento – Upcoming Economic Data Rancid Beyond Belief - Money manager Michael Pento predicts, “The economic data for the next few weeks, at a minimum, is going to be rancid beyond belief. I would be very cautiou...
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Michael Pento – Upcoming Economic Data Rancid Beyond Belief
Money manager Michael Pento predicts, “The economic data for the next few weeks, at a minimum, is going to be rancid beyond belief. I would be very cautious in thinking that the trading algorithms and the tape reading machines on Wall Street are going to ignore all of that, especially if this virus starts to spread to other nations in a more significant manner. Then it’s going to be game over.” Pento likes gold and silver and recommends some in every portfolio. Pento is overweight gold between the two metals. Pento also predicts a “global recession in 2020” if the China virus does not get fixed soon. Pento also predicts massive amounts of global money printing will increase to fight the China virus and a coming global recession.
