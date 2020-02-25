👉 Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K - 👉 Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K You’re probably fa...
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
👉 Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K
👉 Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K
Jim Rickards : 1984 Has Come to China -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K You’re probably familiar with George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four. It was written in 1948; the title comes from reversing the last two digits in 1948. The novel describes a world of three global empires, Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia, in a constant state of war. Orwell created an original vocabulary for his book, much of which is in common, if sardonic, usage today. Terms such as Thought Police, Big Brother, doublethink, Newspeak and memory hole all come from Nineteen Eight-Four. Orwell intended it as a warning about how certain countries might evolve in the aftermath of World War II and the beginning of the Cold War. He was certainly concerned about Stalinism, but his warnings applied to Western democracies also. When the calendar year 1984 came and went, many breathed a sigh of relief that Orwell’s prophesy had not come true. But that sigh of relief was premature. Orwell’s nightmare society is here today in the form of Communist China…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (119)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Stock Markets Crashing - Italy And South Korea Shutting Down , Gold Surging !! - Stock Markets Crashing - Italy And South Korea Shutting Down , Gold Surging !! Stock Markets Crashing World Wide. In the US we saw the third-largest single...
-
👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 - 👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 The other day, I came across an essay that aroused my interest because o...
-
Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN - Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum...
No comments:
Post a Comment