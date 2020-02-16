World Events Pointing to the Rapture and the Soon Return of Jesus - Current Events Linked To Biblical Prophecies Is Ezekiel 38 & 39 about to be fulfilled? Ezekiel 38:1-6 1 Now the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 2 “Son...
Sunday, February 16, 2020
How Unfunded Pensions Will Destroy Your Retirement (w/ Raoul Pal)
How can ordinary people behaving rationally create a generational threat? Raoul Pal, in his role as CEO and co-founder of Global Macro Investor, joins Real Vision to explain the interconnected problem of the everything bubble and the coming retirement crisis to answer the question, “why do we invest?” He explains in detail how the baby boomer generation, through the rational and reasonable behavior of seeking to live and retire comfortably, has fueled the creation of a massive financial bubble that touches nearly every corner of the economy as pensions take more and more risk. Pal breaks down the crucial demographic, economic, and political trends that have combined to create the problem and suggests potential solutions for Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Xers to get out door before the fire of the coming recession. Filmed on February 4, 2020 in Grand Cayman.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
