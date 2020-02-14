Friday, February 14, 2020

Household debt hits $14 trillion, we’re in a ‘monster bubble’





The new US household debt numbers show that Americans have borrowed higher and higher amounts of money every quarter for the past five consecutive years. Collective household debt has surpassed $14 trillion for the first time. RT America's Sayeh Tavangar reports before John Grace of founder and president of Investor’s Advantage Corp and author of "Making Finance Make Sense" joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in. He argues that "the debt level is enslaving Americans" and that "sooner or later, the music stops." RT producer Joe Ricci reports on Syria's recognition of the Armenian Genocide before Aram Hamparian of the Armenian National Committee shares his insights. What happens to the bodies of those infected with the deadly COVID-19, formerly known as novel coronavirus? RT America's Natasha Sweatte reports. RT's Eisa Ali reports from London on the BBC's struggle for relevance as they face declining viewership and numerous scandals before nationally syndicated journalist and podcast host Ruben Navarrette weighs in on the muddled state of US media.





















