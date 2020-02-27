Coronavirus Crisis in California at least 8400 people are being monitored - California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others...
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Did The Pope Catch The Coronavirus ?
Did The Pope Catch The Coronavirus ? Pope Francis skipped a planned Mass on Thursday due to illness. The Vatican did not elaborate, saying only that he had a “slight indisposition”. The pontiff was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass. This comes as cases of coronavirus surge in Northern Italy, with over 400 people testing positive for the virus.
Lisa Chapman
