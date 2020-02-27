Thursday, February 27, 2020

Did The Pope Catch The Coronavirus ?





Did The Pope Catch The Coronavirus ? Pope Francis skipped a planned Mass on Thursday due to illness. The Vatican did not elaborate, saying only that he had a “slight indisposition”. The pontiff was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass. This comes as cases of coronavirus surge in Northern Italy, with over 400 people testing positive for the virus.













