Sunday, February 23, 2020
Coronavirus Global Panic -- The Chinese Economy Is Melting Down
Our society has become very complicated; Our supply chain is very complicated. So when you shut down a few cities in China like they are currently doing, It will have a global effect, no question. And obviously, when you look at how our economies are intertwined, and how they are depending on each other, It becomes pretty scary pretty quickly. When you have a situation in which the banks are very fragile and they take so big risks, any type of black swan event such as for example this viral outbreak could be devastating to the banking sector both in China and in America. Our economies do not work in silos, they are all interdependent, so when something happens in one country it always affects everyone else, especially when it is a big country with a big economy such as China. Whether you live in China or anywhere in the world, your life will be affected by this virus, because all economies today work by supply chain, our world is extremely complicated, we are using economies of scale meaning that we have this global supply chain, where many many countries are involved in every product that you consume. Everything that you buy is being produced by 20 maybe 50 different countries in one way or the other. If the virus keeps on spreading we might see other cities shutting down as well. And the supply chain gets extremely disrupted, and all your goods and services might not be delivered as expected, and The economic activity goes down. Most American cities have only 3 days of the food supply. Coronavirus is a piece of good news for vaccine companies. This is part of the agenda 21 depopulations. Coronavirus outbreak perfect recipe for the upcoming depression. Wuhan this 11 million city that has been shut down is the hub for transport and industry in central China. The economic effects of this are going to be catastrophic for the global economy but especially for China.Especially the Chinese economy is still fragile and a coronavirus is an event that could tip the Chinese fragile economy over the edge. The lockdown measure adopted by various cities in mainland China will be devastating for the Chinese economy as millions stop going to work and stop producing and consuming. I would not dismiss an outside attack with a hand wave and 'meh'. Look for Motive, Means and Opportunity. Motive - China is the principal long-term threat to the U.S. The future of the dollar hangs in just 3 countries, of which China is one. This means the U.S. dare not confront China directly. So hurting its economy indirectly is a logical measure. Even an imperative (see trade war). Other Motives - The pharma industry is not driven by a love of mankind. It works underhand and illegally to protect its interests - the illegal testing of viruses, for example - and takes active steps to counter any criticism of vaccines. Opportunity - China is a pretty open country nowadays. Easy to get in and out. Means- U.S. has been studying the vectoring of viruses for more than 50 years. A quick search of patents reveals military connections. The U.S. operates a global network of BioChem labs - most of which are networked to the U.S. military. Look up, Fort Detrick. As worldwide health authorities try to contain the spread of the coronavirus in China, economists are trying to figure out what impact it could have on the U.S. economy. With the industrial and tech hub of Wuhan cut off from travel links amid the critical Lunar New Year travel period, China is preparing for significant economic losses from the coronavirus. the coronavirus is in the same family as SARS with cold and flu-like symptoms and is believed to have begun with the transmission from an animal at a market in Wuhan China but now officials have confirmed the virus is capable of human to human transmission in cases of the disease are growing this comes right as the Chinese New Year is set to kick off and tourists are expected to head to the country to celebrate nuts let some to question not just the health risks but the economic risks too. air travel in hotels retail restaurants and more could all see a slowdown if people choose to stay home. some have even equated it to the SARS outbreak in 2003 which saw second-quarter domestic tourism growth fall forty-five percent year-over-year.
Lisa Chapman
