China unveils strategy to avert coronavirus meltdown
China unveils strategy to avert coronavirus meltdown
Rick Sanchez examines the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China and how the country is trying to tackle the problem. Then, “Boom Bust” host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the economic impact of the massive and ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China and abroad.
