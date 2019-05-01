China unveils strategy to avert coronavirus meltdown



Rick Sanchez examines the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China and how the country is trying to tackle the problem. Then, “Boom Bust” host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the economic impact of the massive and ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China and abroad.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List