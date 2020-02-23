Debt the Bubble that will End all Bubbles !! - Debt the Bubble that will End all Bubbles !! It may sound like hyperbole, but the imminent global debt crisis cannot be taken slightly. After years of incr...
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Chaos in The Market As Covid-19 Contagion Spreads Worldwide
Chaos in The Market As Covid-19 Contagion Spreads Worldwide -- Economic Collapse 2020 4K After a weekend in which attention is now firmly focused on the accelerating spread of the coronavirus outside of China (whose epidemic numbers have become a bigger joke than the country's GDP), with Italy now a supercluster of new cases that has sealed off Northern Italy and threatens to shut down Schengen. Up to this point, markets haven't taken Coronavirus seriously. The market's slowly coming to the realization that's wishful thinking. This week there will be no shortage of anecdotal reports about frozen supply chains and incoming data underscoring that fact.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
