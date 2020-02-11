Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Analysing coronavirus impact on China: trade, force majeure and economic crisis



China's first deadline under the phae one trade deal is February 14 - how will the coronavirus epidemic impact its obligations? Finbarr Bermingham speaks with political economy editor Zhou Xin about how China is facing its obligations to the phase one trade deal with the US as it deals with the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus epidemic. Renaud Anjoran, CEO of China manufacturing consultancy Sofeast Ltd analyses the crisis of staffing in China's manufacturing plants, the shockwaves being witnessed in global trade and points out the very first example of China issuing a force majeure certificate to exempt a company from its trade contract.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List