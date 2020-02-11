Analysing coronavirus impact on China: trade, force majeure and economic crisis - China's first deadline under the phae one trade deal is February 14 - how will the coronavirus epidemic impact its obligations? Finbarr Bermingham speaks w...
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Analysing coronavirus impact on China: trade, force majeure and economic crisis
China's first deadline under the phae one trade deal is February 14 - how will the coronavirus epidemic impact its obligations? Finbarr Bermingham speaks with political economy editor Zhou Xin about how China is facing its obligations to the phase one trade deal with the US as it deals with the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus epidemic. Renaud Anjoran, CEO of China manufacturing consultancy Sofeast Ltd analyses the crisis of staffing in China's manufacturing plants, the shockwaves being witnessed in global trade and points out the very first example of China issuing a force majeure certificate to exempt a company from its trade contract.
Posted by Politico Cafe
