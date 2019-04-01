Unprecedented World Events Have Many Asking...Is This The End? - Current Events Linked To Biblical Prophecies. Everything is unfolding just as the bible foretold. Wars, Volcanic Eruptions, Earthquakes, Extreme Weather, C...
👉What is Coronavirus ? And is it The Black Swan that will Collapse The Global Economy ?
Coronavirus is a respiratory-related fatal disease, even though the disease originated in China, its fear is now increasing rapidly worldwide. Many Asian countries are very cautious about this and are trying to take all possible steps to stop the spread of the disease. This virus is found in animals. The seventh virus that spreads from animal to human. Overall, it is like common flu but a more aggressive form. 56 Million Chinese are now On Lockdown As Virus Spreads To Australia and Malaysia. The number of confirmed cases climbs sharply to more than 1,321 worldwide, with 41 deaths reported in China as of Saturday. The news of this virus spreading in many countries of Asia has alerted countries all over the world, and all are trying to stop the spread of deadly viruses and diseases from the country. China has expanded its coronavirus lockdown to more cities, restricting movement to an unprecedented 56 million people as it rushes to build a prefabricated, 1,000-bed hospital for victims. At least five cases were also reported in Hong Kong, two in Macau, and three cases in Taiwan. Worldwide, there are up to 1,321 confirmed coronavirus infections, with cases also reported in Japan (2 cases confirmed ); Thailand (5 cases confirmed); South Korea (2 cases confirmed); United States (2 cases confirmed); Australia (1 case confirmed); France (3 cases confirmed); Malaysia (3 cases confirmed); Singapore (3 cases confirmed); Nepal (1 case confirmed); and Vietnam (2 cases confirmed). Ironically the safest country in the Far East right now is North Korea. Though China has pledged transparency, some suspect that the actual tally of cases within Wuhan is much higher, with the epidemic spiraling out of control. President Xi called a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, a group of China's top leaders, to discuss a response to the virus. It is hard to believe anything coming out of China about internal matters. The fact is, we just don't know. China has not been truthful in all of this. Saving face is a thing, and for those of you who don't think China would risk millions of its own dying overlies and saving face, 45 million starved to death in the Great Leap Forward. They absolutely will. 1) I have heard that the incubation is believed to 14 days, with the possibility of being contagious up to 5 days BEFORE showing symptoms. 2) I've heard that the R0 is anywhere from 1.5 (not good) to 14 (be ready to bug out and hide in a hole somewhere), but nobody really knows. 3) What is the mortality rate? Nobody knows. It seems to be 3%-4% at a minimum, but that's depending on China's numbers, which are far, far from reliable. Actions speak of something much bigger and much darker. When was the last time you remember seeing the government dig up roads to prevent people from entering or leaving quarantine zones. And all of this for the flu? Come on! Something is afoot, and it does not look like the common cold or flu. Remember, you're dealing with an authoritarian government who would nix millions if it felt it had to put this behind them. Are we fucked? Too much is unknown. But don't trust China. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. I will shed some light on things I have learned, and about this virus. I am by no means an expert in the field. #1.) Saturation - the time between when a patient shows the first symptoms, to the time they are discharged from the hospital, or die. Typical coronaviruses are fast cookers, so they have a Saturation duration of 2-3 weeks. This Coronavirus is unimaginably slow at 4-6 weeks. I don't know this for a fact, but it's logical to assume that two times longer saturation period, would also be a two-times increase in mutations. #2.) Transfer . The World Health Organization stated they believe the N value to be around 2.0. Which I believe is equivalent to the RO value. Yes, HIV, smallpox, and measles have higher RO values, but those are not Airborne. The RO value is something that is usually calculated after an outbreak is finished, so a guess on the RO value today, is simply that, best guesses. #3.) The medical study that American Dissident posted this morning that comes from the UK on the first 47 cases of the virus, is the best source of information released yet. This is where I figured out the saturation duration. Of the 47 cases, six died, and 41 were discharged from the hospital. So this is the best indicator yet of the mortality rate, which calculated out to be 12.85%. #4.) The first patient to be diagnosed was on Dec. 1st, and he had no contact with the fish market that the Chinese claim to be the source of the outbreak. So, it's clear to me that they do not know the source of this outbreak. #5.) 7-14 days incubation period is an estimate by me based upon the saturation duration of this virus vs. other virus's and their incubation period. A 7-14 day incubation period is nearly impossible to contain, as carriers of the virus won't be detectable by typical testing protocols for at least 7+ days after infection. Typical testing protocols are going to be based around PCR, which (although fast) is still fairly specialist microbiology, and the primers are costly. So, limited in throughput and location (larger Hospitals only). More basic "screening" appears to be reliant on patient pyrexia (certainly the "bulk" screening seen at airports, etc., falls into this category). It may be useful to note the (still anecdotal) reports of patients developing other symptoms (such as mas collapse) WITHOUT any preceding pyrexia. If this is true, then even the basic "bulk screening" strategies will prove ineffective, and of course, an asymptomatic, non-pyrexial carrier will be undetectable, although a potential ticking time-bomb, especially if planning to travel onwards by air, or other forms of mass-transit. China is expanding its unprecedented efforts to contain this deadly new coronavirus, imposing travel restrictions on tens of millions of people. The epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, but it has now spread to at least ten cities, all of them on lockdown. It comes as China heads into its Lunar New Year when millions of people travel to take part in celebrations. Many of those events have now been canceled. With more than 800 infections reported, and over 25 deaths, authorities aren't taking any chances. Online people from Guangzhou are reporting deaths also, showing bodies being carried out of buildings all covered up in a bubble kind of odd thing. What's also a tip-off is the people carrying them away are in Hazmat Gear, not the usual hospital gowns. Wuhan is scrambling to build a makeshift hospital from scratch, on the outskirts of the city, as a quarantine and treatment center for coronavirus patients. Beijing's ability to quickly expand capacity to treat infected individuals was said to be instrumental in the fight against SARS 17 years ago. This new hospital is probably going just to be a huge incinerator to burn all the bodies. Latest breaking news talk about, One hundred forty million in quarantine, an estimated 90,000+ infected, 1 to 14 persons infection ratio, communication cut off, hospitals are overfilled, supplies are running out, people are being arrested if they speak on it, and the staff is becoming infected. Experts estimate that some 4,000 individuals may have already been infected across China. Pandemic. 1000+ confirmed cases now up 20% to 1,200+ confirmed cases in a few hours in Wuhan. Nobody is allowed on the streets or outside. It is a ghost town under quarantine as nearly all transportation is immobile except trucks and personnel to spray disinfectant everywhere. Questions remain... how many will die in their homes. How many will be disposed of at the incinerators of Wuhan? Will the PLA be ordered to shoot civilians? So... 1 in 20 Chinese are now in lockdown... NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT! JUST A PRECAUTION! LET'S SKIP CHINESE NEWYEAR WHILE THEY'RE AT IT AND SHUT DOWN ALL TRANSPORT! Ehe... THAT MUST COST THEM BILLIONS AND BILLIONS OF DOLLARS A DAY!! Precaution?? YEAH RIGHT! AND FOR HOW LONG DO THOSE PEOPLE HAVE FOOD? A WEEK? Nothing to worry about?? Now I'm starting to worry! I pity people who are forced to live like sardines packed into over-crammed cities. It's a wonder there aren't more of these contagions, especially with unsanitary sewage and plumbing conditions in these dense metropolises. Now the race to create a vaccine is on. The medical industry, which PROFITS greatly and directly from people's misery and sickness, is biased and complicit in ensuring people are more sick, not healthier. They are the physicians of no value that Job spoke of in the bible playing the role of hypocrites, for they know they don't know the true causes of sickness, for if they did, they would cure. So the industry that kills over 800,000 a year in America alone and is not able to cure the so-called "common cold" for decades is suddenly to be trusted when they say some invisible thing is out to get us. What are you smoking people? FEAR SELLS, DONT BUY INTO IT! Bayer is waiting for the death toll to top 250K and the real panic to set in. Then they will release their anti-viral cocktail at $90 K per treatment. If an epidemic actually does break out, the best strategy is to stay away from people, bunker-in, and wait it out. Most Preppers can easily do that. It is a pandemic. And it is raging in China. They have blocked the roads out of cities with dirt piles. But it is too late. It has spread all over the world. This is not germ warfare against China. It is the globalists waging germ warfare on the entire planet. The Chinese will lie about the deaths but close down 46 million people. What does that tell you? If you see a doctor dressed in full HAZMAT gear panicking, if you're not scared, you better get scared really effing quickly! No one has ever quarantined 46 million people because 41 died. They are either lying about the fatality rate, planning to exterminate the people in quarantine, or trying to divert your attention. There are thousands of dead and hundreds of thousands infected. Bank on it. I give it a week before people in the West understand just how bad this is. So you have a few days to plan for self-quarantine in your home. Bill And Melinda Gates Behind Global Pandemic Excercise Focusing On Coronavirus. Meanwhile, on Oct. 18, 2019, also before the outbreak, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the World Economic Forum co-hosted an event in New York City where “policymakers, business leaders, and health officials” worked together on a simulated coronavirus outbreak. Titled the “Event 201” pandemic, the high-level pandemic exercise “dropped participants right in the midst of an uncontrolled coronavirus outbreak that was spreading like wildfire out of South America to wreak worldwide havoc.” “In the simulation, CAPS (the coronavirus) resulted in a death toll of 65 million people within 18 months,” according to John Hopkins University. It just so happens that a professor from Imperial College London recently warned the coronavirus has the same kill rate as the Spanish flu, which claimed the lives of 20-50 million people in 1918. Whether this disease was caused by the accidental release of bioweapons or just horrible sanitation, the Communist Party will never tell the truth. It could just as likely be a state-sanctioned mass murder to decrease the population. Interestingly, the pattern seems to be following the exact scenario of the Bill and Melinda Gates simulation. If it was a purposeful release, China would provide the perfect cover. Guess we were overdue for plague, a giant asteroid, and a supervolcano. Nature is unique. And she does not care about the Chinese, Americans, Israelis, Iranians, Russians, and other two-legged hornless assholes. Nature has no political, economic, or other preferences. Nature decided to create a new type of living entities - created such, wanted to destroy any existing type of living creatures - destroyed this species. And only a moronic Mankind considers himself smarter, wiser, and superior to Nature. I sympathize with everyone and myself in the first place. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. And Subscribe. Thank You.
