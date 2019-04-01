Video: Missile hits Ukrainian airliner in midair over Iran (Full episode)



Rick Sanchez reports on a video, verified by the New York Times, purporting to show a surface-to-air rocket shooting down the Boeing 737 NG that crashed over Iran on Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board. Then Jamie Finch, former director of Government, Public and Family Affairs for NTSB shares his insights. (0:12) Economist and founder of Democracy at Work Prof. Richard Wolff discusses the bizarre economics of Washington’s military interventions. (11:02) Former chief UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the Iran plane crash. (16:35) Plus, Ruben Navarrette, nationally syndicated columnist and host of the daily podcast “Navarrette Nation,” discusses the muddled state of US media. (20:32)















