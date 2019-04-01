The REAL reason Trump didn't strike back at Iran (Full show)








Who makes the real decisions regarding endless US wars? And do those that profit from such wars really care whether Washington accomplishes its purported goals? Rick Sanchez explains. (00:10) Then former Pentagon official Michael Maloof and former US diplomat Jim Jatras share their insights. (4:45) Former West Point Instructor and retired officer Maj. Danny Sjursen weighs in. (11:01) RT America’s Michele Greenstein discusses the suppression of research into the health hazards posed by 5G. (18:03) RT America’s Natasha Sweatte reports on promising strides in the development of a vaccine for Alzheimer’s. (22:45) Plus, RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports on how astronomers have tried to make sense of the legendary “Star of Bethlehem.” (24:58)















