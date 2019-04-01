👉Palladium Rarer & More Expensive than Gold will see Skyrocketing Prices in 2020 !! - Palladium, a silvery-white metal used in cars and sometimes jewelry, has topped gold in commodities trading for the last few weeks. Gold was long the most ...
The Mainstream Media Admits We Are In “An Auto Recession” – And It Just Continues To Get Worse
Quite a few of the most important sectors of the global economy are already “in a recession”, and yet somehow we are still supposed to believe that the economic outlook for the rest of 2020 is a positive one. I am not buying it, and I know that a lot of other people aren’t buying it either. The global economic slowdown that began last year is really picking up pace here in early 2020, and global financial markets are perfectly primed for a meltdown of epic proportions. Unfortunately, most people simply do not understand how badly the global economy has been deteriorating. For example, global auto sales have now fallen for two years in a row, and even CNN is admitting that the global auto industry has been in a “recession” for some time… The global auto industry plunged deeper into recession in 2019, with sales dropping more than 4% as carmakers struggled to find buyers in China and India. The pain is likely to continue this year. The number of vehicles sold across major global markets dipped to 90.3 million last year, according to analysts at LMC Automotive. That’s down from 94.4 million in 2018, and well below the record 95.2 million cars sold in 2017. Here in the United States, people keep trying to tell us that the economy is in good shape, but last year auto sales fell here too… Nonseasonally adjusted passenger car sales in the U.S. for 2019 declined 10.9% to 4.7 million units, versus 5.3 million units in 2018, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Sales of trucks, minivans and SUVs for the year totaled 12.2 million units, up 2.8% from the 2018 figure of 11.9 million units. The overall nonseasonally adjusted U.S. vehicle sales for the period fell 1.4% to 17.0 million units, versus 17.2 million units a year ago.
source :http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/the-mainstream-media-admits-we-are-in-an-auto-recession-and-it-just-continues-to-get-worse
